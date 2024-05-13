I am republishing the translations provided by Beate Taufer, with my comments.

The development of mRNA vaccines as protection in case of biological warfare

Translation from German article https://pressefreiheit.rtde.tech/international/150278-im-auftrag-pentagon-entwicklung-mrna/

The idea of ​​creating vaccines with a completely new technology has its origins in the military logic of biological warfare. The US military was already working on protective mechanisms that would make it possible to use viruses and bacteria in a war more than ten years ago. (Part 1) Biological warfare means triggering epidemics in "enemy country" - with the dangers and consequences that we now know well enough. It quickly became clear that in the event of an attack by someone else or one's own with biological weapons, the population and the military would have to be provided with effective protection. Whatever the ideas of "victory" or "defeat" might be in this case, the use of different viruses or bacteria is part of the tactical arsenal. The military hypothesis: You want to surprise the enemy and hit them without specific protective immunization, but you want to be able to react quickly to your own and foreign germs.

Comment:

This “military hypothesis” is a) not new, it repeats every military hypothesis of the past 6000 years or so with new and exciting techno-bullshit narrative; b) has been tried before many times; c) it’s built on a fake science of virology and therefore doesn’t work.

According to the German Federal Agency for Civic Education, the 1975 Biological Weapons Convention prohibits the development, production and stockpiling of biological weapons. However, it permits work with biological microorganisms and toxins that could be used as weapons of war, as long as they are "justified by preventive, protective or other peaceful purposes" (Article II). This will enable to work on bioweapons defenses. (1)

But only biological means of protection and defense make the use of biological weapons conceivable.

Comment:

Why? A wide variety of means of protection from biological weapons is possible:

avoidance, distance and space - biological agents break apart and denature quickly when exposed to the elements;

many non-biological treatments help detoxify and heal damage from bio-toxins: small molecule drugs, steroids, purging agents, vitamins, hydration have been demonstrated effective over centuries of “biological warfare”.

Ten years ago, the US Department of Defense funded the research and development of synthetic biology as a means of "bio-defense" with millions of dollars through its DARPA and BARDA programs (2). This allowed the mRNA technology, which is now included in the vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, to overcome initial obstacles and reach its current level of development.

Comment:

None of the “initial obstacles” of mRNA vaccines have been overcome. They are all still there. They were “overcome” by renaming toxic gene therapies into vaccines, and by removing any effective regulation via EUA Countermeasures, PREP Act, and Public Health Emergency laws.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is the agency for defense advanced research projects, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is "a component of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR)" and deals with "matters related with bioterrorism and other public health emergencies and disasters."

The evolution of the genetics industry through DARPA and BARDA

Starting in 2012, the Pentagon commissioned various civilian pharmaceutical companies to further develop the concept of a mass-applicable and flexible protective mechanism against biological hazards, which had already been worked out in the basic principles.

DARPA urged Pfizer to radically rethink vaccines Biotech firm Pfizer signed a $7.7 million deal with DARPA in 2013. The US magazine Fierce Pharma wrote about this on December 9, 2013: "The Pentagon is tasking Pfizer with 'radically rethinking how vaccines are developed.” “What DARPA has revealed implies that it aims to reduce response times to pandemic or bioterrorism threats by eliminating several of the steps currently required to confer immunity." (3)

Comment:

As recounted by AstraZeneca VP Mark Esser in a leaked audio recording, Col Matt Hepburn of DARPA came up with the P3 plan. Admittedly brilliant in its puerile hubris, this plan claimed that “safe and effective” medicines can be made in 60 days after the Pentagon identifies a “virus with pandemic potential”. Col Hepburn and his associates approached many pharma companies, including AstraZeneca, with this stratagem. While seasoned drug designers initially reacted to it as “sci-fi, not science”, their pangs of intellectual honesty were soon quenched by ample amounts of money pouring from the unlimited biodefense budgets into the otherwise nonsensical LARP of “rapid vaccine development”.

Translation from military bullshit-speak - “identifying virus with pandemic potential” means the Pentagon has created what they think is a pretty workable biological or chemical toxin and needs to test-deploy it. Thus they need lots of pharma companies engaged in a LARP to tick the exemption box which says it’s all defensive “infectious disease, vaccine development”, rather than an offensive bioweapons development activity.

In a circular at the time on current contracts, the US Department of Defense stated: "Pfizer will conduct a research and development program aimed at developing a technology platform to identify emerging pathogens directly in an infected or exposed individual and then produce protective antibodies in their organism." (3) In October 2013, the Marine Corps Times portal explained: "The pursuit of this technology has been a reflection of military concerns about bioterrorism. This is a significant national vulnerability."

Moderna 2013-2020: the long road to the COVID-19 vaccine

In the same year, the Pentagon allied with Moderna, which was just founded in 2010. The agreement DARPA-Moderna W911NF-13-1-0417 dated 10/02/2013 (4) states:

"Towards the Development of a Therapeutic mRNA Platform for Protection Against Known and Unknown Infectious Diseases and Threats from Genetically Modified Biological Organisms."

Moderna was immediately among the beneficiaries of the highest grants from the military research programs (original name: modeRNA=modified RNA). On a web page headlined: "DARPA - Advancing mRNA Therapies and Vaccines for Biodefense, (5) Moderna makes clear the military nature of this research. Here the company reports on amounts in the millions from DARPA and BARDA.

A recent study by the UK's Institute for Innovation and Public Projects (IIPP) shows that as of 2013, Moderna received 995 million from BARDA and 81 million from DARPA. In 2017, 56 million were added when DARPA founded the Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3). According to the authors, several US governments have invested billions in research funds in the mRNA system. In addition to DARPA, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other private donors were also among the sponsors of Moderna - in exchange for patent shares.

The study text of the IIPP states:

"DARPA's biotechnology activities are focused on military applications and protection of military personnel."

But the institution's defense spending is lower than in other research areas.

Experiments with Zika virus as a route to mRNA therapy

The Moderna lab initially worked with Zika virus gene strains, for which BARDA paid 125 million. They provided the material for the early medical RNA messenger technology with nanoparticles for vaccines, which was later also tested with coronaviruses. The experiments are traceable through Moderna's patents of genetically engineered viruses in the years leading up to the pandemic. (6) In general, the US government has secured license-free use of the inventions due to DARPA and BARDA funding.

Then, at the onset of the pandemic, on February 28, 2020, Moderna patented the same technique to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 (patent #58558175/16/805,587 (7) or mRNA-1273 program).

In 2015, Merck signed a three-year agreement with Moderna to jointly develop mRNA vaccines and drugs against four previously unknown viruses. At the same time, Merck undertook DARPA-funded missions for bio-defense. (8)

"Gene Surgery" and "Gene Programming"

But the mRNA platform for vaccines would not have been possible (or viable) without the concurrently developed technique of "gene surgery" or "gene editing," for which two women scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2012. The system, called CRISPR/Cas9, makes it possible to make changes to the genetic sequences (codings) of living beings with greater accuracy, speed and cost savings. (9) In 2013, the company CRISPR Therapeutics was formed, which merged with Bayer in 2015, whereby Bayer received patent shares. (10)

The automatic gene breakdown and reprogramming with the help of automatic sequencing machines and a computer program is now part of everyday life in bio laboratories.(11)

The Nanoparticles

There is a third factor that made mRNA technology possible: the use of nanoparticles. The tiny globules of fat encase the genetic material and allow the process of cell fusion to trigger the immune response. The consequences of temporary deposits in body organs and in the brain after boosters have not yet been researched (compare: EMA assessment report p. 45/46 (12)).

According to a report in the US magazine Chemical & Engineering News C&en, this technique was developed over three decades of research. Numerous safety issues had to be overcome (some of which persist despite FDA and EMA approvals of the mRNA vaccines) See here (12a).

Both, Pfizer (12b) and Moderna (12c), are cooperating with the Canadian ACUITAS, a producer-company of Nanoparticles. Today there are numerous companies offering in their WEBs all kinds of nano-particles, including gold nanoparticles, such of silver, silica, titanium, inorganic fluorescent nanoparticles, graphene and carbon nanoparticles, even magnetic nanoparticles “highly uniform”. The last ones are ”designed for isolation of nucleic acid (DNA, RNA)” (12d). A special part of this nano-elements used in mRNA-vaccine-production are the Special Shape Particles, (the Magnetic nano-chains are similar those ones detected in mRNA-vaccines by numerous Scientifics around the world).

Biological warfare needs rapidly modifiable gene vaccines

In retrospect, it can be stated that as early as 2012 and 2013, the Pentagon had the basic concepts of the technologies implemented today in the mRNA vaccines and commissioned pharmaceutical companies to develop them further. Short-term immune responses to various pathogens emerging in rapid succession are more important under biological warfare conditions than long-term immunization by traditional vaccines. And these are precisely the characteristics of the current mRNA vaccines against the COVID variants.

The massive investment in "synthetic biology" has a dual character, expressing itself in both medical and military research. (13) This is the only way to explain the huge sums of tax money that was raised for this, especially in the USA. It would be the costliest vaccine program in human history if it wouldn’t be part of a long-term strategic defense effort moving forward in stages.

The worldwide industrial infrastructure

With the help of millions of dollars, the pharmaceutical industry set out on the "bio-synthetic" path from 2013 as ordered, experimenting with viruses and bacteria for their future availability in the new vaccines. The necessary infrastructure for the mass production of vaccines, large laboratories with high-tech equipment, was designed and built in several countries, and the appropriate staff-people was trained. DARPA inaugurated a program called "World Demand for Nucleic Acids " (14) in 2019/ 2020, which prepared the international pharmaceutical industry for its role. Moderna received 56 million. The aim was,

"To provide manufacturing capabilities capable of rapidly producing nucleic acids as vaccines or therapeutics."

At the beginning of the pandemic, the production chains were largely in place, you can't improvise something like that in the short term. Nevertheless, at beginning of mass-production of vaccines, there were important difficulties for producing the nanoparticles (14a)

Today, private companies offer "guaranteed perishable" gene strands (15) on the Internet. They clone and program on order anything that might be needed to create artificial viruses for mRNA medical devices. The spike protein of the 2019 corona virus can also be delivered directly. (16)

However, years had to pass and a real pandemic emergency was needed for the technology to break through into mass production. Because numerous patents were on hold and were not approved for years.

A shocking truth: The pandemic had to happen

The most shocking thing is the fact that the final stage of the project required a real epidemic to reach its goal. Because the decisive question was still missing: the real test data on humans. How could the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines against a given virus be proven at all, if not in an epidemic situation? How should tens of thousands of vaccinated and unvaccinated test persons be compared without being exposed to a real risk of infection with severe symptoms in everyday life? How should the side effects in humans become known - even if they are largely concealed today?

The "existential" military goal as justification

The military, politicians and scientists in the decision-making centers of the western world must have been aware of this. The logic cannot be disproved. The scientific and practical evaluation of the project is indispensable after the billions of investments and due to the long-term, military planning for the operator. Only through an "existential" military goal at the highest level can the elites of power justify this scenario.

In this overall context, a study published in the journal Frontiers of Virology on February 22 deserves a rethink. (17)

Using a special search program in a database among millions of sequenced viruses, virologists have found a genetic match (18) in the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 from 2019 and the RaTG13 coronavirus patented by Moderna in 2017. It is said to have been used in cancer research (Patent No. 9,587 003 B2 March 07, 2017 United States Patent, Bancel et al.). The scientists say that according to their calculations, there can’t be a coincidence. But the study was swept under the carpet by the media.

If Moderna had nothing to do with the military-civilian vaccine program, hadn't been funded with millions by DARPA and BARDA, had no interest in the necessary test data to validate its own vaccine… then the random assumption would have more persuasive power.

The next stage: The project continues

Since June we have been faced with the next stage of the military-civilian research project. On both sides of the Atlantic, government and health leaders are preparing the next vaccination campaign for the fall - even as the pandemic is coming to an end around the world. What does this have to do with the Pentagon's research program? More on that in the next article, part 2. All information can be found in the US media.

