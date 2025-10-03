Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
10h

In 2004 during Army basic training, a group out of my cohort were pulled aside from normal training and told that we had "missed a vaccine." We were taken to a small chapel with a sheet that we were told was a sign-in sheet. The front page was folded back and under so we could not see what was on it. In basic training, you just do what you are told to, so we all obediently signed in and received the shot.

I became acutely ill with serious flu-like symptoms including vomiting within a few days and that illness required 2-3 days of confined to quarters in the sick bay where I was partially delirious. For many years I just assumed the strain from lack of sleep and severe exercise had weakened my immune system. Now I am quite convinced I was subject to illegal and unethical medical experimentation. At the time, 'bird flu' was in the news.

Aside from the folded back sheet that was likely a consent form, the fact that they only chose some people out of the group is a key indicator that we were selected for some sort of trial.

Regarding Vaccine A, at least one book I read (with Vaccine A in the title) considered it to have been the codename for the early anthrax shots that might have been responsible for Gulf War syndrome.

When I was in, they gave anthrax shots to deploying personnel but I'm told now that all active duty receive them. We were told it was a course of shots that includes shots at increasing intervals (2 weeks, 1 month, 3 mo, 6 mo) culminating in permanent annual boosters. Think about that in the context of inducing anaphylaxis!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
10h

..."Therefore, the Black Death does not prove that pandemics can happen as it has never occurred as a pandemic."...well there you go. The only virus that exists is the fear of death. People rush to get vaccinations and drug prescriptions believing they will be saved from death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture