Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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aldous huxtable's avatar
aldous huxtable
12h

As always, thank you. This sounded sus from the get. What stood out to me was he had a diary, a private diary, that somehow the Senate got their hands on. How does that happen? That doesnt make sense to me. Thank you for clearing this up. Though I am sure the seals will clap for Paul's triple back flip onto Fauci....

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
12h

Thanks, Sasha and Debbie...there is NO WAY I can unsee the photo of Fauci on his bed, writing his diary..!

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