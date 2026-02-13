As many of you already know, in December 2025, Children’s Health Defense, with my input, submitted a formal Citizen Petition to the FDA to revoke BLA licensure for the mRNA covid shots or relabel them EUA for the duration of the covid emergency PREP Act declaration. This petition is largely focused on the Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliance for biologics and applicable legal licensing standards, demonstrating with evidence that the mRNA shots have never met even the most basic licensing standards.

This petition is one of, if not the top petition on regulations.gov by the level of public engagement. There are over 103K comments received so far, and it will take the FDA data processing staff over 3 years to process all comments at the current speed. The FDA has until June to respond to us.

Makary to the rescue - FDA fixers are cleaning up the crime scene for the covid cartel.

What is FDA doing in the meantime? Well, duh! Cleaning up the covid crime scene and pretending the biologics law was always like that… not requiring anything whatsoever for “full BLA licensing”. Because that’s the only way to show “compliance” for the mRNA shots: by explicitly making compliance optional.

According to the mainstream media sources, the FDA under Makary’s brand of “leadership” (i.e. fully-vaccinated toddlers, high on cocaine, playing with gasoline and matches while piloting a jumbo jet) is taking steps to “ease” some manufacturing requirements for cell and gene therapies in an effort to expedite their development. Gosh, those standards were so difficult before! Scott Gottlieb already removed the FDA requirements for manufacturing inspections, for all biologics back in 2017.

So, what needs to be “eased” now? The rest of the BLA licensing laws, of course…

Traditionally, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research has used the same chemistry, manufacturing and control requirements for all different types of therapies, but cell and gene therapy products are more complicated to make and are often individualized for patients, the FDA said in their January 11 press release.

The agency said it recognizes that since the patient populations for CGTs are smaller compared to other drugs, companies can’t show large batch numbers when submitting a CGT product for approval. As a result, the FDA said it will be more flexible in its product release specifications for new CGTs.

The agency also said that if a CGT product is in preclinical or Phase 1 trials, manufacturers won’t be required to comply with good manufacturing practices for finished drugs, unlike other therapies. And as a drug moves from Phase 1 to later stages, CBER will allow “minor changes” in the manufacturing process, supported by data, but without requiring “overly stringent and onerous” comparability studies.

Finally, the FDA has removed the need for three rounds of Process Performance Qualification before commercialization in certain cases and also noted quality specifications can be revised after approval. PPQs are used to prove that commercial manufacturing of a drug can be done at scale at a consistent quality.

What is Process Performance Qualification?

As stated in CHD Citizen Petition:

1. A validated and BLA-compliant manufacturing process must be fully representative of the final/current commercial lot production process. Due to uncertainties inherent in the design of new innovative biological products, the manufacturing for novel technologically advanced platforms typically requires many changes and iterations as the production is scaled from pilot/research scale to commercial scale. Thus, to obtain a BLA, the manufacturers are required to fully validate and demonstrate compliance with the law for the final commercial scale process.

2. The BLA manufacturing process must be fully representative of the product lots used in clinical trials and preclinical studies upon which the labeling – including claims of safety and efficacy – is established.

3. Throughout pivotal clinical trials and post BLA, each production lot must demonstrate lot-to-lot consistency and pass identity, purity, safety, sterility, potency, and stability tests (§§ 610.10–610.13) in order to meet the labeling specifications preapproved in the Biologics License Application (BLA). If variability arises, the manufacturer must investigate and demonstrate that it does not compromise quality. Manufacturing process validation is a vast area of law and regulation, which generally includes: Design qualification (DQ) – define process and critical quality attributes.

Installation/operational qualification (IQ/OQ) – verify equipment and system performance.

Performance qualification (PQ) – produce several consecutive lots that meet all release criteria under routine conditions. These lots are often called Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) lots.

Therefore, it is the FDA’s intent now to eliminate the requirements described above. You can imagine what impact this formal removal will have on the quality of biologics manufacturing. If your answer is “zero impact in practice” - you have been paying attention to my writing, dear critical thinker! Correct. No difference should be expected. All biologics are unstable, non-regulatable, and I should add, 100% chemical poison, sometimes with e.coli sprinkles on top. Makary is simply making this reality formalized via administrative rule changes.

However, the FDA does not get to make the law. The Congress makes the law, and Makary’s current administrative maneuvers, being explained away by “small volume, custom gene therapies” make no difference to the crimes the FDA committed since 2020, by authorizing and then “BLA licensing” the mRNA poison shots for billions of people worldwide. These were definitely not “small scale” batches!

One of the largest bottlenecks in making cell and gene products is the manufacturing process, which can be very expensive and difficult to scale up. Several pharma companies have recently pulled back on their CGT work, including Takeda and Bristol Myers Squibb. Meanwhile, some manufacturers, including Thermo Fisher and National Resilience, laid off hundreds of workers at CGT factories last year, with CDMO AmplifyBio closing down completely. German CDMO Rentschler Biopharma (a key supplier for Pfizer’s mRNA shots) said a year ago that it is exiting the industry completely due to low demand for its cell and gene therapy services.

Closing down of AmplifyBio is great news for monkeys world-wide. At least one place where their skulls were being sawed off and poison injected into brains for "vaccine development" is no longer in business.

