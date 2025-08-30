Discussion with Shannon Joy about MAHA, AI, "universal flu vaccines" by NIH and government's motives to reduce your lifespan.

This interview is a digest and a discussion based on my recently published articles. If you have not had the time to read everything I published in the past week, this is a place to start.
Related materials:
The US government has a "compelling interest" to shorten your life expectancy. Vaccination is "the least restrictive" way to further that interest.
·
Breaking Non-news: EUAs for mRNA shots replaced with "approved" mRNA shots +Good news about rats leaving the CDC.
·
Where is $500M for Pandemic Preparedness going? A sober take on HHS terminating 22 mRNA projects with BARDA...
·
Art for today: Summer bounty, oil on panel, 9x12 in. Available art here.
