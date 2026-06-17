This video is a the new installment of the detailed dive-in about Operation Warp Speed fraud, lies, data manipulation. Cornelia Mrose Flashlights Podcast and I are discussing the presentation by Hilary Marston on October 22, 2020 at Vaccines and Related Biologics Approval Committee meeting. Please subscribe and follow Cornelia.

The Covid clinical trials were as fake and barbaric as everything else that had to do with the so-called Pandemic. Those in high positions inside federal health agencies who lied to the public about the safety of the trials should be prosecuted for their lies that had deadly consequences.



CHAPTERS

9:15 October 2020 meeting

19:00 EUA law discussion

24:30 Gruber career arc

26:30 Hilary Marston intro

31:00 NIAID and NSC roles

36:00 FDA leadership roles

41:40 NIH trial control

50:00 Operation Warp Speed

1:08:45 DoD and funding loops

Art for today: Beach walkers, from my sketchbook, watercolor. Available art here.