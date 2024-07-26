Endpoint News:

The FDA on Monday laid out its latest expectations for how pharma companies can correct misinformation spreading online about their medical products. The draft guidance, which comes in the form of a Q&A and reworks a similar version from 2014, is the latest in a series of FDA efforts to combat misinformation more broadly, which FDA Commissioner Robert Califf has made clear is a top priority for him. But so far, it’s unclear what the speeches from Califf, five of which are cited in Monday’s draft, and online materials have done to slow the spread of misinformation. There’s a focus on social media in the document. For almost every industry that sells products used by consumers, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and other social platforms have completely reset how information and opinion is shared and spread, helping connect consumers but also creating a freewheeling environment unbound from any carefully controlled — or regulated — messages about medical products. For instance, the agency explains how companies can rebut healthcare professionals or celebrities that make false statements online, such as wrongly claiming that certain cholesterol drugs may cause Alzheimer’s disease or falsely claiming a drug has no side effects when they’re included in its label.

The draft offers 13 examples of when companies’ tailored responses to those disseminating false or misleading statements online won’t run afoul of FDA’s regulations, and three other examples when the regulations may still come in play. Those examples of when the draft guidance likely does not apply include cases where, if a celebrity or individual online shared his or her experience or personal opinion on a specific drug, although companies can still make more general statements.

The “guidance for industry” documents is how the FDA regulates the industry. Technically, all of them are non-binding recommendations, however, they are supposed to reflect the latest regulatory knowledge and expectations for how pharma manufacturers are supposed to behave in R&D and marketing of drugs. I have never seen a guidance like this one before. The FDA is guiding the pharma companies on how to break pharmaceutical marketing regulations, and even provides examples on narrative points and specific situations when they can lie to the consumers and the FDA will not enforce the law.

The FDA Guidance defines misinformation as “implicit or explicit false, inaccurate, or misleading representations of fact about or related to a firm’s approved/cleared medical product.” Quoting from the FDA guidance (emphasis added):

Subsection A. Tailored Responsive Communications: Subsection IV.A outlines recommendations for firms’ tailored responsive communications. A tailored responsive communication is a firm’s voluntary, internet-based communication that identifies and addresses internet-based misinformation about or related to the firm’s approved/cleared medical product when that misinformation is created or disseminated by an independent third party.

First, if a firm chooses to share a tailored responsive communication to address misinformation consistent with the recommendations in subsection IV.A, Q1 and Q3 through Q5, FDA does not intend to enforce (with respect to that tailored responsive communication):

1. Applicable requirements, if any, related to promotional labeling and advertising (collectively, promotional communications)

2. Applicable requirements, if any, related to postmarketing submission of promotional communications

Note that the enforcement policy outlined in this guidance is not limited to situations in which the firm’s approved/cleared medical product is explicitly named in the identified misinformation. For example, the identified misinformation may include false information about an entire class of drugs or category of devices that includes a firm’s approved/cleared medical product (e.g., “statins cause earlobe enlargement”). In that case, a firm could choose to use a tailored responsive communication if one of the firm’s approved/cleared medical products is included in the referenced class of medical products.

Let me translate from Bureaucratese to English:

If an independent third party (e.g. yours truly) points to lies from pharma, e.g., “siRNA drug Onpattro and any other mRNA, miRNA, siRNA, RIBOTACs, etc, are all futile, deadly science frauds”, then pharma companies are allowed to make “targeted communications” countering my analysis with lies and unapproved marketing messaging. Robert Califf just informed them via this guidance document that the FDA does not intent to enforce pharmaceutical law in this case.

The guidance posits some “limitations”, such as it is inapplicable to TV and radio ads (only applicable to internet communications), and

the enforcement policy outlined in this guidance does not extend to a firm’s responses to statements describing opinions or value statements about a firm’s approved/cleared medical product. It also does not extend to a firm’s responses to representations about an individual patient’s experience using a firm’s approved/cleared medical product (whether made by that patient or others).

Therefore, everyone please note that this stack represents my own opinions and value judgements. Just so you know.

The FDA guidance also provides several examples, where the guidance is applicable. I find this one interesting,

Example 11: A content creator on a social media platform, who is an independent third party, posts a video on the social media platform where they make claims that a study has just been found that shows that a prescription drug manufacturer has known for years that its medical product, Drug X, is lethal to humans. The content creator includes a link in their video to a published study that was conducted prior to the drug’s approval. The study described in the publication that is the basis for the content creator’s claims was a safety pharmacology study designed specifically to assess the effects of Drug X on the central nervous system in rats at a range of doses, some that were 40 to 50 times the maximum recommended dose for humans. Central nervous system toxicity leading to mortality was only seen in rats given greater than 40 times the maximum dose recommended for humans in the Prescribing Information for Drug X. The study and the findings do not support the content creator’s statement that the drug is lethal to humans. The content creator’s statements are false, inaccurate, and/or misleading.

I found this interesting, as it looks almost like this hypothetical example was dedicated to me. I am probably the only independent blogger on Earth who fully read and reviewed both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s (combined over 2000 pages) animal studies of various versions of mRNA substances. I found them both fraudulent (avoiding studying the correct version of the product or risks properly) and - despite the cover up - highly indicative of great harms. I also published extensively on regulatory knowledge prior to 2020 that these products would cause death, cancer, blindness, sterility and many more harms. And I am to date the only person who pointed out that the FDA lied on behalf of Moderna covering up the fetal abnormalities in rats. In fact, Moderna disclosed the finding of fetal harms to the FDA in their preclinical studies (podcast with RFK Jr, and this affidavit). I made the statement that it was known for years to both manufacturers and the regulators that these products are lethal to humans. I stand by these statements because they are true and correct.

The FDA is guiding the manufacturers to lie and “debunk” these detected harms by waving hands around “but it was a very high dose”! From my experience, in normal, non fraudulent pharmaceutical R&D setting you have 2 choices after your animals died or had fetal damage at a “high dose”: 1) redo the study with a dose that is more representative of the human exposure at therapeutic levels; 2) kill the drug program. In both cases, the entire class of medicine becomes suspect for fetal abnormalities, and all subsequent programs are under greater scrutiny for this issue. At a minimum, concentration-response justifications must be provided for the selected doses in animals and humans. They were nowhere to be found in the 2000+ pages of garbage “nonclinical package” from Pfizer and Moderna I wasted a few weeks of my life on! That’s because it is not possible to dose mRNA in a controlled manner (this explains why Pfizer is 30 mg and Moderna is 100mg per dose in humans for the same thing - dosages are meaningless with mRNA products).

However, what am I talking about? The FDA is part of the Pandemic Racket PHEMCE enterprise that wants all of us dead or severely ill, and thus they are publishing the guidance for pharmas on how they are NOT going to be enforcing the pharmaceutical law.

Art for today: Summer Grass 2, watercolor, 8x10 in.