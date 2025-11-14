This is a recent episode that was published on Children’s Health Defense CHDTV channel. My co-author

and I are discussing The Covid Dossier which we originally published in February of this year. The link to the updated dossier is below:

The updated version of the Dossier is available here. Please help us by sharing this video. I am grateful that CHD is willing to publicize this information, because absolutely nothing has been done by the Trump administration to stop or investigate this global crime. If anything, they are full steam ahead, continuing to fund countermeasures and pandemic preparedness racket. We are on our own.

Art for today: The Owl Box, watercolor, 9x12 in.