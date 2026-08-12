In this post I will reveal one of the “open secrets” in modern science which can can blow a rather large hole in the “normie” beliefs that vaccines are necessary for health. In this post, I am simply providing an AI search output, i.e. mainstream information on this topic.

I recently ran the following query on ChatGPT:

Question: are research animals such as rats and mice routinely vaccinated before research experiments? What is the standard animal husbandry protocol?

Answer: In most modern research facilities, laboratory mice and rats are not routinely vaccinated in the way that household pets or livestock often are .

Instead, the standard approach is to maintain animals in a specific pathogen-free (SPF) or similarly controlled health-status colony. The emphasis is on preventing exposure to infectious agents rather than vaccinating against them.

Typical husbandry and health-monitoring protocols include:

1. Source and quarantine

Animals are usually obtained from specialized commercial breeders or institutional colonies with documented health status.

New arrivals may undergo quarantine, rederivation, or health screening before entering a colony.

2. Barrier housing

Animals are housed in controlled environments with: Filtered air systems Individually ventilated cages (IVCs) Sterilized or sanitized bedding Controlled access by trained personnel

Staff often use protective clothing, gloves, masks, and dedicated equipment to minimize pathogen introduction.

3. Sentinel and surveillance programs

Facilities routinely monitor for infectious agents using: Sentinel animals Environmental sampling Serology PCR testing

Common monitored pathogens include mouse norovirus, parvoviruses, pinworms, and other agents that could affect research outcomes.

4. Routine veterinary oversight

Animal care staff and veterinarians perform: Daily health observations Periodic examinations Monitoring of body weight, behavior, and clinical signs

Sick animals are evaluated and may be treated, isolated, or removed from studies depending on protocol requirements.

5. Nutrition and environmental management

Standardized diets and water systems

Temperature, humidity, and light-cycle control

Environmental enrichment (nesting material, shelters, chew objects, etc.) consistent with study requirements

Why vaccination is uncommon

There are several reasons:

Vaccination itself can alter immune function and physiology, potentially confounding experiments.

Many laboratory strains, especially genetically modified mice, are used in immunology research where prior vaccination would be problematic.

Barrier systems are generally more effective and predictable for maintaining pathogen-free colonies.

Exceptions:

Vaccination may occur when:

The vaccine is the subject of the research study.

Researchers need animals with a specific immune history -

Note the last bullet - this is where researchers need animals prone to specific diseases. “Immune history” is an euphemism. When researchers need mice and rats that reliably develop cancer or other disease “models” at young age, they are vaccinated or injected with adjuvants to reliably destroy their health in predictable ways:

Breaking [Very] Bad: How to [reliably] cause cancer [in mice]. Sasha Latypova · November 19, 2025 TLDR version - if you want to reliably cause cancer in mice, inject them with carcinogenic chemicals. You want an injectable chemical combo where the initial damage to the cells is then “enhanced” by an agent that proliferates that damage, otherwise the body might be able to heal the initial injury. In other words, you need multiple vaccinations with … Read full story

Art for today: Figure study, oil on panel, 12x20 in.