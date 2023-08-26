Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Cat Thompson's avatar
Cat Thompson
Aug 26, 2023

I have a Russian friend so get quite a lot of information about what's happening there. While Puten was groomed to be a WEFfie, at some point he realized what was in store for his country and decided to bow out. He is surrounded by oligarchs who hate him and want him to fail so they can go back to selling off Russia to the US and EU. What we are seeing over there is a leader fighting to keep his country autonomous, wanting to keep and invest the resources internally, and constantly walking a knife's edge to not be assassinated or overthrown. So just like here in the US, we cannot lump every single person into a country's identity. "Russia" does not have "an agenda" as much as a fractured group all fighting to gain control. I wish there were actually people here in the US that could be as strong as Puten in fighting for the rights of the citizens, but those people seem to have all been bought out, sadly.

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Karl Bernhard (Kalle) Möllmann's avatar
Karl Bernhard (Kalle) Möllmann
Aug 26, 2023

The current American DEEP STATE is the most criminal & corrupt MAFIA this planet has ever seen from BIG Tech, BIG Pharma, Media, Government-agency's like CIA, FBI & NGO's of the Oligarch's like Bill & Melinda Gates foundation or George Soros "Open Society" COLLUDING in various STEALTH crimes like illegal wars of aggression, illegal BIO-TERRORISM & illegal WEATHER-MANIPULATION with the SECRET agenda of DEPOPULATING the planet for totalitarian control!

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