Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1d

The more I learn the more I realize we should have a very small government because our own government does the most harm to its people!

Very Beautiful Roses! Thank you Sasha!

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
1d

"Nobody was held liable for anything." Yup...

"When the law no longer protects you from the corrupt, but protects the corrupt from you; you know your Nation is doomed." - Ayn Rand - (February 2, 1905 - March 6, 1982)

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