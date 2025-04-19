Chemical spraying of our skies - what is in the fallout? Discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Ruby and Mike Adams conduct a study of chemtrail fallout over Florida
Mike Adams and Jane Ruby report from testing Florida chemtrail fallout:
Note that there are several pending bills at the state level, including in Florida, for banning the geoengineering-chemtrailing of the skies. However, as Jane pointed out, these state-level bans do not impact the federal (military) level spraying which is also covered by the PREP Act liability shield.
Art for today: Tea Roses, oil on panel 12x12 in.
Thank you for covering this topic. As has been discussed by you and Catherine Austin Fitts, this is all about the Great Poisoning that has been ongoing for decades. The "geo-engineering" is but one part of what has been happening, along with vaccines, diet, education, spiritual degradation and EMF.
Stunning painting. It helps take away some of the world’s ugliness