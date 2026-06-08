Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
14hEdited

I probably commented about this before on another article but the mention of servicemembers and vaccines brings it to mind again. Circa 2005, I was at a military training base and we were all told that we would be receiving a FluMist. This was supposedly the new future of flu vaccines and they said soon everyone would be getting it. They squirted some substance up all our noses and for most it ended with mild 'flu' symptoms or little reaction.

At the time I didn't connect that to something else that happened. There was an airman, a friend of a friend, that I saw from time to time at a coffee shop where I studied. I can't at this many years remove fix the timeline to be after the flu mist with absolute certainty, but what else would explain it? I heard that this airman was sick and hospitalized. He was in his early 20s. I heard his parents had to come because he was in dire condition and then he died.

I asked what the cause had been and the doctors said it was a sinus infection that 'moved to his brain' but 'they figured it out too late.' The friend who told me this was his roommate and had spoken to the airman's family.

As it turned out, the FluMist was not the next great flu shot at all. It was never widely used. Obviously, we had served as experimental subjects. I believe that they killed him. Just like a vaccine, the FluMist probably had some highly toxic adjuvant or other harmful substance that was squirted right near his brain. His immune response or whatever interventions the doctors attempted killed him.

Clearly, they can't leave a trail that obvious when they murder you with these substances so it never made it to mass market.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
15h

From your conclusion: "yet the stream of fear porn about GOF, “radioactive ticks”, “ebola”, “vector-borne diseases”, “genetically modified mosquitoes” and other nonsense is practically endless and has been ramped up to frenzy in the past few weeks"

I wrote an article on how the fear of contagion made the fear of terrorism feel like a wet blanket so they utilize it to the maxx. It opened with:

"This article is concerned with the idea of the coronavirus itself. The crown idol revered by those harnessing it as a mind disease to shackle us, and feared by those who trust the deceit and accept those shackles with an open embrace.

Never before has fear been so effective at stripping our freedoms. The threat of terrorism was mild by comparison and no where near quite haunting enough to so inspire the populace to voluntarily deliver their liberty to the nearest politician. But the threat of bioterrorism: an invisible contagion? Something you can neither see nor combat, and that transforms you into a destructive missile locked, loaded, armed, unleashed, and aiming directly at those you cherish the most? That is a different animal altogether.

Oh yes, the powers that should be drawn and quartered revere their bio-terror idol with all of their hearts (do they have hearts?) hatred, as no other type of conjured-up-hobgoblin in history has so easily given so much control to so few over so many. And on a silver platter, at that."

Lotta deeply unsettling but highly fascinating research in this one:

Signs & Symbols, Predictive Programming, Lesser Magic, COVID-19, the Coronavirus Idol, & Global Contagion Domination: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/signs-and-symbols-predictive-programming

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