When I discuss the global military operation deployed on the false pretenses of “covid pandemic”, I often get naïve but well-intended questions like “but why would OUR military to it to THIER OWN servicemembers?” Alternatively, I get stonewalled by the “freedom fighters” who can only color within political lines. On the serious side, the military op/deployment of military countermeasures is THE most attacked and censored topic on all sides of freedom, and that should not be a surprise to anyone.

Historical pattern of behavior of the criminal military-industrial cartel is a useful part of the picture that helps people understand what really happened “during covid” and continues to transpire today. The US DOD (DOW) did not just wake up one day in 2020 and decide to inject the servicemembers with “experimental vaccine for covid”. They have routinely - at least since WWII - used servicemembers for highly questionable and often illegal human experimentation with all sorts of biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear weapons, as I have described in the post below and other posts linked in it:

During my research into this matter, I found a comprehensive book from the National Academies Press “POSSIBLE LONG-TERM HEALTH EFFECTS OF SHORT-TERM EXPOSURE TO CHEMICAL AGENTS” detailing a study commissioned by the Department of the Army regarding the potential long-term health consequences for servicemen who underwent experimental exposure to various chemical agents, including highly toxic organophosphates at Edgewood, Maryland, between 1958 and 1975.

The report specifically examines anticholinesterase and anticholinergic compounds, reviewing research on their effects in both animals and the soldiers who [allegedly] volunteered for testing. Getting “volunteers” in human research experiments, especially for testing the effects of chemical weapons (!) from rigid and punitive command-and-control structures is typically frowned upon and not allowed by civilian IRBs. But we are not in Kansas anymore, folks - the DOD’s perennial attitude has been that servicemembers are chattel to be disposed of in whichever ways the government pleases, so, conducting tests of chemical weapons on them is par for the course.

The report on the particular chemical weapons experiment I am discussing here analyzes the immediate and possible delayed health outcomes, including neurological, physiological, and psychological impacts, alongside mortality data.

What are anticholinesterase and anticholinergic compounds?

Anticholinesterases (anti-ChEs) are toxic to humans principally because they interfere with the mechanisms required for the normal functioning of the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral nervous system (PNS). Their adverse health effects are related mostly to inhibition of acetylcholinesterase (AChE), a critically important CNS and PNS enzyme that hydrolyzes the neurotransmitter acetylcholine (ACh). Chemical-warfare (CW) agents exploit the acute, life-threatening properties of profound AChE inhibition. Cholinergic pathways are widely distributed in CNS tissue. Drugs that inhibit or inactivate AChE (anti-ChE agents) cause ACh to accumulate and thus produce effects equivalent to continuous stimulation of cholinergic nerve fibers.

Anticholinergic compounds are used in manufacture of many drugs that act on the central and peripheral nervous system. They have also been developed and used (or stockpiled) as chemical incapacitating agents. The best-known example is BZ (3-quinuclidinyl benzilate), a potent antimuscarinic (anticholinergic) that was researched and weaponized in the mid-20th century because it produces delirium, hallucinations and inability to carry out tasks, but is not considered lethal. In high enough exposures the CNS effects can incapacitate people for hours or days.

Before World War II, only “reversible” anti-ChE agents were generally known, of which physostigmine (eserine) is an example. Shortly before and during World War II, a class of highly toxic chemicals, the organophosphorus compounds (OPs), were developed, chiefly by Schrader of I.G. Farbenindustrie, first as agricultural insecticides and later as CW agents. The high potency of these compounds was found to be due to “irreversible” inhibition of AChE; thus, they produced effects for considerably longer periods than the classical inhibitors.

During the Cold War the U.S. and other countries investigated several psychochemical/incapacitating agents (including BZ and related glycolate anticholinergics) for military use; BZ was weaponized and stockpiled. There are allegations of limited battlefield or riot-control uses of BZ-like agents.

The anticholinesterases are generally organophosphates; these are nerve agents resembling parathion. (Note - this agent is among the compounds currently being sprayed on airplanes as a “disinfectant”).

History of the Chemical Agents Testing Program at the Edgewood Arsenal

Human experimentation appears to have been an integral part of the history of the U.S. Army chemical warfare (CW) research efforts until its official suspension in 1975 and transition into “open” programs at the US and international academic research centers funded by the US government grants, both from the NIH and from the DOD under pretenses of “science” and “drug development”.

As Katherine Watt written in this post:

the 1997 FDA Modernization Act, read in conjunction with the NDAA passed three days earlier (Section 1078), transferred the US government’s chemical and biological weapons development and testing program from the Department of Defense to the Department of Health and Human Services.

On June 28, 1918, President Woodrow Wilson directed the establishment of the Chemical Warfare Service (CWS). Four years later, in October 1922, the CWS created a Medical Research Division to conduct research directed at providing a defense against chemical agents. No matter how exhaustively an agent was tested in animals, it was felt that its efficacy in humans also had to be studied. In early 1941, the threat of war increased the urgency of the development of protection against CW agents and, consequently, engendered a need for a larger source of volunteers. Formal authority to recruit and use volunteer subjects in CW experiments was initiated in 1942. The Secretary of War was asked to rule on the permissibility of using enlisted men for testing agents of the mustard-gas type. In July 1943, the CWS was assigned responsibility for all medical research related to CW. This extension of the CWS mission included toxicologic research and the study of hazards to the health of personnel in the CWS. The issue of the use of human volunteers was considered by the Armed Forces Medical Policy Council during the early 1950’s. The Council concluded that essential data could not be obtained unless human volunteers were used, and the use of humans in medical research was authorized.

By 1954, the Chemical Corps (formerly CWS) had established a framework within which to conduct human experimentation, but it lacked an adequate pool of volunteers. In 1955, it was decided that the most practical source of volunteers would be enlisted men stationed at Army installations in the vicinity of Edgewood Arsenal.

In October 1959, approval was granted for the conduct of research on volunteers to investigate defense against incapacitating CW agents (mainly BZ-like agents). The search for incapacitating agents intensified when the Kennedy administration took office. The basic purpose of a military incapacitating agent is to produce temporary ineffectiveness without permanent injury or death.

The Committee on Toxicology Study

The testing of chemical agents in human subjects at Edgewood which began in 1955 continued for more than 20 yr. Of course, the committee to study the effects of these tests on human subjects began only in 1980. In response to a request from the Department of the Army, the Committee on Toxicology (COT) of the National Research Council Assembly of Life Sciences conducted a study to evaluate the possibility of long-term or delayed adverse health effects of chemical agents tested on military volunteers during the 1960s and 1970s. The study and report can be found here. The task was begun with interviews of key people who had been associated with the soldier-volunteer test program of the Army Chemical Center (Edgewood Arsenal), Maryland. Some 6,720 soldiers took part in the Edgewood program as test subjects around 1958–1975, and 254 chemicals were administered in an experimental setting. There were 24 anticholinergics tested on about 1,800 subjects. There were 15 anticholinesterases tested on about 1,400 subjects. The testing of chemical agents in human subjects at Edgewood which began in 1955 continued for more than 20 yr. The volunteers participated in an average of 3.1 tests each; 29% participated in only one test, and 2% participated in 10 or more tests.

The specific charge to the committee was to determine:

Whether the data available are sufficient to estimate the likelihood that the test chemicals have long-term health effects or delayed sequelae.

Whether the involved chemicals, as tested, are likely to produce long-term adverse health effects or delayed sequelae in the test subjects.

Key findings & conclusions

The report found that the evidence was limited and often of poor quality when it comes to definitive statements about long‐term health effects following short exposures. Many studies were in animals, or in humans but with poor control of exposure data, follow-up, or confounders.

For anticholinesterases, the panel noted some suggestive findings of persistent neurological or neuromuscular effects after acute poisoning episodes (for example, delayed neuropathies, persistent weakness) — but these were generally tied to very high exposures or frank poisoning, not modest short exposures.

For anticholinergics, the data were even sparser. The panel found little strong evidence of long‐term health effects after a single short exposure (below levels that caused major acute toxicity). Some animal data suggested possible neurobehavioural changes, but human epidemiological support was weak.

Mortality Data

On the question of mortality (Chapter 4), i.e., whether exposure to these agents increases long‐term mortality; again, the evidence was inadequate to draw firm conclusions. Mortality was counted only from reports in the VA database, and no attempt to track down and speak with the participants or family members seemed to have happened. This is noteworthy - this would be unacceptable for a “real” clinical trial or long term health outcomes study, where a true attempt at studying the issue is being made. The report stated that:

The deaths of 222 among some 6,620 soldiers have been analyzed. […] The standardized mortality ratios (SMRs) comparing the observed numbers of deaths and the numbers expected for the U.S. population categorized by age and calendar year. Most of the SMRs for the various test groups are somewhat less than unity, [below expected, age adjusted mortality] although many of the groups are relatively small. The values for BZ, scopolamine, atropine, and “anticholinergic only” are 0.87, 2.50, 1.76, and 1.06, respectively. It is interesting that atropine and scopolamine, drugs with a long history of therapeutic use, had SMRs exceeding unity, whereas the four candidate chemical warfare agents (BZ, EA 3834, EA 3443, and EA 3580) had SMRs less than unity.

Besides some excess mortality observed in some subgroups (atropine and scopolamine), overall mortality in the test subjects was substantially lower than “expected” (0.81). Given that the “chemical warfare agents” were non-deadly, incapacitating agents, perhaps that could explain no detected excess mortality. However, very curiously, a high SMR (1.11) was observed in the “no test” group—volunteers who were screened but not exposed to any chemical agent. The report made a hand-waving explanation that the test subjects were somehow super-healthy, while in the no-test subjects, maybe, some health defect was present at screening. No evidence for this assertion is provided.

All volunteers were recruited from young military servicemembers, who all are screened to be healthy in order to participate in the military service to begin with. This the extremely large difference in the long-term mortality of “tests” (0.81) vs. “no-tests” (1.11) is glaring and, in my opinion, may indicate deliberate data manipulation or cover up. What are the chances of this happening by random chance?

The study was also underpowered (perhaps another deliberate feature due to lack of effort to collect all follow up data, and not only what was captured by VA). Therefore, the statistical power of the analysis was limited; to be detected with high probability (power > 0.80), the increased risk of death would need to be at least two-fold in groups where 10 or more deaths were expected, or at least three- or four-fold in groups with smaller expected numbers.

Underlying Causes of Death

When mortality was analyzed by underlying cause, the results were highly erratic due to small expected numbers in specific categories. Three diseases showed more deaths than expected among all volunteers:

Respiratory tract cancer: SMR 1.18. This excess was considered likely due to general factors (possibly a higher proportion of smokers among veterans) rather than a drug effect.

Leukemia and aleukemia: SMR 1.43 (4 observed, 2.8 expected). When divided into those who received potentially hazardous chemicals versus those who did not, the average annual death rates from leukemia were similar (3.4 and 4.0 per 100,000 person-year, respectively).

Renal disease: All three renal-disease deaths observed were in the “no-test” group, suggesting the excess was not drug-related.

The panel concludes that although no evidence has been developed (to date) that any of the anticholinesterase test compounds surveyed carries long-range adverse human health effects in the doses used, the results of an ongoing NAS/NRC morbidity study may shed further light on this issue. The panel therefore is unable to rule out the possibility that some anti-ChE agents produced long-term adverse health effects in some individuals. Exposures to low doses of OP compounds have been reported (but not confirmed) to produce subtle changes in EEG, sleep pattern, and behavior that persist for at least a year. Whether the subjects at Edgewood incurred these changes and to what extent they might now show these effects are not known. If such changes occurred and persisted, they would be difficult to detect now.

The document notes that a third report (Volume 3) was planned to provide a final evaluation based on morbidity data derived from a recent questionnaire and analysis of Army and Veterans’ Administration hospital admissions. This follow-up was expected to add descriptive data, though it was considered unlikely to provide conclusive evidence of a cause-and-effect relationship due to the limited sample size. The 3rd volume of the report was never made public, and it is not clear if it exists at all.

Art for today: Lilacs, watercolor, 14x10 in.