Due Diligence and Art

Full Video of the Discussion with Steve Kirsch, VSRF, May 11, 2023

The interview starts around 22 minutes
Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
May 12, 2023

Link to video on Rumble

This is the full recording for now for those of you who could not listen live.

Big thank you to Steve Kirsch and the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation for inviting me to this interview. I enjoyed the discussion and questions. We talked about important topics discussing who, what, how and why about the global atrocity colloquially marketed as “covid pandemic and response”.

I will be posting short clips with more in-depth information about each topic in coming days.

Art for today: Super Bloom, oil on panel, 11x14 in.

