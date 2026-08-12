Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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GreaterIsrahell's avatar
GreaterIsrahell
3h

Another dead give-away, Sasha! I'll print this and leave it on the table in my dentist's waiting room. LOL

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jef's avatar
jef
3h

of course! pfff...

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