Due Diligence and Art

Discussion with Shannon Joy about MAHA, AI, "universal flu vaccines" by NIH and government's motives to reduce your lifespan.

Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
Aug 30, 2025
5
5
This interview is a digest and a discussion based on my recently published articles. If you have not had the time to read everything I published in the past week, this is a place to start.

Art for today: Summer bounty, oil on panel, 9x12 in. Available art here.

