Case Summaries
The names of claimants in two Dutch civil suits seeking declaratory judgment and monetary damages from Dutch, American and Greek-American defendants serving in government, media, non-government, semi-government, pharmaceutical industry positions in the Netherlands are redacted from publicly-available case documents to protect their privacy.
Throughout this report, I adopt the American convention of referring to these unnamed plaintiffs as "John Doe 1 et al v. Hofstra" for the main case filed in July 2023, which initially involved seven injured plaintiffs, one of whom has since died, and "John Doe 2 et al v Hofstra et al" for the secondary case filed on behalf of three more injured petitioners in March 2025.
Main Case - [John Doe 1] et al. v. Hofstra et al - 7 plaintiffs C/17/190788, Case number: 23/172 [2023-172]
In July 2023, Stassen and van Kessel filed a case on behalf of seven plaintiffs, in the District Court of North Netherlands at Leeuwarden, against Everhardus Ite Hofstra, Mark Rutte (then-Prime Minister of the Netherlands), Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), William Gates (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI) and 13 other defendants serving in government, semi-government, nongovernment and media leadership positions.
As of January 2026...
Secondary Case - [John Doe 2] et al v. Hofstra - 3 petitioners 3 applicants - C/17/199273 / HARK 25/17
In March 2025, Stassen and van Kessel filed a Petition for Provisional Evidence on behalf of three more injured individuals. Nominated witnesses Sasha Latypova, Mike Yeadon, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansone. Francis A. Boyle was also asked to testify, agreed to testify, and reportedly died Jan. 30, 2025. After a hearing held July 9, 2025, the [District Court of Leeuwarden] denied the request for provisional evidence hearings.
Appeal, 3-petitioner case On September 15, 2025, Attorney Stassen appealed the Leeuwarden court's decision to the Court of Appeals at Leeuwarden. Due to conflicts of interest involving the defendants' attorneys, the appeal was transferred to the Court of Appeals at Amsterdam. (Case Number D100816) As of January 2026, the appeal is pending at the Court of Appeals in Amsterdam.
Case documents
Documents available in English translations are linked below. For all available case documents, most available only in Dutch, see Stichtung Recht Oprecht website.
Main Case
July 14, 2023 – Main Case – Plaintiffs Summons and Complaint, filed by van Kessel and Stassen, English
Jan. 10, 2024 – Main Case – Answer by Defendants State of Netherlands, Hofstra, Rutte, other government officials, English
Feb. 21, 2024 – Main Case – Answer by Defendant Agnes Kant, English
Feb. 21, 2024 – Main Case – Answer by Defendant Albert Bourla, English
Feb. 21, 2024 – Main Case – Answer by Defendants Giselle van Cann and Paul Jansen, English
Oct. 16, 2024 – Main Case – Judge Order, Bill Gates subject to Dutch court jurisdiction, English
Nov. 27, 2024 – Main Case – Answer by Defendant William H. Gates, English
Dec. 6, 2024 – Main Case – Plaintiffs’ Deed, Increase of Claim, Request for Pretrial Hearing, submission of vaccination certificates, English
June 11, 2025 – Main Case – Plaintiffs Conclusion of Reply and Increase of Claim, English
June 11, 2025 – Main Case – Answer, Final, Defendants van Cann and Jansen, English
July 23, 2025 – Main Case – Answer, Final, Defendant State of Netherlands and government officers, English
Sept. 3, 2025 – Main Case – Answer, Final, Defendant Albert Bourla, English
Sept. 3, 2025 – Main Case – Answer, Final, Defendant William Gates, English
Nov. 26, 2025 – Main Case – Judge Verdict, granting increase of claim, denying request for provisional evidence proceedings, English
Dec. 7, 2025 – Main Case – Plaintiffs Letter to Leeuwarden Court, submission of video statements and reports, English
Second Case
March 7, 2025 – Second Case – Brief in support of Request for Provisional Evidence Proceedings, English
March 7, 2025 – Second Case – Cover letter, Request for Provisional Evidence Proceedings, English
May 7, 2025 – Second Case – Judge Order scheduling hearing 2025.07.09, Dutch
June 24, 2025 – Second Case – Opposition to Provisional Evidence Proceedings, Defendants State of Netherlands and government officers, English
June 25, 2025 – Second Case – Opposition to Provisional Evidence Proceedings, Defendant Albert Bourla, English
July 3, 2025 – Second Case – Opposition to Provisional Evidence Proceeding, Defendant Agnes Kant, English
July 4, 2025 – Second Case – Deference to court re Provisional Evidence Proceedings, Defendant William Gates, English
July 9, 2025 – Second Case – Transcript, Hearing on Request for Provisional Evidence Proceedings, English
Aug. 20, 2025 – Second Case – Judge Order Denying Request for Provisional Evidence Proceedings, English
Aug. 20, 2025 – Second Case – Plaintiffs Attorney Press Release re Order denying request for Provisional Evidence Proceedings, English
Sept. 15, 2025 – Second Case – Plaintiffs Appeal, and Request for Interim Relief, of 2025.08.20 Order Denying Request for Provisional Evidence Proceedings, English
Sept. 15, 2025 – Second Case – Plaintiffs Appeal, Cover Letter, of 2025.08.20 Order Denying Request for Provisional Evidence Proceedings, English
Sept. 22, 2025 – Second Case – Plaintiffs Attorney Press Release re Appeal filed, English
Dec. 7, 2025 – Second Case – Plaintiffs Letter to Amsterdam Court of Appeals, submission of video statements and reports, English
Press conference upon submission of nominated witness video statements and reports in both cases – Dec. 15, 2025
Dec. 15, 2025 – Main Case and Second Case – Transcript, Stichting Recht Oprecht Press Conference, Peter Stassen, Abe Dijkstra, English
Dec. 15, 2025 – Main Case and Second Case – Transcript, Stassen interview by Djamila Le Pair, English
