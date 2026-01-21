Dear Readers, this post is a summary of the legal cases (there are 2 cases) in the NL against several high-profile defendants by plaintiffs who suffered injuries due to the military covid countermeasures. Katherine made a great job organizing all the material in one place to be easily accessed and referenced by English speakers.

Case Summaries

The names of claimants in two Dutch civil suits seeking declaratory judgment and monetary damages from Dutch, American and Greek-American defendants serving in government, media, non-government, semi-government, pharmaceutical industry positions in the Netherlands are redacted from publicly-available case documents to protect their privacy.

Throughout this report, I adopt the American convention of referring to these unnamed plaintiffs as "John Doe 1 et al v. Hofstra" for the main case filed in July 2023, which initially involved seven injured plaintiffs, one of whom has since died, and "John Doe 2 et al v Hofstra et al" for the secondary case filed on behalf of three more injured petitioners in March 2025.

Main Case - [John Doe 1] et al. v. Hofstra et al - 7 plaintiffs C/17/190788, Case number: 23/172 [2023-172]

In July 2023, Stassen and van Kessel filed a case on behalf of seven plaintiffs, in the District Court of North Netherlands at Leeuwarden, against Everhardus Ite Hofstra, Mark Rutte (then-Prime Minister of the Netherlands), Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), William Gates (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI) and 13 other defendants serving in government, semi-government, nongovernment and media leadership positions.

As of January 2026...

Secondary Case - [John Doe 2] et al v. Hofstra - 3 petitioners 3 applicants - C/17/199273 / HARK 25/17

In March 2025, Stassen and van Kessel filed a Petition for Provisional Evidence on behalf of three more injured individuals. Nominated witnesses Sasha Latypova, Mike Yeadon, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansone. Francis A. Boyle was also asked to testify, agreed to testify, and reportedly died Jan. 30, 2025. After a hearing held July 9, 2025, the [District Court of Leeuwarden] denied the request for provisional evidence hearings.

Appeal, 3-petitioner case On September 15, 2025, Attorney Stassen appealed the Leeuwarden court's decision to the Court of Appeals at Leeuwarden. Due to conflicts of interest involving the defendants' attorneys, the appeal was transferred to the Court of Appeals at Amsterdam. (Case Number D100816) As of January 2026, the appeal is pending at the Court of Appeals in Amsterdam.

Case documents

Documents available in English translations are linked below. For all available case documents, most available only in Dutch, see Stichtung Recht Oprecht website.

Main Case

Second Case

Press conference upon submission of nominated witness video statements and reports in both cases – Dec. 15, 2025

