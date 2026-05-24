Dear Readers,

I do not use AI to generate any narrative writing. When I use AI in my posts, I indicate it as I am doing now.

Many of my readers work in healthcare. In this post, I am deliberately listing AI output on favipiravir for your reference as just a set of facts with links to sources. The only editorial narrative I will provide here is as follows: HHS Scy Kennedy issued a PREP Act declaration for a VERY DANGEROUS drug that has been restricted by the only country where it is approved (Japan) due to its high toxicity, lack of efficacy in any human medical use and proven teratogenic harms (reproductive harms) in at least 4 animal species. Phase 3 studies for it for influenza indication, its only, sort-of “approved in Japan” indication failed. This is clearly a very dangerous product that has shown no efficacy in humans despite an incredible number of studies where it has been used. Frankly, for a drug with an expired patent, this is astonishingly wide “scientific” interest (I interpret is as a bio-chemical weapons interests masquerading as “infectious disease research”). Do not take this drug for anything, no matter who promotes it to you or why. This is another remdesivir.

Additionally, PREP Act is a license to kill. This is not an exaggeration or a metaphor. I mean this literally. A PREP Act declaration (a national pandemic emergency) issued by HHS Secretary claiming it is just so that 18 people can be treated for 2 month is a preposterous piece of propaganda. Importantly, PREP Act declaration REMOVES ANY MEDICINAL USE of a drug (a chemical product), leaving only non-medicinal uses. Non-medicinal uses of chemicals are only these two: poisoning/intoxication agents and illegal experiment agents. There are no other non-medicinal uses of ingested or injected chemicals in humans. Please do not fall for Bob Malone or another MAHA/deep state propagandist telling you this declaration by Kennedy was to “enable investigational use of favipiravir” - that’s NOT TRUE! EUA countermeasures are legally designated as NON-INVESTIGATIONAL USES of drugs, biologics, vaccines, diagnostics or anything else (direct citation to the PREP Act law):

Furthermore, since the drug is explicitly designated as a non-medical use, clinical trials of it are impossible. Bob Malone and other propagandists are lying that this declaration is made so that the drug can be studied for this alleged new indication. It cannot be studied in clinical trials (legally defined as clinical investigation), because clinical trials are bound by investigational research rules and require legally valid informed consent. This is incompatible with a product under a PREP Act declaration of pandemic emergency. In case of any conflicting law or interpretation, PREP Act wins in every federal and state court, it preempts any other law. This has been clearly demonstrated by the accumulated case law of thousands of cases attempted by the victims of covid atrocities.

Finally, PREP Act declaration removes informed consent for those who will be given favipiravir. Any unaware targets will be lied to about this dangerous chemical without liability repercussions. PREP Act provides liability coverage to any hired goon who uses this poison, regardless how many people they kill or injure. Please refuse to have anything to do with this!

Report on favipiravir generated by Claude AI:

Prepared May 23, 2026. Scientific literature in this report was retrieved from PubMed; every referenced article includes its DOI link. IP/commercial facts are drawn from Google Patents, FUJIFILM/Dr. Reddy’s disclosures, and Wikipedia.

1. Snapshot

Favipiravir is a small-molecule, broad-spectrum inhibitor of viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp). It was discovered by Toyama Chemical (now FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings) under the development code T-705, and approved in Japan in 2014 as Avigan for novel or re-emerging influenza. It is an oral prodrug, given as 200 mg film-coated tablets.

The headline facts that shape its entire story:

It works in the test tube and in animals against a very wide range of RNA viruses , but human efficacy has been disappointing or unproven in almost every controlled trial outside of influenza and one Chinese SFTS trial.

It is teratogenic (causes fetal harm in four animal species), which is why even its Japanese approval is restricted to a government-triggered pandemic stockpile rather than ordinary prescription use.

It is now off-patent (core composition-of-matter patent expired in 2021) and is sold globally under a dozen-plus generic brand names.

Source for identity/status: Wikipedia: Favipiravir.

2. Mechanism of Action (with an analogy)

The analogy: Imagine a virus copying its genome the way a factory stamps out identical parts on an assembly line. The polymerase (RdRp) is the machine that grabs raw building blocks (the nucleotides A, G, C, U) and snaps them onto the growing chain. Favipiravir is a counterfeit building block that looks just enough like the real “A/G” purine part to get picked up by the machine — but once it’s snapped into place, it does two destructive things: it can jam the line so no further parts attach (chain stalling), and when copying does continue, it causes the machine to misread the template and insert wrong parts everywhere downstream. Do this enough times and the virus copies itself to death: every new genome is so riddled with errors that none of the offspring work. Virologists call this “lethal mutagenesis” or “error catastrophe.”

The molecular reality behind the analogy:

Favipiravir is a prodrug. Host-cell enzymes phosphoribosylate it into the active triphosphate, favipiravir-RTP. RdRp mistakes favipiravir-RTP for a purine nucleotide (it competes with ATP and GTP). Enzyme-kinetic work shows competitive inhibition against ATP/GTP incorporation. (According to PubMed: Sangawa et al., Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2013, DOI; Furuta et al., Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2005, DOI.) A single incorporated molecule can block further chain extension, and broader incorporation drives the lethal-mutagenesis effect. Because the catalytic core of RdRp is conserved across many RNA-virus families, one drug hits influenza, arenaviruses, bunyaviruses, filoviruses, flaviviruses, and more — the basis of its broad spectrum. (According to PubMed: Furuta et al., Proc Jpn Acad Ser B 2017, DOI.) Importantly, it does not meaningfully inhibit human DNA/RNA synthesis or IMP dehydrogenase, which is why it is selectively toxic to virus rather than host (Furuta 2005, above).

A clinically relevant quirk of the same chemistry: favipiravir interferes with uric acid handling, so hyperuricemia is its most common, predictable side effect across trials.

3. Ownership & Intellectual Property

3.1 Discovery and corporate ownership

Discovered by Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. through screening of its chemical library for anti-influenza activity. The lead chemist of record is Yousuke Furuta ; the lead compound that preceded T-705 was T-1105. (According to PubMed: Furuta et al. 2017, DOI.)

Toyama Chemical became a FUJIFILM subsidiary and was renamed FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. FUJIFILM Holdings is the ultimate parent and remains the originator/IP owner of the innovator asset.

Early US development (under US Department of Defense / influenza-pandemic funding) ran through MediVector; later North American development passed to Appili Therapeutics. China rights were licensed to Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical in 2016.

AdisInsight lists the cumulative developer set as: FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical / FUJIFILM Holdings / FujiFilm Pharmaceuticals USA, Toyama Chemical, Appili Therapeutics, BioDefense Therapeutics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, MediVector, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, and INSERM (the French institute, via the Ebola work).

3.2 The patent estate

Composition patent verified at Google Patents — US6800629B2.

Bottom line on IP: The molecule itself is no longer protected. The core compound patent expired in 2021, and the drug was already being treated as generic from ~2019. Whatever IP value remains sits in (a) specific method-of-use claims (e.g., the Ebola-treatment patent), (b) formulations / crystal forms / IV formulations, and (c) manufacturing process patents — none of which prevent third parties from making and selling oral favipiravir. This is exactly why a wave of generic brands appeared during COVID-19.

3.3 Licensing deals of record

2016 — FUJIFILM → Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical (China): China rights.

June 30, 2020 — Tripartite deal: FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical granted Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories exclusive manufacturing rights and granted Dr. Reddy’s + Global Response Aid (GRA, Dubai) rights to develop, sell, and distribute Avigan in all countries except Japan, China, and Russia , for a lump-sum fee plus royalties. Dr. Reddy’s held exclusive India rights.

North America — Appili Therapeutics: licensed favipiravir for North American development; ran the US Phase 3 COVID trial (PRESECO) and marketed under the brand Reeqonus.

4. Brand Names & Commercialization

Favipiravir is sold under many names. The major ones:

Additional Indian generic marketers that launched their own favipiravir brands during COVID-19 include Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Strides Pharma, Brinton, Optimus, and Lasa Supergenerics. Brand/licensing facts corroborated via Wikipedia: Favipiravir and contemporaneous reporting on the FUJIFILM/Dr. Reddy’s/GRA and Glenmark approvals.

5. Regulatory & Lifecycle Status

Japan (2014, Avigan): Approved only for novel/re-emerging influenza unresponsive to other antivirals, and only manufactured/distributed when the government formally invokes it — a deliberate restriction tied to the teratogenicity risk. Patients sign consent.

COVID-19 emergency approvals (2020–2021): Russia (Avifavir), India (FabiFlu/Avigan), and emergency/compassionate use in numerous countries (Egypt, Hungary, Serbia, UAE, Bangladesh, etc.).

FUJIFILM ended Avigan COVID-19 development (2022): After a Japanese Phase 3 COVID trial was cut short during the Omicron wave, FUJIFILM stopped developing Avigan for COVID-19.

United States: Never FDA-approved for any indication. The Appili-sponsored Phase 3 (PRESECO) failed (see §6.3).

6. Scientific Literature

All literature below was retrieved from PubMed. Counts are for specific PubMed query strings (illustrative of corpus size, not exhaustive): ~400 review articles, ~140 case reports, and ~58 randomized/clinical-trial-tagged publications mention favipiravir, plus a very large primary-research literature.

6.1 Foundational discovery, mechanism & pharmacology

Links to publications:

Furuta et al., Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2005 10.1128/AAC.49.3.981-986.2005

Furuta et al., Antiviral Res 2009 10.1016/j.antiviral.2009.02.198

Sangawa et al., Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2013 10.1128/AAC.00649-13

Furuta et al., Antiviral Res 2013 10.1016/j.antiviral.2013.09.015

Furuta, Komeno & Nakamura, Proc Jpn Acad Ser B 2017 10.2183/pjab.93.027

6.2 Animal / preclinical efficacy

Representative lethal-challenge studies:

H5N1 avian influenza, mice (Kawaoka group, PNAS 2010) 10.1073/pnas.0909603107

Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome Virus (SFTSV), IFNAR⁻/⁻ mice (Tani et al., mSphere 2016) 10.1128/mSphere.00061-15

Lassa virus & other viral hemorrhagic fevers (Hansen et al. review, Microorganisms 2021) 10.3390/microorganisms9040772

PubMed returns ~140 records linking favipiravir to Lassa/rabies/Nipah/norovirus/arenavirus/bunyavirus/yellow fever/Zika alone.

6.3 Clinical trials

Influenza (the only “approved” indication):

A Japanese Phase 3 and two US Phase 2 studies were completed; favipiravir is approved in Japan for novel influenza but its use is “highly restricted.” (Ison review, Expert Rev Anti Infect Ther 2015, 10.1586/14787210.2015.1018183; Furuta 2013, above.)

Ebola virus disease:

JIKI trial (Sissoko et al., PLoS Med 2016) — the landmark study. A non-randomized, historically controlled, single-arm trial in Guinea during the 2014–15 outbreak (n=111 analyzed). Conclusion: a survival signal at lower viral loads (20% mortality at Ct≥20 vs 91% at Ct<20), no benefit at very high viremia, drug well tolerated, but efficacy could not be concluded . 10.1371/journal.pmed.1001967

Compassionate-use retrospective (Kerber et al., J Infect Dis 2019, Coyah ETC, n=163) — consistent with JIKI: a trend toward improved survival and longer survival time, but not statistically significant after adjustment. 10.1093/infdis/jiz078

SFTS:

Li et al., Signal Transduct Target Ther 2021 — a single-blind RCT in China (ChiCTR1900023350, n=145). Fatality 9.5% (favipiravir) vs 18.3% (control); adjusted HR 0.366. Significant mortality reduction concentrated in the low-viral-load subgroup (11.5%→1.6%), with faster viral clearance. 10.1038/s41392-021-00541-3

COVID-19 (large literature, mostly negative or weak):

PRESECO — Golan et al., Clin Infect Dis 2023 (Appili Therapeutics sponsor) — the most rigorous trial: a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled RCT (n=1,187, NCT04600895) in early mild-to-moderate COVID-19. No difference in time to sustained clinical recovery, progression, or viral clearance; uric-acid elevation more frequent on drug. Authors’ conclusion: favipiravir should not be used to treat COVID-19. 10.1093/cid/ciac712

AlQahtani et al., Sci Rep 2022 (Bahrain pilot RCT, n=150) — no superiority over standard care or hydroxychloroquine; safe, with a non-significant viral-clearance trend. 10.1038/s41598-022-08794-w

⚠️ Dabbous et al., Arch Virol 2021 — RETRACTED. This Egyptian multicenter RCT (n=96) reported favorable hospital-stay/ventilation outcomes and is flagged in PubMed as a Retracted Publication . Do not cite as evidence. 10.1007/s00705-021-04956-9

Joshi et al., Int J Infect Dis 2020 (Glenmark-affiliated review) — represents the optimistic early-pandemic repurposing narrative; useful as a marker of how the COVID enthusiasm was framed, but predates the definitive negative RCTs. 10.1016/j.ijid.2020.10.069

6.4 Case reports (PubMed: ~140)

Pornwattanakavee et al., Hosp Pharm 2023 Favipiravir–warfarin interaction (INR prolongation within ~4 days; case series of 8)10.1177/00185787231214428

Tırmıkçıoğlu, Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol 2021Pregnancy exposure outcomes (29 pregnancies; no clear teratogenic signal but small n; case-report/series)10.1016/j.ejogrb.2021.12.001

6.5 Safety, teratogenicity & resistance

Teratogenicity / embryotoxicity is the defining safety liability: demonstrated across four animal species , making it contraindicated in pregnancy and the reason for Japan’s restricted-use approval (Wikipedia; human pregnancy case-series above).

Hyperuricemia is the most consistent clinical adverse effect (seen across COVID RCTs above). QT-interval effects have also been monitored.

Resistance: generally a high genetic barrier, but specific mutations confer low-level resistance — e.g., K291R in the F1 motif of chikungunya RdRp; a conserved lysine in the viral polymerase is central to favipiravir’s broad activity and to resistance/fidelity (mechanistic resistance literature; reviewed in MDPI J Clin Med 2021 and Furuta 2017).

7. Sources

Scientific literature — via PubMed (DOI links):

Furuta et al. 2005, Antimicrob Agents Chemother — https://doi.org/10.1128/AAC.49.3.981-986.2005

Furuta et al. 2009, Antiviral Res — https://doi.org/10.1016/j.antiviral.2009.02.198

Kawaoka group 2010, PNAS — https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.0909603107

Sangawa et al. 2013, Antimicrob Agents Chemother — https://doi.org/10.1128/AAC.00649-13

Furuta et al. 2013, Antiviral Res — https://doi.org/10.1016/j.antiviral.2013.09.015

Ison 2015, Expert Rev Anti Infect Ther — https://doi.org/10.1586/14787210.2015.1018183

Tani et al. 2016, mSphere — https://doi.org/10.1128/mSphere.00061-15

Sissoko et al. 2016 (JIKI), PLoS Med — https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1001967

Furuta et al. 2017, Proc Jpn Acad Ser B — https://doi.org/10.2183/pjab.93.027

Kerber et al. 2019, J Infect Dis — https://doi.org/10.1093/infdis/jiz078

Joshi et al. 2020, Int J Infect Dis — https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijid.2020.10.069

Hansen et al. 2021, Microorganisms — https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms9040772

Li et al. 2021 (SFTS RCT), Signal Transduct Target Ther — https://doi.org/10.1038/s41392-021-00541-3

Dabbous et al. 2021, Arch Virol — RETRACTED — https://doi.org/10.1007/s00705-021-04956-9

Tırmıkçıoğlu 2021, Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol — https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejogrb.2021.12.001

AlQahtani et al. 2022, Sci Rep — https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08794-w

Golan et al. 2023 (PRESECO), Clin Infect Dis — https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciac712

Pornwattanakavee et al. 2023, Hosp Pharm — https://doi.org/10.1177/00185787231214428

IP / ownership / commercial:

Composition patent — Google Patents US6800629B2 — https://patents.google.com/patent/US6800629B2/en

Drug identity, ownership chain, brand names — Wikipedia: Favipiravir — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favipiravir

Art for today: from my sketchbook, watercolor. Available art here.