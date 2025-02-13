Discussing Covid Military Operation with Forum for Democracy Intl
Recording from Wednesday, Feb 12.
Forum for Democracy International post on X. I was invited to speak with John Laughland and Peter Lavelle byWarfare. We discussed my research on the global military campaign of “covid pandemic” that had nothing to do with public health. We discussed why the response in Russia and China was somewhat different vs. the West, albeit many measures were identically tyrannical. We talked about “what was covid”, how pandemics are faked, and whether GOF can produce “pandemic viruses” or is it another fakery used to control the masses with fear narratives in order to have them voluntarily surrender their rights.
Video recording below.
Relevant reading material from my published articles:
The Covid Dossier: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event.
The dossier is now being updated with excellent comments provided by the readers for countries and regions of the world not originally included in our write up. I will republish once the new version is available.
Deliberate Deployment of Bio-Chemical Agents Is Now OK to Call "Lab Leak" on Social Media
This question was posed to Sasha in yesterday's program- "To what end?"
On the narrow question of the mRNA vaccine program embedded within the Covid Operation
the big picture is that the G7 bankers recognized in 2019 that their financial system was in total free fall so they had to gin up a new "War on Terror" to keep the public ignorant of this fact and invent yet another rationale for all sorts of bailouts, cover-ups and biosecurity measures.
The central bankers used a "pandemic" to cover up a bond/treasuries default problem. The debt bubble was going to blow so they needed a smokescreen to save the system. Hence the appearance of the invisible enemy launched in 2019/2020 by the corporate-owned mass media propaganda system.
"Disease" has replaced war as the world's primary money spinner, the elites need continuing large-scale health crises to keep their racketeering schemes going. Pandemics are mammoth business opportunities for the Pharma Cartel and the financiers that control the details and direction of policy. Covid is the quintessential example of how the medical cartel orchestrates their criminal conspiracies. Trillions funneled into the decaying financial systems of the collapsing Western economies through a manufactured "crisis" in the health management system, which is currently the world's largest money spinner.
Global racketeering run through the medical mafia.
One of the major aspects of the Covid operation was to invent a new market for Pharmaceuticals. It is impossible to underestimate the value that Pharma and the medical cartel bring to large financial investment firms. Pharmaceuticals and the "health management system" in the US is currently the largest sector of the US economy. It is also impossible to overstate how severe the economic crash of 2019 was for the Pharma Industry.
Fortunately for these parasites a phony Pandemic magically appeared in 2020.
The problem for Pharma is that they need new diseases (which they create with their products) and blockbuster drugs to continue their Ponzi schemes. Vaccines play an enormous role in this as they are one of the largest ROI "drugs" in the Pharma playbook, have guaranteed uptake via mandated vaxx schedules and have indemnity- a perfect business model. Without "blockbuster" drugs the Pharma Industry essentially falls apart.
The plan is for the mRNA "vaccine" cash cow to be much bigger than Covid.
The plan is to use similar mechanisms against any imagined viral pathogen in existence and now that they've gotten the tech to market they'll start going down the list using their readily "downloadable" mRNA platforms for these new "diseases" that they perpetually invent.
Part and parcel of this aspect of the Covid Operation is to codify a mechanism that legally allows Pharma to sidestep lengthy and costly clinical trials with this new "Pharma business model" as they are deemed no longer necessary with this "new" delivery system. This allows for much greater profiteering as Phase 3 clinical trials make up to 80% of all R&D costs for approved drugs.
The plan was simple- the very people who orchestrated the 2008 banking crisis, followed by massive quantitative easing which triggered runaway inflation will be entrusted with resolving all the self-inflicted problems by the use of intensive control measures. A cover story was needed. It's a war against the people.
How to execute this massive operation? Easy. Well deployed weaponized piles of money work better than any complex conspiracy.
🎯
The first step to recovery is admitting its a military operation.