ACIP is meeting on May 22 to decide on the “updated formula” for 2025-2026 Covid-19 injections for the United States. Page to submit public comments available here:

Link to submit public comment

The page looks like this, button to submit comment on the right side:

Let’s flood them with comments and see if this administration is going to deliver on their promises, and promises to whom - the people or the pharma?

Art for today: Sketch from Moab, UT, watercolor, 9x12 in.