Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Big E's avatar
Big E
27m

We must not let Warner Mendenhall's legacy die with him. He taught us so much about courage, resilience, the the value of tilting at windmills even though we know the windmills are big and have sharp blades.

Now we must carry on without him. As Sasha does. As most of Sasha's readers do.

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Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
26m

I am so sorry for your loss, Sasha, and for all of us. I had the pleasure of meeting Warner at the most recent two CHD conferences, and I got to have dinner with him and Brook and some others one night in Savannah. He even took my phone call a couple of years ago when I was inquiring about something an advocate here in Washingotn needed. What a tragic loss of a brilliant attorney who took his role as truthbringer so seriously. He is one who gave me hope. May he rest in peace, and may you and all those who love and appreciate him be comforted.

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