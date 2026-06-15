Dear Readers, this is a quick “told you so” post in 3 parts. I am not gloating, and I don’t have a crystal ball or any special super powers.

Part 1: Bobby Muppet might be finished at HHS

The HHS account on X currently denies this rumor, but nothing has been posted by RFK Jr himself so far.

My serious interpretation of this ridiculous nonsense - Malone posting “rumors” is the same old deep state tactic of proactive information gathering. The puppeteers want to run the Kennedy Muppet for President in 2028, but the current HHS Scy Muppet has been chewed a lot and has became quite stinky. It needs to get laundered and aired out a bit. Maybe it needs to sit outside of the government and run some “truth bombs” podcast for 12 mo or so in hopes of recovering some lost credibility. I don’t know, nor do I care. It’s beyond tragic and really funny at this point.

Bottom line: if Bobby runs for POTUS again, please do not give him money or support him!

Part 2: Rand Paul’s Circus Maximus issued “new” productions:

By “new” I mean stale as dinosaur’s manure. Rand Paul finally (!!!) “officially” issued the August 2021 DARPA report explicitly saying SARS-CoV-2 was created by EcoHealth, explaining why it was created, why it was mostly harmless to humans, and why mRNA vaccines won’t work against it. See: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Fauci-Intel-Release-2026.06.11.pdf

I was asked to comment on this development by The Defender, here is the article by Michael Nevradakis, with a couple of my quotes.

Here are my additional comments about Rand Paul’s production:

p.9 of the production, “Darker Bioweapons Future” report from the CIA 2003 is a completely non-scientific, narrative-based, fear mongering document. I have debunked numerous white papers like this, they are methodologically bunk. Synthetic chemical compounds can be made, of course, and poisons have been synthetically or biologically produced for thousands of years. For example, they claim someone made synthetic polio virus - that is simply a cocktail of chemicals based on PCR/genetic modeling. This is nothing different from any chemical weapon. Yes, it could be dangerous, especially to those in very close proximity (people who are making and deploying it), but it does not transmit human-to-human and does not spread! Nobody can start a pandemic with these things. They can of course make local poisonings, especially if these chemicals are hidden in injectables, drugs or consumer products and/or falsely labeled as “vaccines”. That’s the most common method these chemical weapons are deployed today. Documents like this CIA report are produced to create propaganda and elicit fear from the public, so that taxpayers’ money can be appropriated into the “pandemic preparedness” activities. The Pandemic Preparedness is a vast international government-military-corporate enterprise and an extremely lucrative business. “Covid” was the implementation and profit harvesting from this “preparedness” enterprise, where approx. $4T was swiftly distributed in no-bid, no-accountability, no-regulation, no-liability manner to crony corporations (fronts) while the public was maimed, murdered, and vast amounts of wealth were transferred from the middle class to the elites. The 2003 document is simply evidence of pre-planning by the crime cartel.

~ p.20 - several memos and reports on DTRA panel to “Combat WMDs”. That’s just showing that the international prohibition of chemical weapons led them to search for relevance and funding in the “engineered virus” space. As I said above, the “GOF viruses” are nothing but rebranded chemical weapons! They are what’s sometimes referred to as “mimics” or “simulants” - i.e. chemical weapons that are not on the list of classified as prohibited. They are much more complex molecules and production involves biological matter (e.coli) as well. So they fall into the grey area of international law. They are not capable of causing pandemics, because chemical weapons cannot self-spread, they can only cause localized poisoning. Also, milder agents that cause strange symptoms but are not deadly have been identified as more desirable for psychological impact, rather than overt poisoning/kill. This is because deadly chemical weapons are typically also easier to detect toxicologically and trace to the source.

p.28 of the production - emails between Fauci and others about the “furin cleavage site” (fcs). The “furin cleavage cite” is a red herring distraction, which was designed to elicit fear and trigger WMD/national security protocols so that the emergency declarations and PREP Act could be triggered nationally. The fcs is nothing in reality, it is purely a computer modeling technique to create “signatures” that would either assign blame to others or trigger pre-designed/ingrained/trained security protocols. Ralph Baric wrote about this strategy in his 2006 white paper which I reviewed here: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/repost-how-to-fake-pandemics-the?r=23yu8p In addition, Pfizer could not elicit any covid illness in monkeys while spraying SARS-COv2 (with fcs) into their throats and obtaining high viral loads from their lungs. Monkeys have identical to humans ACE receptors. https://sashalatypova.substack.com/publish/post/101764566

p.41 of the production - the now very obvious lying about the “natural origin” of SARS-Cov2. The censorship in the first 2 years was incredibly heavy. Everyone, including currently “awake” outlets like Tucker Carlson, enthusiastically endorsed the narrative of natural origin and anyone who questioned this as bogus (myself) were kicked off all social media platforms. I insisted from the start there was no natural evolution of SARS-cov2, but I also insisted from the start, that it is NOT a GOF-virus either! It is a mild-to-severe chemical poisoning + media fear mongering campaign designed to trigger pandemic protocols and start the profit harvesting activities for the cartel. This is my article about this method “How to Fake Pandemics in 4 Easy Steps”: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/how-to-fake-pandemics-in-4-easy-steps

p.70 of the production - DARPA report by one Joseph Murphy, stating that “SARS-CoV-2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine.” Ok, I agree, it is certainly American-created and probably recombinant as far as synthetic method of production. “Vaccine” means poison or chemical weapon, that was always the real meaning of the word. The material is meant to be deployed at close distance such as subways, HVAC systems, indoor spraying, etc. They use “bat” as a euphemism for human commuters in densely populated areas. Regardless whether people agree with me on this or call me a crazy conspiracist, clearly, in the report dated from 2021 this is no longer a “naturally evolved virus” anymore. So, all of us who said it wasn’t and were labeled crazy conspiracists for saying that were not crazy or conspiracists back in 2021. Furthermore, of course, masks or mRNA vaccines would not work for this material! It is a chemical aerosol poisoning agent. DARPA knows this well. You can’t vaccinate for it with any vaccine. Can you vaccinate for sprayed glyphosate exposure or for Agent Orange? No, of course not. And to work with glyphosate you need much more protective gear than just a cloth mask.

The story about inoculating bats in a Chinese cave to “prevent global pandemic” is hysterically funny. This is an age-old bioweapons development coded language. This is such old recycled nonsense, that DARPA nixed the proposal because they knew it’s a very stale cover story which will not fool many knowledgeable people. Probably that was the reason. It is evident that this report is yet another diversionary tale-telling. It has self-contradictory, very confusing language like this: “It leaked and spread rapidly because it was aerosolized so it could efficiently infect bats in caves, but it was not ready to infect bats yet, which is why it does not appear to infect bats.” Huh?

And they are admitting it’s not a virus “less of a virus” here: “The reason the disease is so confusing is because it is less a virus than it is engineered spike proteins hitch-hiking a ride on a SARSr-CoV quasispecies swarm.” My translation: it’s a chemical material that when found in mucosal samples of people exposed to it by aerosol, will produce a needed PCR signature to “diagnose covid”.

By the way, I tried to reach out to Joseph Murphy, the author of the DARPA report via LinkedIn more than 2 years ago and he never responded.

Part 3: Tulsi “Track-n-Trace” covid hysteria queen just discovered “Ukrainian GOF biolabs!”

Oh. My. Gawd!! Who knew? Ukrainian GOF biolabsTM!!! Tulsi Gabbard just now figured this out. Here is a reminder, dear readers, this is another piece of stale dinosaur manure. At the time I wrote the article 2 years ago (below), these very scary Ukrainian biolabs had been the United States DOD/CDC property for 20 years. The US DOD purchased them for a paltry $15M from the Soviet Union bankruptcy sale in 2005, these are legal operations, they have been funded by every administration since 2005 to date, and this info has been publicly available:

If you still think that Tulsi Muppet is “revealing the biolabs info for the first time evah!TM”, here is Uncle Vladimir in 2022 revealing this urgent information, yet again. So, should we save the tax dollars, abolish the Office of National Intelligence and simply use the internet form now on?

Even ODNI account on X says that all of this was compiled from “open source information”. Did you think that Tulsi is going to tell you something you don’t know? LMAO.

Let us not forget that “during covid”, Tulsi was an enthusiastic Biden ass-kisser and a zealous advocate for track-n-trace and lots of other public health fascism. Tulsi Gabbard is a still the Director of National Intelligence! I mean, if this doesn’t tell you about the average level of intelligence out there, nothing will.

My prediction, Tulsi is another Muppet being aggressively promoted for the 2028 season.

PS. After years of raging war in Ukraine (I can attest that my home city has been bombed into oblivion using my tax dollars) and many of these “GOF biolabs” destroyed, breached, materials sold, “leaked” or whatnot, I am still waiting for ONE naturally occurring pandemic or epidemic of something, anything!

PPS. If Tulsi runs for POTUS or VP, please don’t support her or give her your money. For now, I am just going to put this here as another prediction.

Art for today: From my sketchbook. Available art here.