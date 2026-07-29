Today is the day! Rand Paul is going to grill Fauci as part of his ongoing investigation of the “origins of COVID-19” and “the coverup of the gain-of-function research” and other super exciting stuff. Are you going to be glued to your computer listening to this historic moment of finally getting justice and accountability for covid crimes?

Me - no.

Quick update: Fauci took the Fifth. HA. HA. HA. Who could have predicted this, right?

If you haven’t caught up on all the “Fauci private diary!TM” bruhaha, here’s the post from yesterday.

Later in the day, RFK Jr confirmed what Debbie and I discussed in yesterday’s video - this document is NOT Fauci’s private diary, but a federal record. He should have explained that this is part of “signature reduction”, i.e. masking of the covert military-intelligence operations, but whatever. By the way, do you know that signature reduction is probably the largest department of the deep state? But nobody really knows the scope of it.

I wonder if Rand Paul and all the MAHA accounts who flooded the internet with misinformation will retract their statements?

In any case, I am not going to dignify that clown show. Here is my prediction - nothing will happen, beyond Rand Paul posturing and Fauci saying he can’t recall anything. Even if Fauci says something else, it doesn’t matter. No accountability, no justice for the victims and no change to how HHS is going to continue to lie to all of us while funding more of the same “fast-tracked” poisons, “countermeasures”, “preparedness”, etc. I am not black-pilling you, the truth is never “black” or “pill” - it is always valuable and liberating. I am simply going to use this opportunity to remind how important it is to not compromise it in exchange for a cheap thrill, no matter how much you want to smash Fauci’s smirk off his face.

No matter how vile and despicable Fauci is - and he is truly vile and despicable - “prosecuting” him for crimes that he didn’t commit is designed to fail. That’s exactly why Rand Paul is doing it. He is running a fake (very safe) prosecution show for his own political gain-of-function and with full approval of the real criminals - Trump and the Pandemic Preparedness crime cartel. The goal of this cartel and Paul’s “investigation” is to legitimize and forever enshrine the government’s self-assumed right to remove the civil rights and Constitutionally guaranteed protections under the doctrine of “pandemics”, whether claimed natural or “gain-of-function” derived. They want to keep all the illegal-laws and pseudo-legal powers they have obtained through Operation Covid in place in order to commit the same crimes in perpetuity.

Prosecution under a false theory not only ensures Fauci is safe, it also helps the crime cartel solidify its power and the lies on which they built their power - the “gain-of-function” narratives. It also makes mockery of the victims - those fake-diagnosed with “gain of function lab leaked bioweapon” and then trapped and murdered in the hospitals with remdesivir, narcotics, ventilators and with such utter depraved cruelty that would make Nazis blush. Yet, their voices are forever silenced with the “lab leak” narrative that large “health freedom” MAHA-aligned accounts are now trumpeting all over the internet! The Pandemic crime cartel couldn’t ask for better supporters than those who take the cheap “get Fauci” bait and endorse this lie.

As a reminder, I have written about the fake hero-villain relationship between Rand Paul and Fauci (they are both on the same side, and playing for the same GOF team) back in August 2024 in this post:

Here is a summary of why Fauci will walk free and live happily ever after:

There was no lab leak and none are possible. Psychological and non-lethal chemical weapons were deployed to drive fear and achieve mass compliance with criminal acts of the US Government, their co-conspirators and foot soldiers, witting or unwitting.

There is no definition of GOF, there was no “GOF virus” and none are possible to make.

Bioweapons are indistinguishable from vaccines, and that’s the real reason Trump gave Fauci a Presidential award for Operation Warp Speed.

Fauci was not in charge of any covid policy decisions, the National Security Council under Trump 1.0 was in charge. Giving bad advice without decision making authority is not a crime. The fake prosecution of Fauci is designed to keep Fauci safe and these real perpetrators even safer.

Anything that Rand Paul claims as a GOF activity is indistinguishable from routine “infectious disease and vaccine/biologics research” conducted in 1000+ lab facilities in the US and 3000+ facilities world-wide. Thus, no crime or cover up can ever be proven.

Finally, Rand Paul and Fauci are both acting in a theatrical play as a hero and a villain characters. The hero is fighting against evil villain who is making GOF bioweapons in secret labs far away. The hero will defeat the villain by claiming the government must continue to invest into [totally fake] Pandemic Preparedness racket, and all the illegal laws, such as PREP Act, CARES Act, etc. that have been used to remove our rights, lie to the public, and kill and maim millions of people while deriving huge profits should stay with no changes.

Below is the collection of articles which will refresh your memory on these topics, or, if you are new here - explain my position on this matter.

OMG! Pfizer is MUTATING COVID!!! Sasha Latypova · January 26, 2023 Quick post. I was asked to comment on the “bombshell” video released by Project Veritas where a “senior R&D executive from Pfizer” is making claims about “directed evolution” of covid virus that Pfizer is planning to implement. Read full story

Repost: How to fake pandemics, the maestro edition. Ralph Baric. Sasha Latypova · December 31, 2025 Happy New Year to all my readers! Wishing everyone happiness, love and health in 2026 despite all the darkness that tries to rip our word apart. They won’t succeed, and I am not worried. I am taking a short holiday break with my family, and will spend some time outdoors but also doing some writing and organizing my publication. Read full story

Art for today: Alpine lake, from my sketchbook, watercolor. Available art here.