This post is a summary of the covert biological weapons development and testing on unsuspecting civilians, “volunteers” and unsuspecting military personnel. I have covered many of these programs in detail in my previous 3-part series on the Weaponization of Disease Agents.

Here I am including the official published transcript of the hearings before the Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, United States Senate, 95th Congress, First Session (held March 8 and May 23, 1977). It includes testimony, exhibits, and Department of Defense reports on the U.S. Army’s biological warfare research programs, including human testing and the Army’s history of biological warfare projects. Government Attic

📄 “Biological Testing Involving Human Subjects by the Department of Defense, 1977”

🔗 Full hearing transcript (PDF):

https://ia601207.us.archive.org/30/items/biologicaltestin00unit/biologicaltestin00unit.pdf Archive.org

You can also view it in a browser reader here:

📘 Archive.org HTML version:

https://archive.org/details/biologicaltestin00unit Internet Archive

The hearing record contains:

A Department of Defense report titled U.S. Army Activity in the U.S. Biological Warfare Programs (Volume I) — this historical account covers Army biological warfare activities from World War II until the late 1960s/early 1970s, including contracts, open‑air tests, and research programs. National Security Archive

Testimony from Army scientists and officials responding to Senate questions about biological testing involving human subjects and other US Army BW research activities. Archive.org

Annexes and appendices listing specific tests and contracts, including data on studies conducted, agents tested, and locations. Archive.org

The published proceedings are about 297 pages and were printed by the U.S. Government Printing Office (GPO) in 1977. Government Attic

Brief History and Background:

From 1942 until a presidential ban in 1969, the United States Department of Defense (DOD) maintained an active biological warfare (BW) program aimed at developing both offensive capabilities and defensive measures. A significant component of this program involved open-air testing using biological simulants in populated civilian areas to assess national vulnerability to covert biological attacks. These tests were conducted without the knowledge or informed consent of the affected populations, raising serious ethical and public health concerns.

The BW program began in 1941 following a National Academy of Sciences survey that concluded BW was a “feasible weapon”. The War Research Service (WRS) was formed in 1942, eventually transferring responsibility to the Army’s Chemical Warfare Service in 1944. For much of its history (1942–1969), the U.S. policy was centered on deterring BW use against the U.S. and maintaining a retaliatory capability. In 1956, policy shifted to include the potential first use of BW during general war to enhance military effectiveness.

In November 1969, President Nixon made a big (but purely theatrical) move, renouncing the use of “lethal biological agents and weapons” (there are none that are anything different than a chemical poison), and restricting research to “defensive measures” such as immunization. By 1973, all existing BW stockpiles were destroyed. As reviewed in my previous articles, those stockpiles were ineffective as weapons to begin with. It was a large quantity of anthrax, quickly expiring out of date. Anthrax is not transmissible. And there were a lot of bombs and ancillary stuff that wasn’t technically bio-anything.

Therefore, as the efforts of making a “real” self-spreading GOF virus or bacteria have definitively failed, and it was becoming obvious that they did, the controllers pulled the usual trick - declare it as a “world ending potential” (anyone recognize the trick from the AI bros playbook?), ban it with an international totally toothless convention and from 1973, all “bio-weapon” development moved to academia and pharma under the slogan of “safe and effective vaccines!” Much bigger budgets and a much larger population to conduct mass poisoning and experimentation on. Win-win!

Open-Air Testing on Unsuspecting Public (aka Illegal Human Experimentation):

The Army conducted approximately 19 tests in the public domain using biological simulants and 27 tests using non-biological simulants (such as fluorescent particles) to track dispersion patterns. Notable tests occurred in Washington, D.C. (1949), San Francisco (1950), Key West (1952), Panama City (1953), and the New York City subway system (1966). The most common simulants were Serratia marcescens (SM), a red-pigmented bacterium, and Bacillus globigii (BG). At the time, these were believed by the military to be harmless saprophytes. In June 1966, the Army released BG into the New York subway system to determine how widely biological material would disseminate via the movement of trains.

While the Army initially viewed SM as non-pathogenic, it was later recognized as an “opportunistic” pathogen capable of causing serious illness or death in infants, the elderly, and the debilitated.

Following the 1950 SM test in San Francisco, 11 cases of SM infection were reported at a local hospital, resulting in one death. While the Army argued this was coincidental, medical experts noted that the Army continued using the agent for 16 years after safety officers and medical journals flagged it as a hazard.

Scientists have testified that there is no such thing as a “safe” biological simulant when aerosolized over a heterogeneous population. Experts further argued that mass environmental exposure was scientifically unnecessary and could have been simulated in controlled environments.

Nobody was held liable for anything.

The end.

Art for today: Orange and Red, oil on panel, 11x14 in.