Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
17h

Unbekoming Posted Excellent Meningitis is BS!!!

A published study documented aseptic meningitis in association with glyphosate-surfactant herbicide poisoning: “CNS signs and symptoms induced by aseptic meningitis should be considered in cases of glyphosate-surfactant herbicide poisoning.”¹⁹ Had pesticides been used on the campus? On surrounding agricultural land? In the club, for pest control?

What pharmaceutical drugs were the students taking? NSAIDs produce meningeal inflammation.¹⁶ What recreational substances were available at a nightclub? What about the cumulative toxic load young people carry — chemicals in food, toiletries, clothing, air? Roytas documents more than 350,000 man-made chemicals in current use, 2.5 billion tonnes produced annually.⁶ Lester and Parker have catalogued the range of toxic substances in everyday consumer products.⁷ And stress — university students under sustained academic pressure, in a culture that treats chronic stress as normal.

The terrain paradigm identifies four categories of disease causation: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and stress.⁷ ²⁰ The answers would vary for each student. Some at Club Chemistry became gravely ill. Others, present at the same time, did not. A bacterium that lives in everyone cannot explain that difference. Differential toxic exposures, nutritional status, and stress loads can.

We don’t know what poisoned these students. But the establishment doesn’t know either. They assume — without evidence — that a bacterium everyone carries is responsible.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
17hEdited

This reminds me of the hypothesis that experimental Polio vaccine, tested in Africa in the 1950s, and grown in the brains of apes, resulted in not only SV40 promoter sequence getting into humans to cause cancer, but the transmission of Simian Lymphocute Virus into humans, where it adapted to become Human T-cell Lymphocyte Virus, the cause of AIDS:

1994, Polio vaccines and the origin of AIDS

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7935079/

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