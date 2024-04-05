CAF spoke at a CHD meeting about a year ago:

Life expectancy data currently available only to 2021, I wonder why they haven’t updated it…

If this doesn’t look like much to you, here is another cut of the data. Notice that the actual numbers have not been updated after 2021, and the model is now disconnected from previous projections:

To learn more about financial transaction freedom, I highly recommend Solari’s

Financial Transaction Freedom Report:

Financial transaction freedom is the ability to use multiple options to make contracts and effect transactions on a timely basis at reasonable cost without interference. There are numerous characteristics that are desirable for individuals, businesses, enterprises, and governments in an environment of financial transaction freedom.

Related to this are a collection of short videos explaining CBDC and many other aspects of the financial power grab:

Short Videos (71)

Art for today: Small still life, oil on panel, 6x12 in.