Due Diligence and Art

Discussing the legal case in the Netherlands (and much more) with Liz Gunn and Jim Ferguson

Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
Sep 03, 2025
Liz Gunn is a journalist from New Zealand and Jim Ferguson is a journalist from the UK. The detailed information about this interview can be found on

FreeNZ
Substack. Please subscribe and follow them!

In the first half of the interview we are discussing the ongoing case in the Netherlands against the government officials, Bourla, Gates and Schwab, alleging democide and use of bio-chemical weapons in the global military operation “Covid”. Other topics discussed in the interview are the motives that drive the governments to attack the people, and psychological methods deployed. Many other items are covered.

The FreeNZ Editorial
Netherlands Court Case Exposes Covid Collusion
We host independent researcher Sasha Latypova and Jim Ferguson of Freedom Train International to discuss the pivotal Netherlands court case going up against the biggest purveyors of the covid con including Bill Gates…
Art for today: Plum Harvest, oil on panel, 12x16 in. Available art here.

