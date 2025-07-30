This is what the industry press is saying about Prasad’s sudden and unexpected departure - they are claiming it’s Laura Loomer’s purity tests and enforcement of Trump love that is responsible. Plus the FDA attempting to enforce pharmaceutical law in case of Sarepta gene therapy that killed multiple patients. That’s a big no-no!

Vinay Prasad, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, has suddenly left the agency, Endpoints News has learned.

A spokesperson for HHS confirmed his exit. “Dr Prasad did not want to be a distraction to the great work of the FDA in the Trump administration,” said the HHS spokesperson, who said that Prasad has “decided to return to CA and spend more time with his family.”

Prasad didn’t immediately respond to attempts to reach him for comment Tuesday night. He joined the FDA in May to lead CBER, and soon after took on the role of chief medical and scientific officer.

His surprise exit follows a volatile two-week period in which the agency forced the biotech company Sarepta Therapeutics to pull its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy after several patient deaths, then suddenly backtracked and allowed the drug back on the market for some patients.

Prasad has also been closely involved in the regulation of Covid-19 vaccines, repeatedly overruling the FDA’s scientific reviewers on several occasions.

But it was his old politics and frequent social media posts that may have come back to haunt him. In recent weeks, he had become a target for online conservative provocateur Laura Loomer, a close ally of President Trump. Loomer had dug up old posts of Prasad supporting Democrats and called for his ouster. That was followed by a push in conservative media, including a pair of Wall Street Journal opinion pieces that heavily criticized his Sarepta decision.

With his exit, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary will face a hugely consequential choice about who will fill the job at CBER. Prasad’s appointment had been greeted negatively by the biotech industry, in part because of his past criticisms of a lack of evidence supporting the approval of some new drugs, as well as his frequent — and sometimes caustic — online critiques of drugs, studies and past FDA decisions.

His exit appears to have developed sometime late Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear what cause or causes had precipitated his departure, but the conservative criticism of Prasad seemed to be gaining steam in recent days, and focusing on the Sarepta situation.