Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Kathy Sloan's avatar
Kathy Sloan
2h

Reading your excellent piece put me in mind of Erich Fromm's "Escape From Freedom," the brilliant analysis of how the masses of humanity prefer to give their ability to think for themselves to authorities because the responsibility of freedom is too great for them. This theme is also perfectly expressed in Dostoevsky's "Grand Inquisitor" from "The Brothers Karamazov." Ingmar Bergman also expressed this in his tour de force film "The Seventh Seal."

I find it frightening how illiterate and uneducated most people are. My salvation is Benjamin McEvoy's Hardcore Literature Book Club found on YouTube. Benjamin studied literature at Oxford and he leads deep dives into classic literature. We recently finished Dostoevsky's "The Idiot," the poetry of William Blake, Sun Tzu's "The Art of War" and "The Bhagavad Gita." We're currently studying the short stories of the Brazilian existentialist Clarice Lispector along with Elena Ferrante's "The Neapolitan Quartet." As Mark Twain so sagely wrote, the person who does not read has no advantage over the person who cannot read.

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1 reply by Sasha Latypova
IKnewSinceMarch2020's avatar
IKnewSinceMarch2020
3h

It is absolutely shocking to me that 1%-10% of people think but I concur with this now. Even on topics less controversial than the biggest crime ever, I find people completely unable to hear a view different to their own and actually consider it. You can see them ignoring it, forgetting it, blanking it, in their eyes as you speak!

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