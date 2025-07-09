Discussing Synthetic PREP Act for European Union with Cornelia Mrose.
This is a video discussion where we go over the details of how EU, which technically does not have the PREP Act, nevertheless implemented the same structure for mRNA covid shots.
Corneliais a very diligent journalist and a reporter. We have recorder this video for European audience to understand how the government, military and pharma got away with mass murder via covid countermeasures. Don’t miss this interview, and please share!
Video available on YouTube (but probably hidden in search):
Art for today: Mendocino, watercolor. Available art here.
These two interviews with Cornelia Mrose and Sasha Latypova expose the organizational constructs which lead to the mutilation of tens (or hundreds) of millions of human beings. At approximately 43:00 minutes into the interview, we see the operative/agent names of European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive staff. These persons participated in massive fraud followed by the Genocide of millions. The heap of shit and rot begins uphill, and was well funded by same...
I am of the opinion that the organizational rot is so pervasive in European Union, American, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealander jurisdictions, the 'legal' fallout will never be sorted nor prosecuted. The deaths and genetic malignancies of millions will continue.
Many thanks to Cornelia and Sasha for these excellent expose'.
It is hard to dismiss the research covered in this excellent interview. People prefer to just cross their fingers and hope it does not get "weird" again. Thanks for the hard work again.