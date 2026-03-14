Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Elizabeth Faraone's avatar
Elizabeth Faraone
4h

This is so promising. What fortitude and perseverance this takes… just to prove what should be obvious. So glad you and those like you are fighting for humanity.

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Nikos's avatar
Nikos
4h

Sasha, perhaps this article might also be of interest to your legal team:

https://nzdsos.com/2026/03/11/epstein-gates-pandemic-new-zealands-connection/

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