Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
19h

I don’t know why you’re so cynical about Miss Tie. She’s wearing a white lab coat and everything. Or a painter’s smock. Anyway, she’s standing in a lab. Or a storage room. She’s obviously qualified to do whatever.

I just read Ed Zitron’s The Hater’s Guide to OpenAI, which linked YCombinator with Altman, so it’s fascinating to read that Barbie has many of the same connections. Almost like these people go rooting through human trash heaps for their next public-facing cutout. Here’s Ed:

“Sam Altman looked like he was about to try and scratch out Brad Gertsner’s eyes for daring to ask questions about OpenAI’s revenue late last year. He’s one of the most-flappable, least-equipped fuckwits in the history of Silicon Valley. Sam Altman’s success is not a result of him being particularly smart, capable, or technical, but his ability to find the right mark to con and convince them that he is the smartest boy in the world.“ And Barbie’s the smartest girl.

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3 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
19h

I never thought that I would be living in a science fiction novel.

A mixture of “Time Machine”, “Logan’s Run”, and “Soylent Green”.

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