Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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StoicBlue's avatar
StoicBlue
7h

"Synthetic chemical compounds can be made, of course, and poisons have been synthetically or biologically produced for thousands of years." A very important statement. Nothing new under the sun.

I love how you cut straight through the $h!t. I also admire your endurance to continue this for these years where many others have lost the drive to continue.

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Drew M. Truscott's avatar
Drew M. Truscott
7h

I normally steer clear from any form of involvement or trust in the illusory system they created. I don't waste my mental bandwidth on anything to do with politicians.. but you've pulled some juicy threads here.

Especially with the biolabs. With what we already know about their black projects, them having biolabs anywhere, let alone Ukraine is a recipe for serious tomfoolery.

Outstanding work, by the way.. I found your work through Dr. Yeadon's recommendation. Thank you for all that you do, never stop and above all, stay safe 🙏🏻

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