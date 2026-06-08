Introduction:

This post is long overdue. There is yet another round of recycling the old bullshit about GOF viruses that will cause global pandemics if they leak from a lab going on on social media. The most recent dump of this nonsense from Rand Paul can be found here. It contains emails between the NIH staff going back to 2011 or so, where they discuss how to transport “pandemic pathogens” by commercial air in violation of the CDC rules. The media is ablaze with brave truth tellers “exposing Fauci” and “exposing the GOF research” by re-writing same idiotic clickbait that was already “exposed” a million times. Nobody stops for a second to consider that this material is the proof of the opposite of what they think: the NIH baddies shuttled these “deadly GOF viruses” by commercial air around the world for decades and got their luggage lost sometimes. Aaaaannnnddd…. NOTHING happened, until Trump decided to announce a [very fake] pandemic, shut down the country, and murder millions of people by protocols and vaccines. Somehow, these facts keep escaping Rand Paul’s memory!

Should these NIH people be prosecuted? To the extend that there are laws against hoaxes pulled on the public by the government, and for wasting taxpayers’ money, yes. However, I think they should be simply fired and the NIAID should be entirely defunded - that will be a good start of the Permanent Pandemic Prevention (my version of PPP). Unfortunately, this current round of hyped-up partisan prosecution is designed as a distraction. It is designed to defend the most important inner castle of the global criminal Pandemic Preparedness Racket - the narrative of gain of function (GOF), “engineered viruses, bacteria, ticks, mosquitoes, nanobots” and so on:

Briefly, the racket involves keeping the public constantly scared of the wrong things (pandemic viruses, engineered pathogens, “lab leaks” of these pathogens) and therefore clamor for “protection” from those imaginary threats, including by vaccines of course, while consenting to removal of the civil rights and Constitutional law under pretenses of the “infectious disease control and prevention”. From this racket a giant parasitic apparatus, including Rand Paul and many “health freedom” puppets derive immense money and power.

This article is another one in my series debunking this utter nonsense. Here I am going to review the paper titled “Laboratory Escapes and “Self-fulfilling prophecy” Epidemics” by Martin Furmanski (2014) that has been used to assert that pathogens can leak from labs and cause pandemics. This is what is called a white paper, i.e. it has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, to my knowledge. Not that peer review matters much these days. The paper was issued by the “Scientist’s Working Group on Chemical and Biologic Weapons Center for Arms Control and Nonproliferation”. This “science” group, just like many other similar organizations, has a raging interest in justifying their own existence and funding. And when they are successful in attracting the government funding, they usually work to beef up Pandemic Preparedness “Biosecurity” agenda of the US government with all the associated awful civil-rights-destroying-taxpayer-fleecing-surveillance-state-enabling activities it creates.

Part 1: Invalidating Furmanski’s methodological claims

Quoting from the paper

Methods of pathogen identification Modern genetic analysis allows pathogens to be identified, and given a sufficient catalog of isolates of the same pathogen, it is possible to determine if two specimens are identical or very closely related. Because all pathogens that are circulating in the environment show genetic changes over time, one can date the time the pathogen circulated. For instance, for 20th century human and swine influenza viruses beginning in the 1930s, one can generally place a virus to a particular year. With modern rapid genomic analysis outbreaks can be traced with considerable accuracy: for instance the 2009 pandemic pH1N1 influenza outbreak has been analyzed with confidence limits of branchpoints in its first wave defined within days or weeks, and individual transmission chains can be identified7 .

In a nutshell, Furmanski claims that matching “genetic sequences” of samples obtained in one “outbreak”, it is possible to determine that:

The illness in question is caused by the genotyped sequence found at the site of the “outbreak”, aka the “pathogen”;

The “pathogen” can further be characterized as “evolved” from some ancestral “pathogen”, going back 100+ years!

Using genetic sequencing and genotyping as methodology invalidates this entire paper from the start. Genomics is an area of computer science modeling, far removed from any real understanding of biology, and is not valid for establishing disease causality, because, among many deficiencies (ranging from basic incompetence to outright fraud) it does not utilize scientific method of testing the null hypothesis in properly controlled experiments. I don’t need to repeat this for my regular readers, but if you are new to this, here is a brief digest of extensive body of research invalidating the pseudoscience of genomics:

The fraud of virology is reinforced by the fraud of genomics as experimentally proven by The Virology Controls Studies Project by Jamie Andrews. Control experiments demonstrate that one can “isolate” and “genetically sequence” ANY “pathogenic virus” from sterile samples that cannot possibly contain any viruses. Standard virus “isolation” techniques are isolating nothing. They use cocktails of chemicals and biological materials to first grow and then starve the cell cultures, and claim that product of the starving cell death is “proof of virus”. It is not. It’s death of cells by starvation and chemical poisoning. The genotyping of the remains of dead cells is a similarly stupid exercise in data fitting to a presumed answer of a “pathogen” using a database of presumed pathogens hard-coded in the software that comes with every PCR machine.

Another lucid, easy to understand expose of the fraud of genomics/genetics is written by Lies are Unbekoming, and another great essay here -I highly recommend it! Genetic pseudoscience is based on presuming Biology=Chemistry=CompSci (it does not!) and proceeding on this false assumption, using bad chemical models for diagnostics, causing horrendous damage by “therapies”, and creating catastrophic intergenerational mass poisoning by “prophylactic vaccines”. The author of Unbecoming kindly made their book available to my readers for free:

Download The Genetic Deception pdf Here

Further, Furmanski’s methodological assertion that “genotyped strain XYZ” can be matched to a “strain of XYZ from 1930” is the usual circular BS of virology. This only means that PCR sequencing of samples stored from 100 years ago can be data-fitted (only if they know a-priori what they are trying to fit) to samples obtained more recently. This is a circular data fitting to presumed “pathogens” from the same genomics databases which assert that a particular sequence of letters represents a deadly pandemic pathogen. However, none of those letters have ever been validated, i.e. no demonstration that that sequence can actually produce a self-spreading disease has ever been established. Here is my previous review of Ralph Baric’s white paper begging for money, explaining the fundamental reasons why it is not possible to produce a pandemic pathogen using this methodology:

The “evolutionary trees” Furmanski refers to represent nothing in reality - it is simply a failure of their bad chemical models to generate reproducible results. Just like with all the meaningless maps of “variants” of SARS-cov2, the “old” samples of any virus have never been scientifically validated as anything that can cause diseases in naturally occurring situations. Almost all “viruses” are “proven” by making an injectable concoction of putrid decaying matter mixed with chemicals and injecting this poison into animals (or unsuspecting military service members or African children) and when they get sick or die, claiming that this is a “self spreading pandemic pathogen”. No controls are ever used. That’s why I state with confidence that virology and genetics are fake, pseudo-sciences. In real science, establishing causality of disease requires testing the “null” hypothesis, i.e. “sample X (composed of genetic sequence ABC) does not cause disease Y”, using rigorous controls - something that is never done in virology or genetics.

For example, if Furmanski wants to match specimens of “polio virus” from a contemporary “outbreak” to THE ORIGINAL polio virus 1 (PV1), i.e. the most important global reference strain for “paralytic polio”, he will be PCR-matching the current sample to the stool sample that was obtained from completely healthy children that never had any polio, nor were exposed to polio. The sample was obtained by the CDC team covering up botched tonsillectomies in Ohio in 1941!

How is any of this methodology even remotely science-based?

Part 2: Specific examples of “deadly pathogen leaks” presented by Furmanski

I am going to cite just a couple of examples from the white paper here, for the sake of brevity. As I noted above, the paper is a methodologically bunk, dead on arrival. I just want you to appreciate how ridiculously these people grasp for straws when begging the government for power and money.

Example 1 - Smallpox: First several examples of some scary world ending “leaks from biolabs” cited in Furmanski’s paper is a handful of alleged smallpox cases in the UK in the 1960’-1980’s. The cases cites are in people working in the biolabs on smallpox. The number of “cases” is below 100 over several decades!! The citation for claiming that these are “pandemics/pandemic potential events” given is to the WHO “Smallpox Eradication” monograph consisting of 1400+ pages. If anyone wants to drive themselves mad trying to figure out if a single word of this Pandemic Bhagavatgita is true, you are welcome to it. Furmanski’s fear mongering narrative doesn’t pass even a superficial sniff test:

According to $cience, smallpox is supposed to be a virulent, contagious, deadly virus that had killed millions of people “before lifesaving vaccination” was forced on society, often with military/police force.

Furmanski states that because the UK abandoned compulsory smallpox vaccination in 1946, the “herd immunity” disappeared, and this lead to these outbreaks in the UK-based biolabs that were working on smallpox.

Anyone with 2+ brain cells should ask - WHY the deadliest, most virulent virus that “escaped” into community did not wipe out the entire British Isles or at least a substantial portion of the population? Why didn’t it spread by the public transport, air travel and so forth? They were all “unprotected” like the Native Americans before the arrival of Columbus, right? Right?? What explains this miracle of self-extinguishing catastrophe not once, but several times with the same outcome?

Why are we supposed to treat these “leaks” as potentially world-ending events, and clamor for international “bio surveillance” when they are simply tragic cases of lapses in laboratory safety protocols (which, by the way, have all been addressed long ago in those labs). Yes, bad accidents can happen when you work with hazardous chemicals. Safety protocols exist to prevent them, and we do not require another layer of bio-fascism from the government to keep us “safe”.

Example 2 - the Spanish Flu! But of course! The white paper cites several cases of “re-emergence” of H1N1 in 1977. This one is my favorite:

The 1977 H1N1 flu virus rapidly spread worldwide, in a pandemic that was restricted largely to people under ~ 21 years of age. Older persons had been exposed to related H1N1 viruses prior to 1957, and carried substantial immunity. Mercifully, the “re-emergent” H1N1 virus was not very virulent. Although illness was widespread, affecting 20-70% of those under 20 years of age in school or military camp outbreaks in the first year [ref14], deaths were few. Many asymptomatic infections were detected by serology (Kung 1978).

What a clever virus that “Spanish Flu”/H1N1 is! It always strikes the healthiest, military age men and typically at the military bases. It’s like … I don’t know… they get injected with a lot of shyte for “protection and military readiness”, don’t they? I have extensively covered the illegal human experimentation by the US government on the military servicemembers. As I previously stated, I no longer believe in PTSD in servicemembers, no matter what actual horrors of war they had witnessed. It’s the vaccines that have been injected into them (sometimes up to 50 at a time!) that are responsible, until proven otherwise. More about the fakeness of the Spanish flu here. And some examples of how DOD/DOW treats military service members as experimental animals for testing the plague (literally) and here.

Here are some heart breaking comments from a reader, validating my position in clever viruses that strike healthy men in the prime of their lives:

-My father’s brother (and others) died in an Idaho bootcamp in 1944, supposedly from an outbreak of influenza. But given what is now known, IMO, one or more vaccines killed the strapping young soldiers, many of whom were farm boys that had just been physically examined and certified 100% fit and healthy by army doctors weeks before. Young men simply do not die from respiratory illnesses. After reviewing premature deaths and chronic illnesses in my family, I suspect most were caused by vaccines.

Conclusion:

It appears that this “science” group’s focus is to continuously flame the irrational fear of “pathogen leaks from biolabs”. They claim that it is necessary to enforce the ban “dangerous GOF research”. Yet, GOF research has already been domestically and internationally banned many times over, and it is simultaneously being conducted in 3000+ official biolabs and who knows how many unofficial ones all over the world! 1000+ biolabs are in the US alone. Yet, NO PANDEMICS happen, unless RFK Jr or his successor declares one. We now have Andes virus and Ebola pandemics. The Ebola pandemic in the United States has been ongoing since 2014. Do you guys feel how deadly it is yet? Why are we falling for these garbage narratives over and over?

Furmanski claims that it is highly necessary to implement “biosecurity” verification protocols, similar to those that exist for (also fake) nuclear weapons nonproliferation treaties. At least in case of nukes, whether you believe they exist or not, it’s feasible to inspect the facilities and determine levels of enrichment, inspect the equipment etc. - unless they are in Israel, of course, those nukes are holy and are written into the Old Testament! Just ask any Christian Zionist scholar for chapter and verse.

For “biolabs”, to comply with GOF prohibitions, all they have to do is declare that it’s all for vaccine research, and how would you tell the difference? There is no difference - all vaccine research is bioweapons research and has always been so. You are probably sick of me repeating this, but our own Vice President Vance conducts GOF research making “live replicating Nipah-Ebola chimeric pathogen” in Ohio, and this exciting research is financed and backed by the NIH, DTRA, CEPI, and the CIA! Did anyone ask him to explain what the heck that is, especially in the middle of a declared Ebola pandemic in the US (since 2014 ongoing to 2028, thank you, Bobby)?

Furthermore, “leaks” from biolabs happen nearly daily and result in nothing as recorded by CDC and other sources, yet the stream of fear porn about GOF, “radioactive ticks”, “ebola”, “vector-borne diseases”, “genetically modified mosquitoes” and other nonsense is practically endless and has been ramped up to frenzy in the past few weeks. It even included headlines like “irradiated mosquitoes”, which is actually a good method to reduce mosquito populations and is harmless to environment or humans!

The only real weaponization on this topic is FEAR. They rely on your susceptibility to fear, which paralyzes your independent thinking and makes you run where the propagandists want to usher you. Please do not fall into this trap.

Art for today: