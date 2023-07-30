Continued from Part 1. Futile but hugely profitable is the nature of the scam with “orphan drugs” for “rare genetic conditions”. There is great interest in it from the highest ranks at the FDA.

Peter Marks, Director of CBER FDA, recently overrode reviewers’ call to reject Sarepta’s new Duchenne gene therapy.

The tiny clinical trial, designed to be a very low bar, failed.

The biotech’s exploratory analysis of the randomized trial suggested that the gene therapy had some beneficial effect in the younger boys, but didn’t make a significant impact in boys aged 6 to 7.

The FDA reviewers, i.e. those few remaining professionals at the FDA who still know something about drug development, balked, but Marks told them to shove it:

Three review teams — CBER Clinical Review, Clinical Pharmacology Review, and Statistical Review — did not recommend approval. Marks said he agreed “in large part” with the teams’ efficacy analyses that data from open-label studies and control groups outside Sarepta’s studies were not helpful. But he didn’t agree with their interpretation of very limited data in eight patients aged 4 and 5 from a randomized trial that Sarepta conducted.

Eight boys! At least it wasn’t 8 mice like with the DNA plasmid contaminated covid boosters. To be sure, Sarepta’s drug will be also contaminated with who knows what, but at least it is not yet required for your child to attend the school this fall.

For an FDA official to overrule the recommendation of their team is exceedingly unusual, but it has now happened twice for a Duchenne drug developed by Sarepta.

Lightning struck twice into the same spot - in 2016 Janet Woodcock pulled the same stunt for Sarepta approving their first drug:

In a highly controversial 2016 decision, Janet Woodcock, the director of CDER at the time, also overrode reviewers’ objections to approving Exondys 51, Sarepta’s first Duchenne drug, which is indicated for patients with a specific mutation. Another FDA official, Ellis Unger, disagreed with Woodcock’s decision and filed an appeal, sending the case to [Robert] Califf, [current FDA Commissioner] who sided with Woodcock.

Don’t you love Janet and Peter going out on the limb for such a little niche “orphan drug”? The profits are not going to be niche sized at all. The gene therapy, known as SRP-9001 or delandistrogene moxeparvovec, will be marketed as Elevidys. Elevidys will cost $3.2 million per patient, making it the second most expensive medicine in the US.

Is Sarepta Janet’s and Peter’s (and other HHS apparatchiks’) little business venture? You bet.

While I can’t prove this, I can take an educated guess at several connections. One of the only 4 (unusually low number) investors in Sarepta is MidCap Financial, a mid-market lender based in Bethesda, MD, that also happens to have money management services, under the name Apollo Advisors (love the name!) In 2017, after Janet’s valiant effort on behalf of Sarepta, MidCap provided a $100M debt facility to Sarepta. Interestingly in 2018, they also provided a similar albeit smaller debt facility ($10M) to an obscure Ology Bioservices which has since metastasized into Resilience, a CIA and FDA linked biomanufacturing behemoth that also manufactures Moderna shots. Do you think Apollo Advisors manages money for the deep staters? Highly likely. Since this is debt financing (as opposed to equity investments), it is easier to hide government officials’ personal interest in the companies. As an added bonus, once the company stock goes up (because Janet rigged the drug approval for them) the returns to the equity holders are astronomical:

Other connections between Sarepta and the US (and Israeli) government include current board member Kathryn Boor, who also concurrently serves on the United States-Israel Binational Agricultural Research and Development (BARD) Fund and the Science Board for the US Food and Drug Administration.

Another curious link is Dr. Nicaise (also Sarepta’s board member) who was a Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and Global Regulatory Affairs at Alexion Pharmaceuticals from 2008 to 2014.

Remember the company that had to write off $100M investment into Moderna after their joint gene therapy product failed because of safety problems? He was the guy at Alexion who made that deal or, at a minimum, signed off on it!

Just like Moderna, Sarepta has ties to Sweden and Karolinska Institute (and Swedish government as well). After I read the bios of Sarepta board members, the Moderna ones look like a roadside circus by comparison. Here is the real-real deal! Another board member at Sarepta is a Swedish luminary of simply incredible wattage. Behold Dr. Wigzell whose academic career includes serving as Chairman of the Nobel Prize committee and the Karolinska Institute.

‘nuff said.

By total coincidence, Sarepta’s drug will be manufactured in the US by Catalent, who is a fill-finish supplier for Moderna. Catalent almost went out of business being jerked around by Moderna’s DOD priority rating as they had to ditch another high paying client. In return, Moderna cancelled orders as their covid poison is passe, and Catalent had to lay off 150 staff. According to the CEO, everything will be ok very soon, no worries.

If you think Sarepta/Peter/Janet are going to be satisfied with charging $3 million per each 4-5yo boy with muscular dystrophy, you need to expand your horizon. They will rapidly grow the market. The covid injection poisons will deliver a variety of “rare genetic conditions” among currently injected and in children born to vaxxed parents. If that is not enough, their real targets are…

“Transgender” (mentally and physically abused) kids of course! I am placing this bet now, and please check with me in a couple of years, or maybe sooner. you heard it here first. Muscular dystrophy can be induced by using the chemical castration drug Lupron which is a staple of every child mutilation “clinic” today.

The Bone Journal reported that puberty suppression resulted in decreased bone growth in adolescents with gender dysphoria.

The reported side effects of Lupron are staggering both in the breadth of physiological systems affected and the depth of symptom severity experienced (a partial list). Indeed, everything from the brain and nervous system to the musculature, skeletal, gastrointestinal and cardiac systems are affected by Lupron, sometimes irreversibly. This is in addition to thyroid, gallbladder and pancreatic side effects.

As you can see, Lupron is a wonder-drug by which symptoms of “rare genetic conditions” can be replicated in kids that were born without them, and then make a fortune, including for the children mutilation “clinics” by selling gene therapies for these conditions at $3 million/pop.

Additionally, the mass injections with mRNA/plasmidDNA/toxic metals in DARPA hydrogel will bear lots of fruit:

Yes, quite new and exciting disease entity for Peter, Janet and their friends at Sarepta. This is a case of a 47 yo female who developed hemophilia A after 2 Pfizer shots + 1 Moderna (onset 2 weeks after Moderna). We have completed the full circle here. Inject mRNA to treat the results with more mRNA injections!

End stages of civilizations are marked by destruction of previously trusted and at least partially honorable institutions. It seems desperately dark now, but consider the alternative of this evil continuing and you still believing your doctors and the FDA. I prefer the current state to the former state. The evil has been dragged out into the light and it looks ugly. This is the first necessary step. We are at a rebirth and a start of a new era because we know the truth. By clearly seeing the evil, we can fight it and overcome it, we can protect ourselves and our children.

