Discussing The Covid Dossier with Mary Holland on CHD TV.
This is a recent episode that was published on Children’s Health Defense CHDTV channel. My co-authorand I are discussing The Covid Dossier which we originally published in February of this year. The link to the updated dossier is below:
The updated version of the Dossier is available here. Please help us by sharing this video. I am grateful that CHD is willing to publicize this information, because absolutely nothing has been done by the Trump administration to stop or investigate this global crime. If anything, they are full steam ahead, continuing to fund countermeasures and pandemic preparedness racket. We are on our own.
Art for today: The Owl Box, watercolor, 9x12 in.
I watched this in full the other day and I have to say I found it rather painful but was not surprised by the way it went. Great that Mary interviewed you and Debbie but it was evident, on multiple occasions, that the material you were presenting (of which she is definitely already aware of) was not completely fleshed out by Mary and I would say it was evident that some of what you two were presenting makes her feel quite uncomfortable.
During the interview she would listen to something you or Debbie highlighted and then rather than get into that avenue more deeply she would do a little dance around the topic and channel the conversation in a different direction. This happened more than once.
Sorry folks but the raison d'etre for CHD (though I'd say there are some differing opinions within CHD) disallows for this type of material (that BTW is based on copious documentation) to become front and center as it relegates the primary CHD and MAHA™ narratives re:pandemic into the world of meaningless oblivion if not outright duplicity.
If the primary conversations and mounting pressures from the people over the last few years (based on a clear understanding of the situation that Sasha and Debbie present here) were focused on such matters as discussed in parts of this interview, AND focused on the hard truths of what happened in hospitals and nursing homes, we would be in an entirely different universe.
Thanks for your on going tireless work! The number of countries involved and the coordination of the COVID attack operation is staggering!
It's hard to get countries to work together. I heard Naomi Wolf say that it has to be spiritual in nature because getting countries to work together doesn't happen naturally…I’m not sure what you think about that.