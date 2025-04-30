This is an unscheduled post. I wanted to share this interview with my readers because it is a must watch in my opinion. Catherine Austin Fitts needs no introduction. She is an investment banker, expert in all things finance and economics, expert in tracing trillions of dollars stolen by DOD and HUD, and much more. I highly recommend her publication

.

This interview discussed all things related to the “digital control grid” - the ability of the criminal cartel that operates our “government” to control and manipulate each of us individually. In this interview Tucker is visibly shellshocked by what Catherine has to say so that he drops his usual annoying facade:

Please post your thoughts and impressions in comments.

