From ‘Preparedness’ to Deadly Response: How Fauci’s Mentee Helped Pave the Way to the Emergency Use Authorization - interview with Flashlights Podcast
High FDA, CDC, NIH, NIAID, BARDA Officials Must Be Held Accountable for Covid Crimes
This video is a the new installment of the detailed dive-in about Operation Warp Speed fraud, lies, data manipulation. Cornelia Mrose Flashlights Podcast and I are discussing the presentation by Hilary Marston on October 22, 2020 at Vaccines and Related Biologics Approval Committee meeting. Please subscribe and follow Cornelia.
The Covid clinical trials were as fake and barbaric as everything else that had to do with the so-called Pandemic. Those in high positions inside federal health agencies who lied to the public about the safety of the trials should be prosecuted for their lies that had deadly consequences.
CHAPTERS
9:15 October 2020 meeting
19:00 EUA law discussion
24:30 Gruber career arc
26:30 Hilary Marston intro
31:00 NIAID and NSC roles
36:00 FDA leadership roles
41:40 NIH trial control
50:00 Operation Warp Speed
1:08:45 DoD and funding loops
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Art for today: Beach walkers, from my sketchbook, watercolor. Available art here.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Never get a vaccine for Anything! They should all have poison labels on them. Protect your children!
New article from the Washington compost:
Covid vaccine linked to broad protections against heart conditions, Study Finds: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/06/16/covid-vaccine-linked-broad-protections-against-heart-conditions-study-finds
There have been massive amount of deaths since the COVID strokepoke was foisted upon us with all the subtely of a frieght train. During this rollout, the NIH, CDC, and FDA - via blatant lie headlines and fake stufies - have made it so strokes, heart attacks, neurological diseases, and death are normalized standard expectations.
All in the name of preventing coughs, sneezes, fever, and sniffles.
(In case someone hasn't caught on yet: mankind is the disease they are trying to eradicate.)
And now? Rather than pointing to everything under the sun to blame for these deaths:
Eg: too much sunlight, napping, or dying suddenly from happiness from acing an exam (these are real headlines)
They are telling us that it is the exact opposite, the killshots are saving the heart rather than slicing it apart.
All who are going along with this overt genocide will inevitably pay a price for it. The farther they run from these sins, theore exhausted they will be when they catch up with them.
Much more info on these atrocities and history rewrites here:
Children Having Heart Attacks - The New Demented Normal:
https://tritorch.substack.com/p/children-having-heart-attacks-the
As Yuri (substack author) said: if the news is fake, just imagine how fake history is.
Indeed.