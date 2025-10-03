First, shocking epidemiology news from my backyard! The Black Death struck Lake Tahoe beaches and camp sites! Guys, I am marked safe from the plague, no worries. Here translation from CDC to English: an mRNA vaxxed tourist from the Bay Area developed some “long vaccine” symptoms ranging from soup to nuts to vomit, diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes. The CDC wasted no opportunity to start the climate lockdown propaganda, i.e. “don’t go to the forest! You will be bit by a mad flea and get the Black Death!”

Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

When I write about pandemics being a fiction, impossible and never happening in human history, I get invariable - buuuuttt… what about the Black Death!!! That’s one of the favorite boogey-bug of the Biodefense Criminal Cartel. How can we avoid talking about that? Of course, the fear mongers forget that European cities in the middle ages do not represent the entire world, and definitely not the modern version of it. The plague outbreaks happened in the middle ages in the cities due to extreme crowding, absence of sanitation, cohabitation with domestic animals in tiny urban dwellings resulting in inevitable infestation of mice and rats carrying fleas. However, they did not occur simultaneously all over the world (as per definition of a pandemic). The fear mongers also forget that the plague is bacterial and not an alleged virus, and it does not transmit person to person. Therefore, the Black Death does not prove that pandemics can happen as it has never occurred as a pandemic.

More about the etiology of natural epidemics explained by anaphylaxis.

The CDC, of course, claims that the plague is also sometimes transmissible by “droplets”, but as proof of this statement can only point to one “recorded” case 100 years ago (1924). Right! Trust the science. The “gold standard” kind.

Rest assured, occasional cases of the Yersinia pestis infection from rodent/flea bites occur in the US, especially in the Western states. The article about Lake Tahoe maybe fake news or maybe real, but that would be typical for the “Black Death” today - someone gets bit by a rodent or a flea and gets a bacterial infection. The illness is cured by antibiotics, and no epidemics of the plague happen since we no longer live in flea infested, raw-sewage-in-the-streets environments.

Some of the events I am going to discuss in this post are described in Ed Regis’ “The Biology of Doom”, a book detailing the official US bioweapons development program from 1940’s to 1970.

Yersinia pestis, the bacterium found in plague victims (associated with the plague, but not necessarily its causative agent) was one of the bugs attempted to be weaponized by the Japanese, US and Russian bioweapon development programs. Both the Japanese and the US military tested it on people: the Japanese - on prisoners of war, and the US Army and Navy - on prisoners and own service members, allegedly on volunteers (discussed below). Nevertheless, informed consent for medical experiments in incarcerated individuals or those under rigid and punitive command structures is a controversial issue. Neither country is believed to have used it in war, and in general, the attempts at weaponizing the plague bacterium failed.

In October 1945, George W. Merck, the civilian boss of the United States biological warfare effort, submitted a report to the Secretary of War outlining its activities. The document was originally classified as secret, but on January 3, 1946, a redacted version of it was released. This was the first publicly available information about ongoing biological weapons development in the US: The Merck Report.

The report both disclosed and concealed information. It disclosed the origin of the “public-private partnership” between the military, academia and pharmaceutical companies. However, the report did not identify any universities or private companies by names. The fact was, however, that the War Research Service had paid biologists at more than two dozen academic institutions and both public and private laboratories across the country to investigate weaponization of microbes. The NIH studied cholera (agent “HO”) and typhus (“YE”). Harvard studied dysentery (“Y”), Cornell worked on anthrax (“N”), the University of Cincinnati - on tularemia (“UL”), Michigan State College - on brucellosis (“US”), Northwestern - on mussel toxins (“SS”), Notre Dame - on rickettsia (“RI”), many more institutions participated in the program.

Experiments on San Quentin prisoners

One experiment that the Merck Report made no mention of at all was the US Navy use of 50 San Quentin prisoners (San Francisco) as human guinea pigs in bubonic plague (“LE”) experiments conducted by the Naval Research Unit at the UC Berkeley. It is reported that approximately 200 prisoners volunteered and 50 were selected to be injected with the plague organism, Yersinia pestis.

Aaaannd…

…Nobody got ill!

So much for yersinia pestis being the causative agent of the plague!

Some subjects developed sore arms and headaches two days after the injections. That was that. Of course, as with all “vaccine” studies, nobody collected any long term data, and would you care much if a San Quentin convict died of cancer, became even more insane than they were to begin with, or had a heart attack a few weeks after this “study”? No, you probably wouldn’t. Nobody would. That’s why experiments on “consenting” prisoners are generally not acceptable by human subject Investigational Review Boards (IRBs). At any rate, this experiment disproved Yersinia as the causative agent of the epidemics of Black Death, but nobody told this good news to the public…

Turns out, the Black Death is much more complicated than just having a single encounter with the bacterium in question. Other factors must be present, specifically the fleas, and it is likely a single bite/injection is not sufficient. (Thus the above linked article from Lake Tahoe is likely CDC climate lockdown baloney. Plague outbreaks occasionally happen in San Francisco homeless drug addict populations, because you need a consistent exposure to rats and fleas, not just 1 flea bite). The experiments conducted by the Japanese during WWII on prisoners of war had demonstrated that fact already, and the US military had the data in their possession, so it remains unclear why they were injecting the San Quentin prisoners at all.

Japanese war crimes, aka “human experiments”

The details of Japanese bioweapons development programs including results of human experiments, both documentary and thousands of histopathology samples were retrieved by the US military and intelligence after the end of WWII. Most of it came from General Shiro Ishii, head of the Japanese biowarfare effort. At some point Ishii tried to escape, faking his own death, but he was found in about a year. By 1947 several reports was compiled containing rather gruesome details, not dissimilar to the Nazi medical experiments on prisoners or Anthony Fauci’s experiments on black orphaned children. While there had been rumors circulating that the Japanese dropped bio-bombs filled with sand, rice and infected fleas over the Chinese territory, causing minor plague outbreaks in villages (which lacked sanitation and antibiotics but had plenty of rats and mice), Ishii denied this. He was adamant that it was not possible to cause an epidemic by dropping the plague from airplanes as the bacteria would die. I am inclined to believe him on this, because he was not shy admitting horrific war crimes and providing details of experiments on human prisoners of war.

The Japanese tested anthrax bombs on humans the same way they would use experimental animals, tying them to the stakes and exploding anthrax bombs over them. Anthrax, unlike Yersinia, is much more stable as it forms spores that can survive the heat of the explosion. The field tests of anthrax bombs on human beings were not satisfactory. In one trial with 13 subjects, 8 died from the wounds inflicted by the bombs, and 4 were infected by wounds from the bomb fragments carrying the anthrax slurry. Of these 3 died and 1 survived. In another bomb experiment 4 subjects developed inhalation anthrax, but they were only 25 meters away from explosion. Given that anthrax does not transmit human to human, this “bioweapon” was not going to produce anything a conventional bomb wouldn’t do.

The experiments with the plague were done using fleas (unlike injections in San Quentin). Methods were developed for producing many kilograms of normal fleas (one gram ~3,000 fleas) and for infecting them with Yersinia pestis on a production basis. Prisoners were placed in a flea infested room and it was found that if the concentration of fleas in the room was 20 fleas per square meter, then 6 of 10 got infected and of the 6, 4 died. This explains the Black Death pretty well. Unsanitary conditions, rats in houses and a very high concentration of fleas is required for a minor outbreak to occur. Obviously, San Quentin was too sanitary and so, the injections of the plague bacterium didn’t cause much of anything.

The US military retrieved approximately 8,000 histopathology slides from more than 200 human cases of disease caused by various biological agents. Ultimately, all the extensive material that was gathered from the Japanese programs turned out to be useless. The US military found nothing in it that would improve their own effort or produce any breakthrough in making an epidemic causing stealth weapon they so desired. All this amounted to inhumane torture and waste of human and animal lives.

At least the Japanese were defeated and they stopped their horrible war crimes. Do you know who didn’t stop?

Experiments with an unlicensed plague “vaccine” on unsuspecting US servicemembers in 1991

According to the CDC, the vaccine for plague that they used to have is no longer available in the US. According to VAERS reports, this vaccine was administered by the US military in 1991-1992. I found 28 reports of adverse events, all of them where the vaccine was “administered by military”. VAERS is historically under-reported by a factor of 40-100x, and I don’t believe anyone was even aware of VAERS in 1991 as it was only introduced in 1990, so the real death and injury toll from this plague experiment is likely much higher. Approximately half of the reports are for severe and life threatening adverse events, including 3 deaths of perfectly healthy 19-24 yo men. Reports for these deaths and injuries are truly horrifying. Here is one, submitted by the injured man himself. The report is listed as “life threatening” (VAERS ID #0234357-1):

"April 1991 I was given Vaccine A during boot camp. I never received any booster shots which the FDA-approved vaccine requires. April 1991 - psychiatry; severe anxiety, panic, depression. Documented in my file. During service, had three separate operations for removal of cysts (the doctors called them 'boils'). 10% service-connected starting 1999 for this. Additional trips to psychiatry. May 1992 missed ship's movement due to a 'viral fever'. Fall 1992 approximately from October-December insomnia took hold. Was TAD to mess decks worked night shift, then due to inability to sleep and severe anxiety worked during the day. Sleep was about 2 hours a week during this time-frame. 1993 - winter to spring - anxiety, depression, insomnia to fatigue. 1993 - after discharge total fatigue and anxiety through end of year, as well as loss of appetite. 1994 - same as above 1995 - attempted suicide x2; cyst removed in summer (part of 10% eczema rating 1999). First time prescribed anti-depressants Zoloft, Wellbutrin and Trazadone by doctor. Paranoia began to develop and a child was injured due to a panic reaction from this 3 yr old to my infant son, resulting in loss of parental rights for slapping the child twice in the face (child was not harmed). Homeless most of the year, residing in car and shelter for homeless veterans. 1996 - TMJ develops. Prescribed Ativan. Remain on anti-depressants. Many problems with the SSRI's. Given Paxil, Prozac, with bad reaction. Able to tolerate Wellbutrin but made anxiety worse. 1997 - diagnosed with fibromyalgia after a rear-end collision I was a victim of. TMJ severe to point of liquid diet for 6 months. Migraines developed prescribed Imitrex. Pain so severe prescribed Percocet and Valium from summer to end of year. Bad reactions to NSAID's, beginning of IBS. Went under 100 lbs. Complete and total fatigue set in. 1998 - continuation of problems. Neurology suspected, but never received an MRI, by PCP Dr. 1999- Percocet consumption so great doctor puts me on OxyContin 20 mg x2, Valium 40 mg as needed, Imitrex as needed, anti-depressant with Wellbutrin continued. Asthma diagnosed, albuterol prescribed. Doctor suspects service as true cause (does not believe a rear-end collision could be the source of all of these issues). Facility would only recognize actual scars from cyst removals as SC and rated 10%. This complicates health care and eventually a divorce occurs (2001) along with separation of third child. Daughter born 9/2/99, underweight and on nearly constant antibiotics for first three years of her life. First born son born 1994 with asthma and underweight. I never got to meet my second son because of the misdiagnosis. Memory problems begin to surface. Anxiety worsens. Fatigue at an all-time high. 2000 - OxyContin discontinued - to date pain not treated due to this. Fatigue remains, asthma remains, anxiety remains. Many problems with side-effects from prescription meds. Valium switched to Klonopin, Wellbutrin discontinued. Diagnosed by private psychiatrist with Major Depression. Given Remeron and Effexor. Pain is constant from FM. TMJ splint therapy and soft-food diet since 1997 causes teeth to decalcify. Severe nose bleed occurs where an ER doctor where three times had to cauterize left nostril in the course of 12 hours. Orders outpatient surgery to remove bone from left nostril because they feared the next nosebleed could not be cauterized resulting in death from bleeding. All issues already mentioned worsen. At end of year prescribed Fiorinal for chronic headaches. December fired from job due to reaction from this medicine and it was discontinued. 2001 - wife files for divorce in March. It is assumed I am faking pain (her family did not believe FM diagnosis and thought it was all for a settlement, which is not true). Attempted suicide in summer. Early fall splint therapy for TMJ is finally finished. Approximately $20,000 is needed to fix the severe damage from TMJ to teeth per doctor's final report. All prior problems remain and ebb and flow. Fall of 2001 move to be with my family. Divorce finalized 12/20/2001 by way of telephone appearance in court. Due to all problems of meds and that they provided little true relief and numerous side-effects that became intolerable, mainly sexual, all medications I refused starting November 2001. 2002 - January, sciatic nerve goes out in 4th lower lumbar treated by MC and a chiropractor. Diarrhea becomes severe throughout year, with some minor bleeding. Fatigue severe, anxiety severe, depression severe, paranoia takes hold. FM pain severe. Teeth deteriorate and a molar is pulled. Skin itches all the time. Gook in eyes. 2003 - diarrhea worsens resulting in numerous trips to ER for bleeding and dehydration. Request for rheumatologist ignored. 12/24/03 underwent colonoscopy and upper endoscopy . Polyp removed from esophagus. Lesions found on kidneys. Irritable Bowel diagnosed. Mental problems worsen. Considered to have a mood disorder by mental health. 2004 to present (2/27/05) - Dr. orders Chronic Fatigue/Mycoplasma PCR/ELISA tests. Abnormal IgG positives for HHV-6, mycoplasma, EBV and CMV. IgM equivocals found for mycoplasma and EBV. Dr. determines chronic viral condition (chronic fatigue), heavy metal toxicity, a fasting blood sugar level of 106 (borderline diabetic) and low cellular energy. This he puts in writing to help me get proper care and states cause from ""Multiple Vaccinations"" during active duty. Of particular concern to the doctor is the HHV-6 and mycoplasma. Larrea and Olive Leaf is prescribed to compliment what facility will prescribe. 2005 - February. ANA antibodies found in blood test (lupus) & Rheumatoid factor assumed (RA). Pending MRI/neurological exam (MS being investigated due to development of hands/legs shaking uncontrollably since 2002, progressively worse over time). Rated 100% pension by facility and determined unemployable due to IBS and mood disorder as a temporary solution to financial crisis (7 jobs in 2004 alone). Today my Illness claim for disability is in final stages of a rating decision, where it may be likely I will be rated 100% unemployable. I cannot play a guitar now. Hands cramp causing terrible acute pain. Twitching of thumbs developed to point where I cannot keep a pick in my hand while playing. Eye pain has developed since 2003. This is what I can remember. Records are available through facility, for I know there are other problems I have missed that are relevant. Autoimmune disease, ANA @ 1:320, Inflammatory Bowel"

Notice one of the first sentences in the report above “I never received any booster shots which the FDA-approved vaccine requires.” This is evidence that the men injected by the military with this poison did not know it was unlicensed and thus they were experimented on illegally. The vaccine was not licensed in the US until 1994!

These young men had enlisted to serve their country, but instead, were used in an illegal experiment with bubonic plague preparation, and then discarded. Today it’s practically impossible to find any information about this plague vaccine. It was made by Miles Laboratories/Greer, part of Bayer, AG.

I found that by 2012 this vaccine was removed due to “reactogenicity”. Curiously, Miles Laboratories also owned Cutter Laboratories of the infamous “Cutter incident” - they manufactured polio vaccine that gave polio to approximately 40,000 children!

After a lot of digging, I was able to track down the “origin” of this plague vaccine with Miles label on it. It will come as no shock to you that Miles/Greer/Cutter were not the inventors of this plague poison. The poison was cooked up at the illustrious Ft. Detrick:

“Fraction 1 Capsular Antigen (F1) Purification from Yersinia pestis CO92 and from an Escherichia coli Recombinant Strain and Efficacy against Lethal Plague Challenge” GERARD P. ANDREWS,* DAVID G. HEATH, GEORGE W. ANDERSON, JR., SUSAN L. WELKOS, AND ARTHUR M. FRIEDLANDER* Bacteriology Division, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland 21702 Received 20 November 1995/Returned for modification 22 January 1996/Accepted 20 March 1996

Ft Detrick’s psychopaths cooked up the plague juice and injected unsuspecting kids (19+yo) with it because to them those young men are disposable guinea pigs. This was years before this vaccine was transferred from Ft Detrick to Miles/Greer/Cutter and “licensed” by the FDA, although we know from Katherine Watt’s analysis that vaccine licensing process is a regulation-free, liability-free charade. Still. The infamous anthrax vax scandal that produced 100,000+ injured “Gulf Syndrome” service members is only where the psychopaths got caught (sort of, nobody was held accountable). The servicemembers are routinely experimented on, with dozens of unapproved vaccines (not that they are any better or worse then the approved ones). Sometimes 50+ injections are administered!! I no longer believe in the “homeless veterans because of PTSD” narrative. Until proven otherwise, these are victims of the DOD’s illegal biological, chemical, radiological, psychological and nuclear experiments under cover of “vaccination for mission readiness”, “resilience” and many other nonsense slogans.

Illegal human experiments by the military-industrial war machine now target all of us and our children.

Related: in this clip a female service member states that most of the women deployed with certain units later found themselves sterile. I am presenting here just as FYI, as I found it on X, I did not look in detail into this interview.

As an Epilogue to these series, you might ask - but why rake up this mud from decades ago, these illegal human experiments are a sordid history from long ago. I think most of my audience will laugh at this statement. However, should some of you still harbor any notions to the contrary, here is a quote from the Big Beautiful Expert that is now in charge of making “health” recommendations thinks about this:

ExcessDeathsAU My all-time favorite Bob quote is this: "Remember- most corporate research is never published - literally we the public have no way of knowing what had been done or not done. We had to trust the government."

https://archive.li/SgyY6 Mmm-yes. I always inject myself with mystery government-corporate juice because it is 'unpublished' and I 'trust the government.' The government has never, ever hurt or experimented on the public ever. Thank you DARPA man!

Art for today: Two Yellow Roses, oil on panel, 9x12 in.