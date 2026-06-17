Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Elle's avatar
Elle
7h

Never get a vaccine for Anything! They should all have poison labels on them. Protect your children!

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
7h

New article from the Washington compost:

Covid vaccine linked to broad protections against heart conditions, Study Finds: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/06/16/covid-vaccine-linked-broad-protections-against-heart-conditions-study-finds

There have been massive amount of deaths since the COVID strokepoke was foisted upon us with all the subtely of a frieght train. During this rollout, the NIH, CDC, and FDA - via blatant lie headlines and fake stufies - have made it so strokes, heart attacks, neurological diseases, and death are normalized standard expectations.

All in the name of preventing coughs, sneezes, fever, and sniffles.

(In case someone hasn't caught on yet: mankind is the disease they are trying to eradicate.)

And now? Rather than pointing to everything under the sun to blame for these deaths:

Eg: too much sunlight, napping, or dying suddenly from happiness from acing an exam (these are real headlines)

They are telling us that it is the exact opposite, the killshots are saving the heart rather than slicing it apart.

All who are going along with this overt genocide will inevitably pay a price for it. The farther they run from these sins, theore exhausted they will be when they catch up with them.

Much more info on these atrocities and history rewrites here:

Children Having Heart Attacks - The New Demented Normal:

https://tritorch.substack.com/p/children-having-heart-attacks-the

As Yuri (substack author) said: if the news is fake, just imagine how fake history is.

Indeed.

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