Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
15h

My question is what is wrong with these people? I am not asking this question to sound stupid. Are they just plain evil or is money the driver? I have had enough of bigvpharma harming people.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Big E's avatar
Big E
15hEdited

We truly love and deeply appreciate all that Dr. Cole did during America's COVID mRNA jabathon madness. He was a fearless champion for medical freedom and an outspoken critic of deadly mRNA COVID shots, graciously testifying often at presentations to lesser magistrates, especially in Idaho and Washington — right alongside Sasha! He took great personal risks every time he showed up! (See Idaho's County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots + Medical Freedom Act: https://tinyurl.com/3s5sv8pv)

We wish we knew what happened behind the scenes! What are we missing? (We've seen other signs of Independent Medical Alliance moving closer to traditional medicine. We hope for midcourse corrections.)

Reply
Share
3 replies
171 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Latypova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture