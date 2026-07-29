Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
5h

It smells like pure theater, and nothing will change

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Gett1's avatar
Gett1
5h

I’m thinking they will have him limp in with a cane or wheelchair him in to create sympathy. If he just strolls in pretty as you please it is evidence that he didn’t get the shot. Literally every 70-80 year old I see in public is limping.

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8 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
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