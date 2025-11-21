Due Diligence and Art

Discussing MAHA and much more with Shannon Joy Show this week.

Jessica and Kevin got triggered by this. Which should tell you a few things...
Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
Nov 21, 2025

This is a recording from my discussion with Shannon Joy on Tuesday, November 18. We talked about:

-MAHA Summit being headlined by Regeneron Pharma and CRISPR Therapeutics

We talked about this horror show a bit:

-Bryan Johnson overdoses on mushrooms, takes a million pills a day and sucks his son’s blood and claims he “reduced his epigenetic age”…. uh… let me laugh hysterically for 30 seconds…. ok I am back. This health bro clown also has “long covid” apparently:

Jim O’Neill wants us to expect brain chips and “more of this”? Right. That’s what MAHA is all about now…

-We talked about CRISPR and Baby KJ story, which I published here.

-We talked about the military operation and the hierarchy of the covid crime cartel.

- I referred to my previous research about Agent Orange and lessons learned from it.

-What is and isn’t “willful misconduct”?

-MAHA deflections from vaccines.

-BARDA’s global Octopus and why I want Stephen Hatfill to discuss it.

-PREP Act’s unconstitutionality and the phone call from RFK Jr I received in May.

On this last point, seeing a clip of this discussion, Kevin McKernan got his panties in a real tight twist and wanted Jikky and Moussad agents to help him cope emotionally…

Jessica Rose said she is doing a “deep dive” into my phone records… I suppose, as an Israeli she might have the proper connections to do that. I asked her how exactly she was deep diving and into what, but she has not responded…

Ok, that was awesomely fun!

Readers, enjoy your weekend. I am certainly planning to do so.

Art for today: a little plain air piece I did in about 30 min while the sun was setting behind the mountains. Silverado/Deerpark cross, looking at Marham Vineyards. oil, 12x12 in.

User's avatar
