Discussing the Citizen Petition to revoke BLA licensure of covid shots with Ray Flores and Kim Mack Rosenberg

Video from CHDTV.
Sasha Latypova
Dec 11, 2025

Readers, you have exceeded all my expectations - as of this morning our Petition gained 100,953 comments! The number is likely much larger since there is a delay in the count as the comments are getting reviewed before posting:

My jaw is on the floor. I am humbled by the powerful support we are seeing, and thank every one of you who wrote a comment. Please continue sharing and writing comments. Let’s get to a million comments, shall we? We need to tell the leadership at the FDA/HHS that this issue will haunt them.

This post is a 30 min video interview where

Ray Flores
(CHD outside counsel) and I are discussing our new Citizen Petition submitted to the FDA on December 8 with Kim Mac Rosenberg (CHD atty).

If you haven’t read the petition yet, you can find it here, links to the document and how to comment also explained in this post:

Art for today: A Single Bloom, oil on linen, 8x10 in.

Discussion about this video

