Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
2m

what if Favipiravir is one of the mystery ingredients in one of the seemingly infinite varieties of the covid jab? and was selected specifically for its toxicity, and the way that happens (you drown in your own piss)?

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
5m

Sasha

Karen Kingston does an unbelievable update on vaccines

https://usawatchdog.com/transhumanism-sacrificing-life-for-innovation-karen-kingston/

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