Yes, cancer cells are technically immortal. Also, for this elixir to “work”, a continuous regimen of antibiotics and steroids needs to be taken indefinitely!

On January 27, the press brought this great news for the immortality seekers: “In major test for longevity field, FDA greenlights study on a ‘near total reset’ of cells”.

Life Biosciences, a biotech startup co-founded by Harvard biologist David Sinclair, got the FDA’s permission to begin a clinical study of its gene therapy designed to rewind the clock on dying cells.

Life Bio calls its approach partial epigenetic reprogramming, and its clinical trial will be the first to test the concept in humans. It falls under the broader umbrella of experimental therapies known as cellular rejuvenation, which is a major focus of several well-funded startups backed by tech executives.

Ok, right away, we see the usual made-up meaningless jargon: epigenetics (a narrative rescue device for failure of 97% of genome to “code” for anything) and calling the toxic gene therapy class “cellular rejuvenation”. Of course it is…

Life Bio is a late comer to the burgeoning filed of “cellular rejuvenation”. Altos Labs, the secretive startup that launched four years ago with a record-breaking $3 billion and whose investors reportedly include Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is working on its own version of partial epigenetic reprogramming. Altos Labs has raised billions of dollars and hunted university departments for star researchers, claiming to develop therapies that delay or rewind aging. However, they disclose very little about what they are using all of that money or talent for.

At a medical conference in Spain last year, the startup’s founding scientist, Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, provided a glimpse into how the company thinks about aging, and how it plans to stall it. Apparently, Altos is working on “partial reprogramming” therapies and testing those experimental reprogramming therapies in organs that have been removed from the body and kept alive on a machine that perfuses life-sustaining fluids through the organs.

Readers, this creeps me out. Make sure you opt out of any organ donor lists, and, if possible any medical electronic records sharing. The psychopath-”elites” have been very pushy lately about “organ donations”. Illegal organ trafficking is also rampant.

Another runner-up in immortality scams is Retro Biosciences, a startup backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and NewLimit, backed by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, are also working on cell reprogramming therapies.

Back to the main story - Life Bio, a Boston-based startup of fewer than 20 people, has pulled ahead of the pack, securing the [#MAHA!]-FDA nod to begin clinical program in live human subjects. Since, in a surprising flash of momentary sanity, the FDA doesn’t recognize aging itself as a disease, the company’s Phase 1 trial will test its gene therapy in two forms of vision loss: glaucoma and a rarer condition called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). Quoting from the company press releases and news articles:

In a laser-induced model of NAION in monkeys, the therapy, dubbed ER-100, restored a broken epigenome and improved the electrical signals in the optic nerve. Life Bio chief scientific officer Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson said the results show that the approach can improve the health of damaged cells, but she said it doesn’t replace those that have already died.

Strangely, this absolute smash hit of science is not published in peer review! According to ChatGPT, at present, there is no peer-reviewed scientific journal publication available for the specific nonhuman primate (monkey) NAION study involving the ER-100 therapy. In other words, Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson and her employers may be manufacturing their statements, but nobody can check them.

What are Life Bio claims for the mechanism of turning back the clock?

Years earlier, Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka discovered that four proteins could turn an adult cell into a stem cell — a Nobel Prize-winning experiment that proved an epigenetic reset was possible. Right, of course, it’s Nobel Prize winning! But directly putting those four proteins, called “Yamanaka factors”, into an animal or a human had long been considered a bad idea, in part because one of them is the cancer-promoting protein c-Myc.

Oops. Yeah, there is a thing about cellular immortality. It’s called cancer:

“Other labs had put in all four and found that it kills mice and causes tumors,” Sinclair said.

Not to be deterred, Lu and Sinclair came up with a simple, albeit overlooked, experiment: Use the other three Yamanaka factors! Now, isn’t this genius. Who would’ve thunk… don’t use cancer thingy, use the three other thingies! Those proteins — Oct4, SOX2 and KLF4, or OSK for short — were able to “restore a youthful epigenetic code and reverse vision loss in a mouse model of glaucoma”.

Wow. Let’s investigate this apparent miracle a bit further. The study landed on the cover of Nature in 2020, ignited interest in epigenetic reprogramming, and formed the basis for Life Bio’s gene therapy. The paper is only available for purchase. I bought it. One has to scroll past the main article full of abracadabra and noxious fumes, past the references to find the “Methods” section on p.7. Readers, I am old enough to remember when “Methods” was a required section at the front of a peer reviewed paper, typically right after the intro. In the latter days of the science fraud we live in, it is customarily hidden away in the back or in an appendix in hopes nobody has any time to get that far. This is the first section of any paper I look for and read. And, lo and behold, it delivered! The Life Bio magik juice is… drum roll… adenovirus stuffed with chemical garbage and a well-known cancer-causing SV40 “promoter”:

Yup. SV40, the well known carcinogenic chemical, associated with numerous forms of cancer in variety of animal models, and occasionally admitted as associated with cancers in humans, that one! It is reliably located in the Pfizer mRNA juice and many other “genetic editing” cocktails. Just to preclude fighting and trolling - SV40 in gene therapy applications is a synthetic chemical. While it was implicated in causing a wave of cancer after the Salk and Sabin polio vaccines and was claimed to be derived from a monkey virus “contamination”, today no monkeys are hunted for it. In fact, the monkey kidney cells typically used in the Satanic rituals of vaccine manufacture today are screened for SV40 (but, every search engine will assure it, it’s not because it causes cancer, but because…because… we just screen it for no reason… we like to spend the money randomly… shut up!) However, deliberate synthesis of SV40 or its components and inclusion as a key ingredient in a gene therapy is totally ok! The geniuses of Life Bio replaced one cancer agent of the 4 “Yamanaka factors” (whatever these chemicals are), c-Myc, with another - SV40.

The rest of the Nature paper is claiming that they cured glaucoma in mice and improved their visual acuity. Right. The glaucoma “model” was to inject micro beads into mice’s eyes to increase the intraocular pressure and call it “glaucoma”. In other news - it’s trauma to the eye, and not really representative of glaucoma. Some mice recovered from it. As to improving visual acuity, it beats me how this was determined - asking the mice to read an eye chart? I am familiar with animal models in vision science, and mice are not suitable for reliable visual acuity testing.

In conclusion, maybe this immortality elixir will cure your glaucoma due to the head trauma, but it will serve you a side dish of cancer with very high probability as we have seen throughout the covid vax disaster.

The MAHA-FDA, despite having full knowledge what might happen to people injected with gene cocktail containing SV40, greenlit the human study for LifeBio. The advertised design of the study states that clinical trial will use one viral vector (adenovirus, same platform as was used in AstraZeneca covid shot) to deliver the three Yamanaka proteins to the retinal ganglion cells (forgetting to mention the 4th - SV40). But wait! This set up includes a “safety switch”:

A second viral vector encodes a protein that acts as a safety switch activated by the antibiotic doxycycline. When patients take the pill, the gene therapy will be turned on. When patients stop taking the pill, the gene therapy is turned off. In the company’s upcoming study, patients will take doxycycline for eight weeks along with a steroid to reduce the risk of inflammation seen with some gene therapies. The company will likely test two different doses of therapy in up to six glaucoma patients before settling on a dose to test in up to six NAION patients.

Thankfully, this study only aims to experiment on 12 unfortunate people. However, I am at a loss to say how this miracle of eternal youth is supposed to function - 8 weeks of antibiotics and steroids just to turn it on? What about long term “rejuvenation”, will one be required to take doxycycline and steroids for life to stay youthful? Only the time will tell.

