English version of Kirillov’s briefing here

Русская версия доклада Кириллова здесь

I do not generally follow Russian or Ukrainian press. I occasionally read some Substack writers who seem to have a good handle on what goes on there. This information was forwarded to me by a friend, and it originates from the Russian Ministry of Defense. I found the Russian version and confirmed that the English translation was accurate. You can read the briefing following the links above.

Here is my take on Kirillov’s (and Russian MOD) messaging and what I think it signifies.

Most of the factual information in this briefing is correct.

Despite the fact that the stated goals of U.S. programmes are to monitor disease incidence and provide assistance to developing countries, in fact, we see the Pentagon conducting uncontrolled dual-use research in circumvention of international obligations under the BTWC.

True! The US is violating Biological Weapons convention and covering it up as “defensive biological research”. But this is old news, as this has been ongoing since the 1970’s.

His next point - it favors Big Pharma commercially and it seems like he is also pointing finger at the Democrats in power. But, c’mon man! We have a Uniparty, just like the USSR did, and Kirillov is old enough to recognize this. Nevertheless, the entities named on this chart - pharmas, academia, government and NGO/money groups are correctly identified.

He talks about US DOD searching for potentially weaponizable disease agents. This is very old news, and Russia has been doing the same thing for just as long. With the same result - nobody still can make GOF viruses in the lab. The only successful way to do this has been demonstrated by the covid hoax in the past 3 years - fool the population into injecting themselves with immune-system destroying poison advertised as “vaccines”. Then any “bug” becomes a “superbug” for those injected. Kirillov should know this, too, albeit maybe not directly from his own expertise, but someone inside Russian MOD certainly knows this. Notably, he does not mention anything along these lines.

He then proceeds to describing the racket of “Pandemic Preparedness” organized by the US Government:

The next step, taken by the United States to realise its strategic plans in establishing global biological control, was the creation of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

And he goes even further to state that:

In doing so, the White House is creating a new government agency, and, at the same time, is making an attempt to allay the world's concerns about its illegal biological activities.

The U.S. Army Research Institute for Infectious Diseases, currently headed by Colonel Constance Jenkins, will play a leading role in the military department's biomedical warfare programme.

And also correctly identifies the real purpose of this activity:

Documents, obtained during the special military operation [in Ukraine], show that the institution is directly involved in the collection of dangerous pathogens in various regions of the world, testing of unregistered drugs, as well as the implementation of dual-use programmes, ordered by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense (DTRA).

While some key information appears here, it’s largely glossed over. The real purpose of sending all the Indiana Joneses/Michael Callahans with real and fake medical diplomas on exotic escapades is to:

Gain access to remote locations of the world with easily bought/controlled governments and marginalized populations as experimental, well isolated targets; Poison them with something new under pretense of “vaccination campaigns”, “new western water systems”, or “clinical trials” of new medicines (testing of unregistered drugs according to Kirillov); Cause novel ways of body breakdown and death and call it novel “epidemic” or “outbreak”, blame it on bats and monkeys; Test both the hospital kill protocols and antidote treatments to have a well controlled script when playacting the future “pandemics” (i.e. stock Midazolam, remdesivir, ventilators, etc. and plan to ban/demonize HCQ and IVM ahead of time); Collect samples of the toxic proteins the poisoned bodies are trying to get rid of as they are breaking apart! Voila. That’s the REAL GOF. Later these samples can be catalogued, uploaded to databases and played with to make synthetic patentable analogues for future poisoning campaigns; License IP to pharma companies in which government/military officials hold financial stake. Rinse and repeat.

Kirillov’s speech demonstrates that the Russian and US governments are playing on the same team here - Team Global, Team WHO, Team Fake Pandemics and Biodefense.

Russian MOD: we must defend ourselves against those American-made GOF threats!

US DOD: we must defend ourselves against those rogue PhDs in their garages, pangolins in wet markets, “emerging pathogens” and foreign adversaries cooking bugs!

Overall, Kirillov provides some factually correct information, albeit nothing new or earthshattering. He is also omitting and glossing over a lot of information that Russian MOD and government know, because they likely participate in the same activities and likely in coordination with the US. I expect them to, as they are not stupid. While Kirillov talks about US biodefense racket and Permanent Office of Pandemic Preparedness (Biden’s Next Gen) accusingly, his own job title is pretty much equivalent to Paul Friedrichs’s - Chief of CBRN “defense”. This is a bit like a pot calling a kettle names. In fairness, US spending and dominance in bio-chemical WMDs is vastly larger than Russia’s, but still, it helps Kirillov’s own power and budget to be pointing finger at Project Next Gen and GOF “superbugs” that the US is working on. Maybe that’s why he is not mentioning countermeasures falsely marketed as “vaccines” that are the only proven methodology of causing those GOF “viruses” in the vaccinated. Nor is he talking about government propaganda lies of “pandemics”. His own high status depends on everyone believing the pandemic and GOF viruses narrative!

Do you see where this is heading?

Of course - the global regulation/banning/nonproliferation of making bad viruses in labs via the WHO. The WHO pandemic treaty requires the sharing of potential “pandemic pathogens”, aka particularly innovative poisoning agents. Who could have predicted this?

Art for today: Still Life with Fish, oil on paper, 11x14 in.