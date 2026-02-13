Due Diligence and Art



"Finally, the FDA has removed the need for three rounds of Process Performance Qualification before commercialization in certain cases and also noted quality specifications can be revised after approval. PPQs are used to prove that commercial manufacturing of a drug can be done at scale at a consistent quality."

"You take is and then a year goes by and everyone's fine

And then you say, "okay, that's good", let's give it to 500 people".

And then a year goes by and everyone's fine.

So then you say, "well now let's give it to thousands of people".

And then you find out it takes 12 years for all hell to break loose.

And then, what have you done?" —Fauci on the AIDS Vaccine

Criminals as far as the eye can see...

Everything about this (and many other) sectors of the economy is driven by the government as the ultimate customer. These companies would never exist without the government because trying to sell million dollar shots that don't work to normal people is impossible. Ditto for multi-hundred dollar vaccines (whew good thing the affordable care act health insurance tax penalty mandate was all in place and supreme court approved before covid era, huh?) Only if the government pays or forces insurance to pay via regulation can this be a viable business model.

Now the government, to inject money into this market, requires plausible cover stories about the products. They don't require efficacy or safety and, in fact, those are undesirable if they are into population management. The problem is that the cover story has collapsed and even the immense propaganda machine can't prop it up. The smart money knows this and has moved into other more trendy areas like AI energy infrastructure.

In the modern world, there are only two kinds of businesses that are truly successful: 1) skyrocketing stock valuation based on growth narratives-- no matter how fake and implausible, and 2) government is the customer. Businesses have become rent seekers and politics is based around floating cover stories for wealth transfer to these welfare companies. Once you realize this you see these stories everywhere. China threat, therefore we need blah blah. Cuba is going to attack us with drone swarms therefore we need thousands of 'defensive' drones. These are just cover stories for wealth extraction.

If we want to fix this, we have to get the government out of all the markets it distorts and falsifies. I read that doritos brands price dropped 15% last year after they were excluded from SNAP / EBT, despite the rising price inflation of nearly everything else. Now imagine that effect in health care, college education and housing.

Perhaps the most direct way to deal with this would be a movement for a constitutional amendment that removes the interstate commerce clause, which would effectively end most federal government regulation.

