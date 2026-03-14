Dear Readers,

I have some breaking news in regard to the civil litigation against individuals who orchestrated and facilitated the inhumane “Project Covid” ongoing in the Netherlands. As you well know, I have just returned from the appellate court hearing in Amsterdam in what we refer to as the “2nd” case which was filed by three plaintiffs in 2025. A verdict from that court is expected on April 9. I have reported on that event Part 1 and Part 2.

While I was traveling back home, on March 11, the lower, district court in Leeurwarden issued a verdict scheduling the substantive hearing for the “1st” case, we also refer to it as the “main case”, which was filed in 2023 by 7 plaintiffs (now 6). This was already expected from the prior court communication. We now have the scheduled date on October 22 at 12:30 pm local time.

The proceeding in Leeurwarden is open to the public. Livestream TBD. We are planning to conduct an open press event afterwards. We now have several months to prepare for this, but in the meantime, please share with your favorite truth teller in the press, whether it be mainstream or alternative kind. Everyone is welcome. We will be issuing additional information in the coming weeks.

The court did not clarify whether the expert testimony will be included, however, Peter Stassen is going to ask them for clarifications of this and many other points they so far omitted. They did not provide much speaking time for the plaintiff side (30 min total), however the total hearing is 5 hours.

Below is the court ruling (auto translated from Dutch):

Art for today: By Any Other Name, oil on panel, 12x12 in.