Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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JohnSmith's avatar
JohnSmith
7h

This super-organization is so infiltrated that it's difficult to distinguish reality from fiction. It uses a portion of the truth to then mislead.

And it's been doing so for many years; in fact, it's almost unstoppable (see paperclip), becoming ever more invasive and pervasive.

However, there's a however: this entire construct, this entire way of thinking and acting, has a flaw.

It wants to show off.

Not in a blatant way, certainly, but in a decisive and recognizable way.

The forces (let's call them psychonoetic entities, egregors, etc.) that animate and take possession of these complex communities of people "demand" to be recognized and adored.

Vanity is their flaw.

It stimulates our powers of discernment and observation.

Then, of course, they are destroying humanity and nature. Being able to recognize them is still a bit lacking.

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DrFred57's avatar
DrFred57
7h

“Did you enjoy the narrative build up, the anticipation, that “THIS TIME WE GOT FAUCI, we have his secret diaries!!!” Ooh, the drooling, the moaning, the righteous anger and indignation: finally, in Season 6, Episode 26 of this Hollywood production, our heroes will be victorious. We must trust the plan harder and shut our critical thinking skills even harder-er! Anyone who points to boring stuff like the applicable legal and governance frameworks, or simple things like obvious fakeness of “Fauci diaries” - they are divisive gatekeepers and controlled opposition! They are defending Fauci! They hate Rand Paul because they are just hateful!”

😜🤣😜🤣😎👍🏼

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