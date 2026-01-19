Due Diligence and Art

11h

A weak, sick and dying military is easy to defeat. The faster disabled and retired military die the less money spent on benefits for them. They can also be "studied" outside of the general population so the results can not be FISAed and all hidden under "national security".

10h

Why wouldn’t they be guinea pigs like the rest of us. Our military was in on the covid lab developments and all the other shots that contain mRNA and nanotechnology. No different than what they did with Lyme disease, AIDS and now this pesticide that they spray in the skies.

We’re all just one big experiment that exists for profits. “ethics” is a thing of the past that has been redefined to mean nothing. Along with “integrity”…

It’s all downhill from here…the majority of our military does NOT have families and/or children that they are concerned about their future, only a paycheck now. That’s how they can sleep at night after spraying poison across the planet each day. No concern at all.

I have lost respect for modern service members, mainly the Air Force. They don’t respect the people and are complicit in the crimes against humanity.

