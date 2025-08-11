In a recent interview, Bob Malone outdid his usual self and made some truly bizarre statements about aliens, mentioning some visitors from the FBI to The Farm(TM), and that RFK Jr “had a briefing” and all of it is real. Reminder, this conspiracy nut is in charge of what gets injected into your children and grandchildren. God help us all!

Bob Malone: "[RFK Jr.] had a briefing... all of this stuff is true. Roswell... the reverse engineering... Whether they're time travelers and they're humans... or they're from another dimension... apparently it's real." This clip of Malone is taken from an interview with Tommy Carrigan posted to the Tommy's Podcast Rumble channel on July 27, 2025. -----------------Partial transcription of clip-------------- "The other day I had two FBI agents come to the Farm. Oh, yeah. To interview me about, what I'd experienced during, the censorship and defamation and all that during COVID That's why. Because they. They were launching an investigation about the people that were doing this kind of stuff, including within the federal government. "And as they were going out the door, we had our, The woman, Justine. That is our kind of our. Our special, person within Malone news that focuses on UAPs. And, so she was there and she couldn't. She just couldn't help herself. She asked, do you know anything about, the UAPs? And one of them piped up and said, in the investigation. She said, well, I can't talk about it because I'm actively involved in supporting those investigations. But I can tell you that a lot more activity is happening now. That's data point number one, and that they're real. "Okay, data point number two. I'm talking to my friend and, mentioned this, while we're on the boat, and he says, oh, Bobby had a briefing. And, all of this stuff is true. Roswell, all those things. The reverse engineering, the, origin of, the night vision. Whole bunch of this tech comes out of reverse engineering, recovered material. And, So stay tuned on that. It sounds like, there is absolutely there, there. "And, we can look forward to. As you're talking about the future, we can look forward to, learning a lot more about what the heck is going on with these. Whether they're time travelers and their humans coming back, or they're from another dimension or they're whatever, fill in the blank. But apparently it's real."

Before you dismiss dear Bob as a crank who fell off his tractor too many times, wait for 2 minutes…

You may have noticed a lot of propaganda about aliens in the news lately. Yes, again. These headlines get recycled periodically, just like “OMG! scary engineered GOF viruses mutating in labs” headlines. Maybe it’s the slow news cycle, or maybe it’s something else.

Look, news from Harvard astronomers of all places!

Translation from Harvard to English:

Important information about aliens can be obtained from the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense's "Astrobiodefense: Biological Threats and the Next Frontier" meeting held on May 8, 2025. If you think this is another one of my dumb jokes, I assure you of the seriousness of this situation, and the great need for our society to spend lots of government cash on Pandemic Preparedness(TM) and Resilience(TM) to viruses from space.

Safety briefing first: Put on your favorite NASA pajamas and a spacewalk helmet and fasten your seatbelt. Try not to laugh too much while reading this NASA nonsense, and don’t drink while reading this as you may snort your drink out through your nose and fry your computer. Since you are wearing your space helmet by now, that is no longer a risk. Remember, that you are paying for all of this…

But it could be worse! You could be paying 500 pedophiles to go to Israel for 41 days of all-inclusive vacation. Wait… nevermind.

The “Astrobiodefense” meeting aimed to enhance the Commission's understanding of how to bolster international “astrobiodefense and planetary protection” (LMAOOOO!!! sorry, I can’t help myself) through an examination of current government efforts, new scientific and technological advancements, and collaborative public-private partnerships. Yes, the PPPs, how can we forget those darlings!

Speakers included prominent figures from NASA, such as James D. Polk (Chief Health and Medical Officer) and J. Nick Benardini (Planetary Protection Officer, 2021-present), indicating a focus on existing governmental frameworks and initiatives.

Did you know we have a “Planetary Protection Officer” named J. Nick Benardini? Holy moly, what a great scam job if you can score it! I don’t think even Douglas Adams could have thought of this…pure genius.

The agenda explicitly listed "collaborative efforts and public-private partnerships" as a means to improve astrobiodefense, indicating an understanding that a multi-stakeholder approach is crucial for effective planetary protection. The PPPs that are masquerading as your government, are going to make the world a better place by addressing these totally imaginary but potentially world-ending threats from space (very similar to asymptomatic deadly viruses here on Earth):

The Increasing Biological Threat and National Biodefense Gaps: The core premise underlying the meeting was the recognition of a growing biological threat landscape. Dr. Asha M. George, Executive Director of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, delivered the "first annual State of National Biodefense address," highlighting "the increasing biological threat and uncertainty surrounding federal biodefense programs and capabilities." This address underscored the necessity for a "clear-eyed examination of the threat and US efforts to address critical capability gaps." The Commission's vision, as articulated by Dr. George, is for "a future where the Nation can more effectively prevent, deter, prepare for, detect, respond to, attribute, recover from, and mitigate biological incidents."

Strengthening International Astrobiodefense and Planetary Protection: A central focus of the meeting was to explore strategies for strengthening international efforts in astrobiodefense and planetary protection. The meeting specifically sought to understand how to achieve this through three key avenues:

New Scientific and Technological Advances for Astrobiodefense: The inclusion of speakers like Trista J. Vick-Majors (Assistant Professor, Biological Sciences), Christopher E. Carr (Assistant Professor, Aerospace Engineering and Earth and Atmospheric Sciences), and Anne Cheever (Technology and Security Policy Fellow, RAND Corporation) suggests a strong emphasis on leveraging cutting-edge research and technological innovations to address astrobiodefense challenges.

I think it’s pretty clear what this is about - mooching more taxpayer dollars while manufacturing pure unadulterated bullshit, imaginary “planetary threats” in order to gain more power over every little bit of anything that these psychopaths haven’t destroyed on planet Earth yet. I am sure Bob Malone feels excluded, but maybe he can swing an invite to the next astro-bio-orgy as an expert on safe and effective mRNA in space. Maybe he can recommend that interplanetary ACIP injects everything that moves in the universe with RSV monoclonals? Just so that everything has those “correct” “protective” “antibodies”…

Speaking of that! The next piece of the astro-bio news:

Peter Thiel-backed Varda Space Industries has raised $187 million in a private funding round as the company leverages microgravity to overcome formulation issues that have long plagued drug development.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients crystallize differently in space, enabling drug formulations that the company says otherwise couldn’t be done. That’s because microgravity suppresses two critical processes — fluid convection and sedimentation — during crystal growth, resulting in a more uniform and controlled process. Natural Capital and Shrug Capital led the Series C round. Founders Fund, Peter Thiel, Khosla Ventures, Caffeinated Capital, Lux Capital and Also Capital also invested in the round. Varda has raised a total of $329 million.

The company has logged three launch and return missions. A fourth is currently in orbit, and a fifth is expected to launch before the end of the year.

During the company’s first mission, it grew crystals of the HIV drug ritonavir in orbit and returned them to Earth with no signs of issues that once forced a recall of the drug, due to a manufacturing issue around drug crystallization. Radocea said the company has undisclosed research collaborations and is “disease agnostic,” targeting areas with large unmet needs. That includes oncology, with Radocea pointing to past work by Merck on cancer antibodies aboard the International Space Station. Besides pharmaceutical work, Varda operates reentry capsules in partnership with US government agencies. The reentry capsules offer a real-world flight environment for testing subsystems such as thermal protective materials, navigation, communication and sensors.

Varda’s CEO gave an interview to Endpoints news recently:

Varda Space Industries and Drugs in Space

Varda's Perspective on Past Failures: Radocea (Varda CEO) acknowledges the skepticism, attributing past limitations to a lack of industrial effort and accessible infrastructure in space. He explains, "if you think about it here on Earth we have millions hundreds of millions of people working in industry advancing products in space you've had a handful of astronauts so in terms of maners of effort the scale is so different."

The primary driver for Varda's focus on pharmaceuticals is the significant impact on human health. Another driver is pharmaceutical products offer a high "dollars per kilogram" metric, making them economically viable for emerging space technologies where costs are still relatively high but decreasing. This contrasts with industries like semiconductor manufacturing where cost savings are marginal and less impactful. Current launch costs (around $4,000/kilogram) are already compatible with the high value of pharmaceutical products (e.g., a vial of Keytruda at $20,000 for a few hundred milligrams). The advent of larger vehicles like Starship (approaching hundreds of dollars per kilogram) will further enhance economic viability.

The idea of space-based drug development isn't new, dating back to SkyLab and the Mir space station with experiments by companies like Johnson & Johnson in the late 80s/early 90s, often focusing on "purification and separation."

The main barrier historically was "access to space at a cost that would make sense" and long lead times (e.g., five-year planning). Varda differentiates itself by offering "high cadence lowcost re-entry vehicles," enabling quicker turnaround times essential for industry. All operations in space are "completely unmanned”.

And of course, the focus is on “biologics” which can be sold for $ millions/dose. Many biologics are administered via intravenous (IV) infusion, requiring hospital visits and significantly impacting patient quality of life. Patients and doctors “desire subcutaneous injections that can be self-administered or administered quickly”. Pushing up concentrations for subcutaneous (subQ) formulations on Earth often leads to proteins crowding and interacting, increasing viscosity and making them impossible to inject ("start to turn into molasses"). Radocea cites the well-known Merck study with Keytruda as a "strong prototype." Crystallizing antibodies in space allows for "keep[ing] that viscosity low and get to that high concentration formulation for subcutaneous injection." On Earth, scaling up protein crystallization is difficult due to gravity causing "sedimentation" and shear forces from stirring "shearing apart the crystals." Microgravity eliminates these issues, enabling consistent crystal growth.

As if drugs and viruses in space wasn’t enough… we are now officially in the space race with China to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon. Did you know this? This is explained to a roomful of presstitutes who, to give them credit, maintain straight faces while listening to the boss of Planetary Protection Officer J.Nick, Sean Duffy explaining how they are going to fleece us for some more $ trillions that his bullshit Hollywood annex, aka NASA desperately needs.

I am going to wrap up here. I hope you enjoyed this critical update on baloney in space. However, hearing all this makes me uneasy: are they planning to make mRNA formulation for poison darts (subQ-able injections) and try to “vaccinate” all of us via Thiel’s drones?

