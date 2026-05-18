Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
16hEdited

Normal people just don't get it, do they? The medical murder of Puerto Ricans, the chemical warfare experiments and the supposed anti-cancer treatment are all the same line of research with the same purpose even to the point of using the same toxins. This guy was a lab coat wearing priest of the cult of death. They named an award after him for a reason and it wasn't his humanity and compassion.

The US military has conducted many human experiments for which no one was held to account. We imported some of the Nazis who had done them and we covered for the top Japanese human experiment researcher in order to get him to hand over his lab notes.

Do you know what else the US did? According to the documents uncovered by James Bacque in his book Other Losses - Mass Death of German Soldiers and Civilians, the US military deliberately starved 500,000 to 1 million German prisoners while keeping them in prison camps with no shelter whatsoever other than what they could dig with their hands.

The top generals wrote slyly about a non-existent world food shortage as cover while documents show that they had enough shelf stable food in storehouses to feed most of Europe for half a year. They blocked aid organizations like the Red Cross from delivering readily available food to the prisoners. They handed over half-starved prisoners to the French for slave labor even after the war. The policy was discussed at the highest levels, including that mass starvation of German civilians would be the result of de-industrialization policies forced on occupied Germany.

As a former soldier quite familiar with the Geneva Conventions, reading that book made me feel awful. Now if I hear about concentration camps of the Germans, I can only think that there were concentration camps run by the US starving German prisoners as well. It was all just outside the accepted narrative about the war, the same as US human experimentation.

If there is one lesson I've learned from history, it is that there is a natural and seemingly inevitable process that turns governments into systemic abusers of human rights in the most atrocious ways imaginable.

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The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
The Imaginary Hobgoblin
16hEdited

Higher education in action. One thing Operation Covid taught me is to trust no one sporting a lab coat and stethoscope. Those red carpet days are over. Unwavering trust and the absence of discernment can ruin you. Trust has to be earned. If your doctor gets irked when you start asking pointed questions, we call that a clue. (They have a tendency to get hostile when their money flow is interrupted). Move on. It sickens me to no end how people in a position of trust abuse it in the highest degree. Physician, heal thyself.

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