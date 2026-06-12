Dear Subscribers,

When reading this post, please note that I am in general not interested in convincing anyone or changing anyone’s mind, because it is not possible to do. You and you alone can do it for yourself. Once you realize this, you made the first step toward your own liberation!

This post is motivated by a recent palpably accelerated onslaught of fear propaganda of fear on social media. This acceleration is especially noticeable from the fake “freedom leadership” circles. You probably know who they are, but I am not going to name names, because it is not important at the moment. You should learn to evaluate the information independently from its sources. However, while it is possible to extract parts of the truth from narratives delivered by liars, this does not turn them into truth tellers. The liars occasionally say true things, and professional liars will use the truth whenever possible to construct a deceptive narrative. The liars will seduce you into supporting them, simply because you feel that even when a large social media account tells the truth 50% of the time or even 25% of the time, it is worth supporting them, because the are “reaching the normies”. However, in reality, your support only amplifies a professional liar, and thus, you are becoming part of the propaganda. You are not helping any “normies” and only hurting yourself in the process.

Chaos vs Order:

The following statement may sound shocking - the overwhelming % of people do not use their minds for any definite purpose, i.e. they simply do not think. By “think” I mean thinking for yourself, with definite purpose, and in a disciplined, structured manner. All other forms of seemingly controlled mind activity are performative simulations - acting like you do, while you don’t. Depending on your personal circumstances, the % of people who think may be estimated at as low as <1% or perhaps as high as 10%, but the actual number is not important. It’s a fact that it is shockingly low, given that in principle, all of us are capable of thinking for ourselves.

As I have previously written, in response to yet another round of rather aggressive attempts to get me to endorse the nonsense narratives about “bio-digital convergence” and “nanotechnology for mind control”, there are only two forms of mind control in existence:

Either you are in control of your mind because you are always thinking for yourself; or

Someone else is, but ONLY because you gave up control voluntarily.

Nobody can take over your mind if you do not surrender it first.

Agency vs Drift

I am going to introduce a concept of “drift” which is the opposite of agency, i.e., thinking for yourself and being in control of your mind at all times. The concept is not mine and not new. You may have heard other names for it, such as “nudge” - a term used by the globalists and their social engineering minions. An onslaught of “behavioral nudging” propaganda techniques were utilized to achieve compliance and induce people to commit massive self harm and harm against others “during covid”. I will use the following working definition:

A “drifter” can be defined as someone who permits himself to be influenced/controlled by circumstances outside of his own mind”.

Here you might have an objection: but we are always subject to our circumstances! We have families, jobs, mortgages, government, school teachers, yada-yada. Even the most powerful of us are blackmailed and controlled!

Hold these questions for now, I will get to it shortly.

Your Mind is Not Confined to Your Brain

Next concept- your mind is not confined to your brain. It might not be even IN your brain. There is currently no validated model of the human mind in mainstream science, and there is a lot of evidence that the brain is a receive-transmit entity, not an isolated storage of memory. It is a vast topic, and I will only point to these ideas briefly. For those of you who believe in God and the Intelligent Design - the brain is receiving and processing the information from the source of the Creation, the infinite intelligence. Those of you who are atheists, can think of all the below as an evolutionary adaptation over billions of years, but this doesn’t change my main points.

Your mind extends outside of your physically observable body. It is engaged in receiving, processing and transmitting information. However, it’s not a passive feed, because you are also capable of transmitting information and thus augmenting the fabric of the universal intelligence. In fact, there is experimental evidence suggesting just that. For example, there is evidence that your eyes are not just passive windows for the light, but they are actively projecting the light/energy, i.e. imposing the image onto your surroundings. Similar receive-transmit process happens with your thoughts and words which are forms of electromagnetic and acoustic energy. You project them both inward and outward, and by doing so, you are capable of shaping your mind and your surroundings into your own image. That’s an awesome power if you really think about it.

The world you live in, begins in your own mind. The mind forms thoughts into electromagnetic and acoustic waveforms called “words”, which can become permanent material symbols and objects! Thus your mind can transmute energy into matter and, quite literally, move mountains and peoples. This is both, an incredibly powerful and vulnerable machinery, because with great power comes an equally great responsibility to master and apply it for productive, positive purposes. The words that your mind forms or those you repeat, over time, become “hard-wired” into a pattern, which today can be modeled by the so-called “large language models”, LLMs. (Please do not confuse modeling with the real thing, but modeling can be a useful tool to study complex systems). I have previously written about how word-vectors shape thinking, and how words are the only possible way of mind control:

Mind Control Part 1

Mind Control Part 2

Words are the most powerful mechanism of mind control in existence, obviating the need for any sophisticated tech. Those who are not aware or do not try to control their own minds are subject to capture and ultimately, enslavement, even if they are physically not in chains. What is needed is a weakened, deluded, unaware target, programmed (by words) to respond predictably to trigger language.

Mental “drift” or nudge can be induced by skillful manipulators and propagandists by a variety of means. The most effective methods are those that act on fear, greed, lust, avarice, sloth/procrastination, disorganization, permissiveness, pride and desire for self expression, just to name a few levers. Of course, Christians among my readers will recognize these things as enumerated “sins”. God commands you to rid yourself of these things, by subjugating them to thinking for yourself and acting in true faith. However, one does not have to invoke a theological doctrine to realize this is a natural, self-evident law. It doesn’t mean that, for example, desire for self expression or sexual attraction are inherently bad, but, left unchecked, they may become points of cognitive vulnerability, by which those that want to enslave you may gain a foothold in your mind.

Fear is by far the most effective levers of mind control. Fear is multifaceted: one may be fearful of death, poverty, disease, debt, exposure of secrets, direct threats against self or family, and so on.

Many of my readers are very familiar with fear tactics used by propagandists to nudge unaware targets into self destructive behavior and ultimate enslavement. We all know that fear of invisible pathogens is an extremely powerful tool of the “public health” brown shirts. Even more powerful version is fear of the “gain-of-function” (GOF) pathogens, or “engineered” ticks, mosquitoes, parasites, etc. Words like “flesh-eating”, “radioactive”, “irradiated”, “chimeric”, etc. are often placed within first 3 words of the headlines, to achieve the desired impact, because few people read more than 3 words of anything.

For example, recently several mocking-bird operations among the “health freedom” space pushed narratives about “irradiated mosquitoes!” being released in Florida. Did you get scared and upset and wanted to jail Bill Gates again? Why? Do you know that this is actually a valid and pretty good method to control mosquito population - by irradiating and releasing sterilized/partially sterilized mosquitoes to mate with the wild population? New scare mongering headlines are popping up every day: “Flesh Eating Screwworm…!” - do you notice how the scariest words are again, the first 3 in the headline? Please make a mental note that if a headline starts with 3 scary words - it’s a clickbait, designed to capture some space in your mind with fear.

Fear of criticism is a tried and true lever that can be used to effectively control the “experts” or licensed professionals of all kinds. After investing many grueling years into what amounts to a competitive obedience training/brainwashing programs and getting hundreds of thousands of dollars into debt, there is simply too much on the line. Thus, the credentialed classes are the easiest to “mind-control” by very simple tricks. They will self-censor any critical thought against the prevailing dogma, and endorse all sorts of vaporware and fraud just to avoid being called a “conspiracist”. Just think how easily controllable these weaklings are!

Desire for self-expression is another category of fear tactics. People have an innate desire to express themselves in words, music, movement, artistic expression, building things, growing things, developing, engaging in transactions with others, etc. This innate need can be turned into a lure: those who want to control you, may approach offering a superior “opportunity” to grow in your own preferred field of expression. After a period of what seems like freedom, the reins might begin to tighten - subtle pull at first, then more aggressive “handling” with not so subtle threats of cancellations, loss of sponsorship, platforms, engagements, professional licensing, etc. You may have seen the “evolution” of many of online personalities from outspoken truth tellers to completely subverted propaganda mouthpieces. You may wonder - who got to them and via what blackmail? But the truth is much more prosaic: the deal to sell out and subsequently self-censor was part of the initial “opportunity” that was offered to them.

A lot of money is being spent by the governments to figure out strategies to induce fear for purposes of controlling the mind of the public. Fore example, there are academic papers discussing how to use fear tactics to “disorient and re-orient” subjects, and of course, justifying fear tactics for vaccinations!

In short, there are as many fears as there are people in the world, and a skillful manipulator can quickly sus out your unchecked fears or desires after even a short interaction. Therefore, the answer to “how can we control all the [scary] external circumstances?” - we must learn to bring them under our own control before the predators use them against us. Remember that all those things that you perceive as threatening begin in your mind, with your vocabulary, entrained in your language model. I cannot teach you how to attain the mastery of your own mind, because only you can do it. It is a process, and can take a long time and a lot of work. However, you must want to do it and you must set a definite goal to be the master of your mind.

We are given immense powers of intelligence via speech. We can use inner speech/self directed speech to shape out minds and shape the world around us. Every human can use his/her mind as a proper “filter”, receiving positive thinking patterns and rejecting the negative, destructive ones. Often it is not clear which is which. In case of scare tactics we discussed above, it may be pretty easy to identify the traps. If you see 2-3 word fear patterns in the headlines and narratives pushed at you on the interned, ignore, them. Discard those as trash. Don’t waste your time!

Seductive narratives may be harder to distinguish. The simplest method for figuring this out that I frequently recommend is create a space, a “pause” between the external and internal word, by not accepting any words that you encounter as your own speech. Do not repeat what you hear word for word. This is especially important with speech patterns that you like or agree with. Stop and rephrase what you hear or read into your own language. Use a thesaurus if you need to, but try to us your own language to express the same idea. This will help you find gaps, inconsistencies, lies, or manipulative patterns which may be used against you.

Above all, remember that if you are not the master of your mind, someone else is.

Art for today: The Surf, watercolor, 10x14 in.