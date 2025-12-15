Discussing FOIA Moderna Files with RFK Jr.

Reminder: If you have not already done so, please read CHD’s Citizen Petition to revoke BLA licensure for the covid shots and submit a comment. You can write up to 5000 words and attach up to 200 mb of documents. You can tell the story of your injury or loss of job due to illegal mandates, or express what you think about the global agenda of depopulation, and discuss anything else you may feel relevant. This is an opportunity for the public to make themselves heard. There are already 102K+ comments submitted, beating every historical record on Regulations dot gov, which is awesome, but we need more! Some people report system error, or not taking a comment. This may be because so many people are commenting simultaneously and we are tripping the circuit breakers. If that happens wait a bit and come back. CHD reserves the right to sue HHS if this petition is not address within 180 days.

Our Citizen Petition is based in part on the Moderna FOIAed documentation addressed in this video talking with RFK Jr before he joined Trump admin and became the head of HHS. The discission in this video happened in 2022. As a backdrop, I was asked to review Moderna’s Nonclinical data package (toxicology studies in animals) produced in response to the Judicial Watch’s FOIA and a lawsuit.

Download this document if you have the stomach to read 700+ pages of total bullshit:

Download Moderna's Nonclinical FOIA

JW did the work, obtained the documents and then sat on this package for months after it was produced, without publishing a story. The journalist who asked me to comment did not ask me to keep anything confidential. As a courtesy to him and JW, I waited for months, hoping they will publish. They did not. When the FDA (Peter Marks and Janet Woodcock) “approved” this poison shot for children, and started a public campaign of “safe and effective” for kids, that became the red line for me. I published the findings of fetal abnormalities (malformed ribs) in the rat reproductive toxicity study included in this package, as well as the overall horrific fraud, as I discuss it in the video with RFK Jr. The JW journalist got in trouble with his bosses for this, however, he thanked me for going public afterwards, and for pushing his editors to publish this information.

As I discuss in the video and in affidavit above, Moderna did not fulfill even minimal standards for BLA licensure. Moderna nonclinical studies amount to claiming their apple juice is organic by testing random bananas. As an example, I pulled these screenshots from the files to illustrate the deception they pulled off (as we discuss in CHD Citizen Petition, it is fraud under BLA, but fully legal under EUA):

