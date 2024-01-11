We have a pandemic of marburg and ebola lasting to at least December 31, 2028.
There is a potential for a trillion new viruses to emerge, and mutate! Ask your friendly CDC rep for directions to the nearest quarantine camp, ahem ... wellness facility.
If you didn’t know this, the link below is to the most recent PREP Act declaration extending the marburg pandemic to 2028! Marburg is allegedly the deadliest “virus” out there.
PREP Act for Marburg and Ebola Extended to Dec 31, 2028
