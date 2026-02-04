Discussing the CHD Citizen Petition to Revoke BLA licenses for mRNA shots with Cornelia Mrose - Part 1.

This is a Part 1 of a 2-part detailed discussion about the Citizen Petition to revoke BLA licensure for Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots which I co-authored with Children’s Health Defense, including Ray Flores, Kim Mack Rosenberg, Mary Holland and Brian Hooker. The “citizen petition” mechanism is exercised through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under 21 CFR § 10.30 and tracking thereof via the federal portal Regulations.gov.

This petition received 100K+ public comments in one day after it was filed on December 8 and posted on December 9, 2025, beating all previous records of public engagement on regulations.gov.

The system is supposed to log every individual comment into the docket and it appears that we tripped some circuit breakers. At the time of this writing, about 3,480 comments have been reviewed and posted publicly. If the government takes the same time to process the rest of the comments received, it will take about 3 years to review and post all the comments from public!

In this podcast we are ranging into some broader discussion, such as “what is biologics” (a Pandora’s box of a question) and much more. Please don’t miss this video!

CHD’s citizen petition is just the first step to force FDA to remove the fraudulent BLA approval from the Covid-19 shots and revert them back to the status of EUA authorized products. But, wait, that EUA no longer exists! It was removed in August 2025. Well, then these toxic shots that have caused so much carnage will finally have to be removed from the market, right?

Unless HSS secretary RFK decides to put them back under the EUA for the duration of the PREP Act declaration for covid, which has been extended to December 31, 2029 by his predecessor, and which he refuses to terminate or even publicly mention, for no apparent good reason. Let’s see what happens!

CHAPTERS

0:00:05 CHD’s Citizen Petition To Revoke Pfizer And Moderna BLAs

0:05:07 Public Response And Record Comment Numbers

0:11:06 What Are Biologics? Basic FDA Categories

0:15:18 From Traditional Biologics To mRNA “Biologics”

0:21:52 NDA vs BLA And Biologics Carve‑outs

0:27:49 Biologics, Vaccines, And Industry Incentives

0:31:19 Growth Of Biologic Drugs And Vaccine Focus

0:31:41 EUA Timeline And 2021 BLA Approvals

0:33:45 Comirnaty Rollout In US vs Europe And Relabeling Claims

0:36:15 Confusion Among Public And Doctors About EUA vs BLA

0:37:28 FOIA Delays And EUA vs EAU Confusion

0:39:40 EUA As Countermeasure Outside Normal FDA Rules

0:43:42 Sewage vs Drinking Water Analogy For EUA vs BLA

Art for today: Fury, watercolor on paper, 7x11 in.