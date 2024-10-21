In early 1900’s Charles Richet demonstrated that anaphylaxis is a reaction to a toxigen, any protein directly injected into the blood. The protein does not have to be a poison, it can be considered benign (food). The key is injection which sets up a state of hypersensitization or anaphylaxis in an unpredictable % of subjects. Anaphylaxis is an intestinal reaction to foreign proteins in the blood stream:

A recent peer reviewed paper by an international group of authors has proposed a very solid hypothesis on how covid vaccinations destroy gut microbiome, precipitating a host of chronic and terminal conditions. I am reproducing key parts with some comments. The paper can be found here:

COVID 2024, 4(9), 1368-1378; https://doi.org/10.3390/covid4090097

Submission received: 18 July 2024 / Revised: 12 August 2024 / Accepted: 23 August 2024 / Published: 25 August 2024

Abstract

The emergence of mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 has opened a new page in vaccine development. Nevertheless, concerns of experts have been expressed about unintentional side effects on the gut microbiota (GM). Previous studies showed that this virus acts as a bacteriophage, which infects and destroys specific bacterial strains in the GM. The present manuscript hypothesizes that the synthetic spike protein could create changes in the composition and the functioning of the GM by entering the intestinal cells after vaccination and impairing the symbiotic relationship between intestinal cells and the GM. An experimental protocol to test the hypothesis is suggested.

2. Correlation between Vaccination Status and GM

The vaccines’ spike protein, especially in its free form, may be able to induce the same inflammatory cascades as the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein [22,23,24]. For a minimum of a decade, the scientific literature has documented and widely acknowledged the inflammatory toxicity of the spike protein [25,26,27]. The presence of ACE2 receptors in nearly every part of the body, including the pharynx, trachea, lungs, blood, heart, vessels, intestines, brain, male genitalia, kidneys, and semen, as well as in bodily fluids like mucus, saliva, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, and breast milk, is the second factor that makes the spike–ACE2 interaction more toxic [28]. The spike protein can therefore cause inflammation in a variety of organs and systems. In fact, in addition to respiratory problems, the majority of COVID-19 patients also experience neurological, cardiovascular, intestinal, and renal dysfunctions [29,30,31,32,33]. Since the spike protein is found in SARS-CoV-2 and also produced in response to mRNA vaccines, such toxicity consequently could be induced by both severe forms and long COVID-19, as well as all vaccines that are based on the unregulated synthesis of the spike protein by various cells, as opposed to vaccines that are made from inactivated whole virus or based on inactivated spike protein [22].

Following mRNA vaccine injection, the spike protein is known to be present on the cell surface as well as in considerable amounts in free form throughout the bloodstream, which travels to various organs such as the blood [34,35,36], liver [37,38], lungs [37,39], kidneys [37,39], lymph nodes [40,41,42], spleen [37,39], heart [37,42], and brain [37,43]. A recent study showed that 50% of the blood samples examined included the synthetic spike protein, which is difficult to break down. The time intervals between immunization and the detection of the vaccine-derived spike were 69 and 187 days, respectively [36]. Furthermore, it has been shown that both the whole spike protein and the S1 subunit, which includes the ACE2 receptor-binding domain (RBD), can interact with the ACE2 receptors produced by different types of cells, such as endothelial cells and platelets, to induce an inflammatory response [43,44]. The spike protein is harmful not only because it binds to ACE2 receptors but also because it interacts with the cancer suppressor genes P53 and BRCA, damages the mitochondria, causes coagulopathies by coming into direct contact with cellular proteins, accumulates and spreads prion proteins into their pathologic form, and is neurotoxic, because spike accumulation inside cells may have also apoptotic effects [45].

Research has demonstrated that the Bifidobacterium and Faecalibacterium genera are significantly reduced in the gut by both the SARS-CoV-2 [46] and mRNA vaccines [47]. To assess the relative abundance of Bifidobacterium in the gut, Hazan et al. [47] took stool samples from 34 people both before and one month after immunization. Their relative abundance dropped dramatically to about 50% of the initial level. The genus Bifidobacterium had median relative abundance values of 1.13% before and 0.64% after vaccination [47].

3. The Hypothesis

The present work proposes that the synthetic spike protein can enter the intestinal cells and trigger an inflammatory response, thus affecting the delicate balance between the GM and intestinal cells. Such dysbiosis could cause dysfunction or even death of these beneficial bacteria (Figure 1).

Figure 1. The synthetic spike protein could bind to ACE2 receptors on gut enterocytes, potentially triggering the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines like IL-6 and TNF-α. Such disruptions could modify the gut environment, negatively affecting beneficial bacteria and promoting the growth of pathogenic bacteria.

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 binds to the ACE2 receptor, which is also expressed on the surface of enterocytes in the gut [48]. This interaction could potentially disrupt the gut epithelial barrier, leading to increased intestinal permeability (leaky gut), as demonstrated in MIS-C, a rare but severe complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection [49]. The binding of the synthetic spike protein to the ACE2 receptors from enterocytes could trigger an inflammatory response, leading to the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6 and TNF-α. Such disruptions could also alter the gut environment, making it less hospitable for beneficial bacteria and promoting the growth of pathogenic species.

Another consequence associated with the binding of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to ACE2 receptors is tryptophan (Trp) depletion. ACE2 plays a significant role in Trp absorption by acting as a chaperone for the amino acid transporter BOAT1 [50,51]. Research revealed that ACE2-knockout animals had lower serum levels of amino acids, particularly Trp. Alongside this decline in Trp, there was a significant reduction in antimicrobial peptide (α-defensin) levels and intestinal dysbiosis. The negative effects caused by ACE2 deficiency were reversed by administering Trp directly in the diet, demonstrating that a severe disruption in local Trp homeostasis resulting from an ACE2 deficit increases the susceptibility to intestinal inflammation [52]. It is hypothesized that engineered spike can do the same.

The synthetic spike protein could also affect the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT), a key component of the immune system in the gut [53]. Because factors such as age, diet, pre-existing health conditions, and genetic background can influence the GM and its response to vaccination, this work suggests testing the hypothesis in an animal model, in which those variables can be easily controlled.

Corroborating the hypothesis on gut microbiome destruction by all vaccines (not just the covid ones), another peer-reviewed paper has demonstrated that gut microbiome in children with autism is vastly different vs normal children. Note: I detest the slimy words like “neurotypical” or “neurodiverse”. There are healthy normal children and there are intentionally damaged autistic children. The criminal cartel that is poisoning our kids are the ones who push the slimy vocabulary designed to perpetuate the lies of why and how these kids are forever damaged. Do not fall for their slimy language.

Link to paper

Published: 08 July 2024 Multikingdom and functional gut microbiota markers for autism spectrum disorder Qi Su, et al Nature Microbiology (2024) Abstract Associations between the gut microbiome and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have been investigated although most studies have focused on the bacterial component of the microbiome. Whether gut archaea, fungi and viruses, or function of the gut microbiome, is altered in ASD is unclear. Here we performed metagenomic sequencing on faecal samples from 1,627 children (aged 1–13 years, 24.4% female) with or without ASD, with extensive phenotype data. Integrated analyses revealed that 14 archaea, 51 bacteria, 7 fungi, 18 viruses, 27 microbial genes and 12 metabolic pathways were altered in children with ASD. Machine learning using single-kingdom panels showed area under the curve (AUC) of 0.68 to 0.87 in differentiating children with ASD from those that are neurotypical. A panel of 31 multikingdom and functional markers showed a superior diagnostic accuracy with an AUC of 0.91, with comparable performance for males and females. Accuracy of the model was predominantly driven by the biosynthesis pathways of ubiquinol-7 or thiamine diphosphate, which were less abundant in children with ASD. Collectively, our findings highlight the potential application of multikingdom and functional gut microbiota markers as non-invasive diagnostic tools in ASD.

Combining all of this information, we can make a conclusion that a variety of toxins and anaphylactizing agents that are present in all vaccines permanently alter and damage the healthy gut microbiome, potentially leading to catastrophic consequences. Since the gut biome is fundamental to all normal functions of the body, all systems suffer as a result. This hypothesis is critical to understanding the chronic disease epidemic that is raging in the US - it is almost entirely attributable to the vaccines as mass poisoning agents.

