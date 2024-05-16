Link to Part 1

The mRNA Vaccines with Rapidly Interchangeable Genetics – a Pentagon project part II

Original article in German: https://test.rtde.tech/international/150710-im-auftrag-pentagon-teil-2/

At the end of August 2022, the next stage of the military-civil research project commissioned and financed by the Pentagon from 2013 became publicly visible. Since then, the Pentagon has commissioned the pharmaceutical industry with allocations in the billions to develop genetic drugs and vaccines that can be quickly modified and reused without prior series of tests on humans. On June 1, US President Joe Biden announced another 3.2 billion for the purchase of some new vaccines. According to press reports, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) then "ordered" the manufacturers to produce vaccines adapted to the genetics of omicron viruses. However, Pfizer is said to have been working on it since January of this year (Nature).

Interchangeable genetics In theory, the new generation of mRNA vaccines should prove that the genetics contained in the nanoparticles can be quickly and flexibly expanded, exchanged or reprogrammed as required. These "minor changes" would not change the vaccine significantly. With this technology, lengthy studies on humans, as has been the case up to now, should become superfluous.

"The only thing that changes from one potential mRNA drug to another is the coding region — the actual genetic code that tells ribosomes to make proteins..." according to a 2020 US study the patents of the genetics company Moderna. (1)

The test and examination procedures, that were carried out once at the beginning of the pandemic for a provisional emergency approval of the mRNA vaccines now serve as the data basis for all further mRNA vaccines. According to the EMA, the deficiencies criticized at the time, which were tolerated in the emergency situation, are no longer decisive today. (2) As EMA writes in the approval text, After the mass application of the vaccines and the resulting knowledge, they are no longer an obstacle. The real data on the registered (and hidden) serious vaccine damage and vaccine-related deaths in the USA and Europe are not taken into account.

As documented in the first part of the research, the Pentagon's military interest revolves around this type of application of vaccination technology, as it could provide short-term protection for its own population and military in the context of biological warfare with rapidly changing germs.

The two stages of the dual research project

The first stage since the start of mass vaccinations in 2021 was about finding out how strong and how long mRNA vaccines can immunize people with the same genetic material despite modified viruses. This led to the booster vaccinations as a result. (They were not mentioned in the 2020 EMA emergency permits).

Comment: rapid vaccines for rapidly evolving viruses was of course a LARP cover story, although most active participants even those in upper echelons believed this hubris. The Pentagon probably deployed some non-deadly chemical poisons in various key locations to cause unusual symptoms and stimulate panic and fear. This method of faking pandemics was discussed by James Giordano, a DOD showman, in several presentations. The bulk of “covd deaths” were hospital murders under fake-PCRed diagnosis. PCR of course is not a diagnostic test and has never been validated as such. Also, US Government has conducted chemical, biological and psychological weapons deployment on human targets without consent for many decades. You can’t vaccinate against poisoning. But you can treat it.

The second stage is about advancing to the actual goal of the dual research project. The focus is on replacing the genetic part of the vaccine or adding new gene strands in order to adapt the substance to the respective mutated gene sections of new virus variants – actually Omicron. The new vaccines are intended as booster vaccinations.

Comment: this is based on falsely claimed precision of biologics manufacturing. In reality, there is no proven ability to reproducibly, at scale, make precise mRNA product for a precisely defined “mutation” of a theoretically defined (modeled) spike protein of a theoretically defined model of a virus. Manufacturing of biological products is a probabilistic affair. It would be akin claiming that one can bake a loaf of bread with a precise number, location and sizes of holes. Try making precise donuts with precisely sized holes. Simply not an option.

And of course, covid was not a virus, it was small amounts of poisoning and large amounts of government sanctioned and financially incentivized murder.

EMA and FDA approve the customized booster syringes After US President Biden gave the go-ahead for the next stage on the first of June, everything was ready within two months. On August 31th, the FDA approved a first vaccine from Pfizer with new gene strands adapted to the Omicron variant AE.1.

On September 16, the EMA recommended final approval of Moderna's and BioNTech/Pfizer's vaccines and their "adapted" booster compounds. Citation:

"This recommendation (also) applies to all existing and upcoming adapted Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines, including the recently approved adapted Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1, Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4/5 and Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA. 1." (3)

What's new in the second generation? The first adapted vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer called Comirnaty/AE.1 expands the existing gene portion of Comirnaty with that of Omicron-AE.1, similar to the booster for Spikevax. The second vaccine-substance contains half of the previous material from Comirnaty and half of the spike proteins of the (spring and summer dominant) omicron variants BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5 together.

Fast track and with "similar" human data

The experts from both, FDA and EMA authorities, checked and authorized everything at lightning speed, even though the pandemic emergency no longer existed. They accepted the almost complete lack of human medical data on the new booster substances and accepted eight mouse tests in return. Added some (unknown) data from the new Comirnaty booster AE.1. With regard to the FDA approval, US scientists warn against transferring findings from animal experiments directly to humans. (4)

The lack of data and the urgency have an explanation: at this stage, new studies are considered superfluous. Fast processing of the approval process is more important. The Pentagon's military-medical concept apparently has also been accepted by the FDA and the EMA. As a reminder, this technology is about

"To reduce response times to pandemic or bioterrorism threats". (Agreement DARPA-Moderna W911NF-13-1-0417 dated 2013-10-02) (5)

Comment: of course, the approval of boosters for specific alleged variants of alleged virus is the continuation of the same fake narrative. Nothing is getting “approved”. The regulatory status of these injections is “EUA Countermeasures” - a non-investigational chemical substance, for which regulated human clinical trials are legally impossible. They’s why the regulators pretend 8 mice are sufficient.

See the explanation of what EUA Countermeasure is. It is definitely not medicine.

The end of the pandemic in sight The quick exams take place as part of an easing health situation. Pandemic data has been falling drastically since the beginning of the year. Omicron AE.1 dominated and spread natural immunity over a large area with only mild symptoms. (6) On September 15, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom declared that the end of the pandemic was in sight. US President Biden also confirmed this assessment the following day. Corona measures had already been ended in many countries earlier. There is no longer an emergency situation. There is no longer a justification for especial fast procedures in vaccine approvals.

Comment: the Biden regime and the war criminal chief at the WHO are of course lying when they are promising the end of the “pandemic”. For one, there has never been a pandemic, only international war crimes. And the criminals committing these crimes are not planning to stop any time soon. The PREP Act for covid has been extended 11 times, currently expires at the end of 2024 but will be extended again. And, just in case, the PREP Act for marburg and ebola pandemics is currently extended until end of 2028.

The new arguments for the new stage Manufacturers and regulatory authorities quite openly admit that they don’t manage relevant human data regarding the second generation of vaccine with modified genetics - neither in terms of effectiveness nor in terms of side effects. Initial public statements should get us used to the idea that the genetic modifications in the mRNA vaccines do not require new testing. One vehicle for this argument is the reference to flu vaccines. A former FDA Vaccine Chief Reviewer, Dr. Jesse Goodman, justifies the lack of data by saying

"... that the annual flu vaccinations with adapted genetics also take place without prior new test series on humans". (7)

An unfair comparison

On the other hand, Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccines expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said the comparison was unfair.

"The flu shots are based on decades of experience (8) with viral strain changes, where the flu vaccines generally behaved the same way."

The flu vaccines do not work with mRNA nanotechnology, but with the "dead vaccine" method. They cause long-term immunization. The annual renewal is not due to a drop in immune levels, but solely to newly occurring mutations in the flu virus.

Comment: mRNA injections are not vaccines and not medicines. Flu vaccine comparison is unfair, but flu vaccines do not work either, and do not produce any “long-term immunity”. The regulators are lying, and Paul Offit is one of the worst liars and war criminals out there, responsible for mass poisoning and deaths of hundreds of children.

Human biology versus military calculation

In the second stage of the project, the weaknesses of a mechanically structured military theory (vaccination protection against biological weapons) compared to dynamic human biology clearly come to the fore. The quality defects of the mRNA vaccines can no longer be overlooked - or covered up.

The first study results of the Omicron boosters are dampening expectations. The values achieved mainly with animal models show that the new booster substances adapted to Omicron achieve only minor improvements in every respect. The recipients have, on average, 1.5 times higher antibody levels than those who received the previous booster with Comirnaty. They evoke slightly stronger reactions in mice and primates than in humans. Amazingly, the test data ends after 30 days - at the well-known peak of antibodies. The strong drop in the following weeks is faded out, although the stability of the effect should be decisive. Several studies report this in Nature (9) (9/1/22) and in Jamanetwork (10) .

Some scientists criticize that the FDA and EMA should have considered such meager results before approving them. The medic dr. Paul Offit says people are being misled with the frequent boosters. "If the difference is so small, why are these vaccine doses being distributed?"

Did Joe Biden Fail $3.2 Billion? And the billions invested by the Pentagon over the past ten years? The mRNA vaccines demonstrate a crucial flaw (apart from the massive side effects). This is their short duration of immune protection. You can't vaccinate people every four months.

Comment: as stated above, nothing about covid is health or medicine related, and should not be construed as such. Once it is properly characterized as a worldwide military deployment of chemical-biological weapons and psychological warfare, everything becomes clear as day. Nor more “bafflement” at - but why did they approve it on 8 mice? Why don’t regulators look at the side effects! Why is immunity protection so small? All these questions answer themselves.

Sources:

(1) https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/RN-2020-3.pdf

(2) https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-recommends-standard-marketing-authorisations-comirnaty-spikevax-covid-19-vaccines

(3) https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/adapted-vaccine-targeting-ba4-ba5-omicron-variants-original-sars-cov-2-recommended-approval

(4) https://www.science.org/content/article/omicron-booster-shots-are-coming-lots-questions

(5) https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/RN-2020-3.pdf

(6) https://tropeninstitut.de/aktuelle-krankheitsmeldungen/31.12.2021-welt-omikron

(7) https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/fda-authorize-new-covid-boosters-data-tests-people-rcna45387

(8) https://www.science.org/content/article/omicron-booster-shots-are-coming-lots-questions

(9) https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-02806-5

(10) https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2792295

Art for today: Tiger 3 - print from watercolor.