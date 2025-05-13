Call for action - please submit public comment to the FDA asking them to remove mRNA shots from market
ACIP is meeting on May 22 to decide on the “updated formula” for 2025-2026 Covid-19 injections for the United States. Page to submit public comments available here:
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The page looks like this, button to submit comment on the right side:
Let’s flood them with comments and see if this administration is going to deliver on their promises, and promises to whom - the people or the pharma?
Art for today: Sketch from Moab, UT, watercolor, 9x12 in.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My comment to them:
"To Those in Power,
you told us it was for our safety. You told us it would end the suffering. But all I see is a nation gaslit into compliance, injected not with health but with doubt, fear, and silence.
These so-called 'miracles'—the mRNA shots you pushed with slogans and threats—are nothing but a chemical experiment on the masses. You never asked us. You told us. You ordered us.
How many more must suffer under the guise of protection? How long will you pretend this is science, when it feels more like control?
End the poisoning. Stop the lies. We are not your lab rats. We are citizens. And we demand accountability."
Thank you! Just submitted a comment. Read through the first page of comments that have been posted and ALL of them were either pushing for Novavax approval (some rightly pointing out at least that the mRNA vaccines are garbage) or asking for the covid vaccines to be updated to protect against the latest variants. Ufff…