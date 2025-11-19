TLDR version - if you want to reliably cause cancer in mice, inject them with carcinogenic chemicals. You want an injectable chemical combo where the initial damage to the cells is then “enhanced” by an agent that proliferates that damage, otherwise the body might be able to heal the initial injury. In other words, you need multiple vaccinations with variety of injury + proliferation-inducing chemicals, i.e. a mouse vaccination schedule. It is described in detail below.

The younger you inject them, the more tumors will develop, and faster. “SV40” represents nothing in nature, but it is one of the injectable chemical cocktails that “enhances” the rate, speed and reliability of cancer formation. Yes, a chemical brew called “SV40” does exist, and no monkeys need to be captured to make it in the lab. Synthetic chemistry exists, and the list of chemicals from which things like DNA, RNA and SV40 are made is in this article below. It makes ingredients of the witches brew aka “traditional vaccines” look wholesome by comparison. Be amazed how far TheScienceTM has “progressed”! That’s it in a nutshell.

Full article

This article was inspired by Denis Rancourt who, for some unknown reason, needs to be convinced that “foreign DNA in LNP”, when injected, causes cancer. It’s not the first time this freedom fighter seems obtuse to the rather obvious observed reality; he has been a staunch denier of the fact that mRNA shots are non-cGMP compliant and hugely variable toxicity batches/doses have been in circulation. He is entitled to his opinions. Nevertheless, I thank him for asking these questions because the literature search produced some real chemical bombshells which I will discuss in this article.

We know that “turbo cancers” are a real observed effect of mRNA in LNP injections. If you don’t know this yet, may I direct your attention to the Covid Index, the category of cancer. And FYI, readers, the Covid Index publishers are looking for Research Associates.

However, maybe that’s not enough evidence? I am going to provide some evidence that I have not seen discussed in the health freedom space much. But it should be.

Before I get to the meat of the argument, let’s define some things.

“DNA” and “RNA” = piss-n-shyte. Literally. Details here.

However!

It is important to distinguish the naturally occurring variety from “synthetic DNA and RNA”. I am of the general opinion that genetics is a failed science theory. It is also a societal gaslighting tool of virology which claims that children get injured and brain damaged not by vaccines, but because they have “incorrect genes”. Information in this post is just an additional nail in its coffin. However, synthetic chemistry that is completely divorced from anything “natural” does exist. You can call things different names: a rose by another name is … a plastic rose, for instance. Does a “real” rose need to exist in order for a Chinese sweatshop to produce a fake one? Do they hunt in the mountains and gardens for that perfect specimen before they crank a million plastic copies? No! Same with the lab-made DNA. It has nothing to do with real life, it is incompatible with real life, and genetics does not need to be a real science to produce a 100% chemical brew that Jessica and Kevin call “foreign DNA” and “SV40”. I know that Jessica and Kevin mean well, however, they NEVER perform properly controlled experiments due to their chosen field of work [religious DNA studies] which strictly prohibits them from using the true scientific methodologies:

“SV40” is claimed to be a “small DNA virus” with a genome containing several regulatory sequences, including: “SV40 promoter” and “SV40 enhancer” among other features. These alleged regulatory elements are widely used in molecular biology because they “drive strong gene expression”. Meaning if you manage to combine this chemical with other chemicals and get them into a cell (e.g. with an LNP vehicle), they will wreck havoc quite reliably. Same as above - DNA, RNA or viruses do not need to exist for chemical concoctions to be named “SV40”.

IMPORTANTLY, and I cannot emphasize this part enough!

ANY “lab-made genetic” product, including but not limited to all “gene therapies”, “DNA/RNA vaccines”, and the scariest of all - “lab-made GOF viruses” involve attempts to make synthetic urine. If you still think that GOF viruses are being made by Fauci in Wuhan, read the list of chemicals provided in this article and tell me… how, again?

Armed with this knowledge, we can proceed to how cancer is made on industrial scale.

How to reliably cause cancer in mice?

This is something “The ScienceTM” has been working on since about late 1800’s. Fancy mice breeding was a hobby for some people back then. That activity has transformed into a cottage industry and ultimately into a behemoth industry today, of which one of the largest providers is Charles River Labs (they ran most of the animal studies for Pfizer and Moderna).

Initial efforts in breeding mice for cancer research focused on trying to create mice that would spontaneously succumb to cancer. However, that wasn’t a very reliable or efficient cancer-generating method, and the mice would also succumb to all sorts of other diseases. In the 20th century, more sophisticated techniques were developed to produce more reliably cancerous animal strains. This is referred to as “selective inbreeding”. Historically, mouse strains with naturally high spontaneous tumor rates were identified (AKR, C3H, C57BL/6 variants), selected and propagated. Further a so-called “knock out/in” models were developed, which include initial injury to specific cells to generate variation targeted at particular “genes”. For example, germline mutation breeding claims to target gene knockout/knock-in (e.g., p53-/-, ApcMin/+) creates high-penetrance tumor models; breeders maintain heterozygous/homozygous colonies to control onset and survival. Please note that any talk of genes or genetic strains should be taken with a pound of salt, however, I can’t re-write zillion “peer reviewed” papers on this topic, and I am simply quoting what is being claimed by “The ScienceTM” here. Ultimately, all these “GMO” techniques rely very heavily on selective breeding.

The backbone of the modern methodology of cancer creation is - ta-da! - injection of chemicals, typically at young age, sometimes pre-birth (inject the mother). In other words, the good old vaccination!

The main chemical that has been used before the advent of “molecular biology” is called diethylnitrosamine (DEN), a highly hepatotoxic chemical. A single DEN injection (commonly given to 2-week-old mice) acts as a genotoxic initiator. They already imply “it damages DNA” by this word. Ignore that. We are not going to argue/presume mechanistic pathways. Simply focus on “input” => “cancer” relationships. After DEN injection, the tumors appear months later unless a promoter is used to speed and increase tumor formation.

Most “classical” methodologies use DEN as a base, and add-on enhancer/promoter injections and dietary modifications, i.e. DEN+Promoter models. The goal of the add-on promoters is to induce cellular proliferation which is the engine that drives expansion of “mutated” (i.e. damaged) cells. Some of the promoters are additional injections and some are added to food. Without encouraging the proliferation, an initiated damaged cell may never expand enough to become a tumor. Here are some classical methods and protocols:

1) DEN + Phenobarbital (PB) — another carcinogenic chemical

Effect: Strongly promotes DEN-initiated hepatocarcinogenesis — increases tumor multiplicity and shortens latency; promoted tumors often carry Ctnnb1 (β-catenin) mutations.

Typical protocol: DEN injection (e.g., 6-week or 2-week old mice depending on study) followed by PB fed in diet/water for weeks–months.

Phenobarbital is considered a highly effective chemical promoter for clonal expansion; often considered the strongest classical chemical promoter in DEN models.

2) DEN + Carbon tetrachloride (CCl₄) — fibrosis / injury promoter chemical

Effect: When given repeatedly after DEN, CCl₄ induces chronic liver injury and fibrosis and accelerates DEN tumor formation; yields a model resembling human fibrosis → HCC sequence.

Typical protocol: Single DEN initiation → repeated CCl₄ injections (e.g., twice weekly) for months.

CCl₄ is considered a very effective fibrosis inducer.

3) DEN + High-Fat Diet (HFD) / Metabolic Promotion

Effect: HFD after DEN increases tumor incidence and growth, often associated with steatosis, inflammation, and altered metabolism; used to model nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) → HCC sequence.

Mechanism: Metabolic stress, chronic inflammation, and altered immune microenvironment promote initiated cells.

Typical protocol: DEN injection (commonly at 2 weeks or later) then HFD feeding for months. Strain and diet composition (saturated vs unsaturated fat) affect potency.

High-Fat Diet is considered moderate to strong promoter depending on diet composition and length. Note that it’s a high fat (OMG, keto?) diet and NOT red dye and NOT glyphosate that reliably, albeit moderately, enhances cancer of the liver after poisoning by DEN injection. How strange.

4) DEN + Ethanol Promotion

Effect: Chronic ethanol feeding after DEN increases preneoplastic foci and tumor burden; models alcohol-related HCC promotion.

Mechanism: Ethanol exacerbates inflammation, oxidative stress, and cell proliferation; can enhance signaling pathways (including β-catenin) in DEN-initiated livers.

Typical protocol: DEN then chronic ethanol (Lieber-DeCarli or other ethanol diets) for weeks–months. Timing relative to DEN is important.

Ethanol is considered moderate promoter; effect size depends on ethanol regimen and timing.

Another dietary note - I think this is where the claims of alcohol causing liver cancer come from. Synthetic ethanol produced by petrochemical reactions from fossil fuels is not at all the same as sugar yeast fermentation-derived alcohol in consumable beverages, despite modern chemical theory saying it is the same molecule, but whatever. Now you know the source of the claims about cancer causation.

5) Finally, the most “modern” of all methods - “Transgenic oncogene expression”: tissue-specific promoters (MMTV, probasin) drive oncogenes (PyMT, SV40 T antigen) to generate organ-specific, high-incidence tumors. Again, remember that anything called “xyz-gene” is a product of a failed genetic theory which we are just going to note and move on. SV40-driven tumors are claimed to be caused by expression of viral oncogenes (Large T and Small t antigens). It is further claimed that these proteins disable tumor suppressors (p53, Rb) and activate growth pathways. This is called “oncogene expression”. Again, take the mechanistic claims with a pound of salt, but the SV40 chemical cocktail is undeniably a tool of modern industrial scale tumor production.

The ScienceTM further asserts that SV40 turns the entire affair from pretty random to highly predictable, often with nearly 100% penetrance, consistent time of onset, and in the specific tissue targeted by the promoter! DEN is hepatotoxic, so it primarily induces liver tumors, wile other tissues are much less affected. However using SV40 “transgenic” mice strains, one can produce cancer on demand in many other organs and tissues.

Let’s see how The ScienceTM gets this done. Trying to ask ChatGPT this question is largely futile. It freaks out, accuses you of attempted bioterrorism, reports you to all biosecurity agencies and generally refuses to explain other than “SV40 is completely safe, and you CAN’T make a virus with it!” I had to do this the hard way.

To produce cancerous mice, the SV40 chemicals are not injected into baby mice or adult mice. Instead, the “transgenic mice” are claimed to be created by something like the impenetrable abracadabra below. Warning: reading the first few sentences of the “Methods” section may damage your brain cells (link to the full paper here if you want to torture yourself some more):

Translation: we cooked up grandiosely named chemical bullshit, injected it into mouse embryos, produced 12 baby mice who “tested positive” for the grandiosely named chemical bullshit. The mice were damaged and crippled and quickly developed all sorts of cancers.

In the “Results” section the paper describes that 3 of these cripples died quickly, 2 grew to 18 months of age and looked rather normal, had babies but didn’t “pass the transgene”. This may be a typo in the paper, because on the next page in a table only 1 mouse is shown to survive to 18 months. The rest live <20 weeks. This is a rather big mistake in a peer reviewed journal publication. Anyhow, of the remaining seven animals only 2 females were able to “pass the transgene” to the offspring.

The rest of the paper discusses the results of selective inbreeding from these 2 females. Ultimately, all of this boils to selective breeding. The “transgenic” gobbledygook is there solely to patent the creations and sell them for “$cience”. No controls for any of the transgenic claims is mentioned anywhere. As per usual, use of the scientific method would ruin everything!

The bottom line here - they inject chemicals into embryos, and with enough attempts some of the cripples will sometimes test positive for the chemicals and some of their babies will test positive, too. Since the parents are cripples and the babies are inbred, all sorts of cancer can be produced this way.

The paper was published in 1994. At the time the LNPs have not been developed yet. The main difficulty was to “deliver the transgene” to the “genome”. The LNPs make a very significant difference, since they “inject” the chemical juice randomly all over the body into at least some cells. The probability of the successful “injection”, of course, increases with every booster mRNA shot.

If you want more nightmare scenarios caused by the LNPs, here is another excellent article from Maria Gutschi, discussing a newly found horrifying aspect of the LNPs - they are not “inert fat bubbles” at all, they interact and screw up native lipids in the body. Like we needed more bad news about this…

Now we get to the second part of my article:

WHAT are the chemicals that may be injected to reliably cause cancer in mice (or in humans using the mRNA in LNP)?

This is another area that you cannot subject to a direct investigation. It is thoroughly shrouded in “safety concerns”. Asking about raw materials and processes to synthesize the “building blocks of life” to make the “plasmid DNA, RNA and SV40” will land you on bioterrorism watch. GPT went apoplectic thinking I am planning to do gain-of-function activities. I assured it, I only want a list of materials typically used to make synthetic DNA, I am not interested in any “how-to” (my brain cells already suffered enough).

The general sequence of making “synthetic DNA”, with or without SV40, includes making “oligonucleotides” (something akin Lego blocks), then selling those to the biologics manufacturers to produce whatever “sequence” (e.g. mRNA-1273, aka Spikevax), then mix that juice into the LNP bubbles which are made separately. I am not including the LNP list of chemicals here. They are definitely toxic, carcinogenic by themselves and “not for human use”. That’s been covered by many writers.

The reason I wanted a listing of materials used to make ALL types of “gene therapies” was very simple. The biomanufacturing of “biologics” is non-cGMP and never was. That’s because achieving cGMP compliance, among other things, requires the use of scientific method and controls. That makes it a big problem for PhDs in the fields of religious studies of DNA and virology. This problem has now been resolved for them by the FDA that removed biologics manufacturing inspection requirements back under Scott Gottlieb in 2017, and is now dismantling the remaining shreds of regulation under the current admin. I have extensively covered this in many articles. As a note, “biologics” as in “naturally occurring microorganisms and tissues, etc” has never been regulated for pharmaceutical cGMP. However, the “biotechnology-derived drugs” is a different category. As will become evident in a moment, “gene therapies” are 100% chemical drugs with a few e.coli cells sprinkled in, but this is a topic for a separate article.

Because of the lack of manufacturing controls, ANY chemical used may and will end up in the final product injected into the patient. Therefore, it is important to know what gets thrown in the vat n the first place.

The list I wrangled out of GPT is only partial. It is truly astonishing. Behold the materials used to make synthetic “building blocks of life”. Try not to laugh:

Phosphoramidite

5-ethylthio-1H-tetrazole (ETT)

4,5-dicyanoimidazole (DCI)

Benzylthiotetrazole (BTT)

Benzoyl (Bz)

Isobutyryl (iBu)

Acetyl (Ac)

Dimethylformamidine-type groups

dimethoxytrityl

β-cyanoethyl groups

iodine in alcohol/water/pyridine mixtures

t-butyl hydroperoxide

Acetic anhydride

N-methylimidazole

Pyridine derivatives

Ammonium hydroxide

Methylamine or ammonium hydroxide/methylamine mixtures

Potassium carbonate in methanol

Acetonitrile

Dichloromethane (DCM)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

dimethylformamide

Triethylammonium acetate (TEAA) buffer (HPLC)

Acetonitrile

Urea - yeah, real piss is used to make the synthetic piss!

Acrylamide solutions

Tris (tris(hydroxymethyl)aminomethane)

EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid)

Sodium chloride (NaCl)

Potassium chloride (KCl)

Sodium acetate or Potassium acetate

sodium dodecyl sulfate

Triton X-100

NP-40

Sodium hydroxide (NaOH)

Potassium acetate

Acetic acid

Phenol–chloroform mixtures

Isopropanol

Ethanol

Guanidinium chloride

guanidinium thiocyanate

Glycogen

I am not a chemist, but this list to allegedly make “building blocks of life” and “pandemic viruses” from strikes me as extremely hostile to anything alive. TheScienceTM, and FreedomScienceTM both claim with a straight face that this list of inputs makes you God and you can create chemical matter that can “fix” living things and “integrate” with them permanently and functionally. Psychos in a lab coats confidently claim that they play with all this junk and after a zillion classified steps, it becomes “very safe, live saving, gene-correcting, notgetetic, vaccine, notvaccine, but we can’t tell you how, because YOU will make it into a pandemic-causing virus”. And if you question any of it, you are a science denier, and a whole bunch of Twitter Moussad agents will unleash on you with abuse and doxxing, and will attack your children, too. I know this from experience.

I asked GPT to explain in general terms what types of hazards we are looking at in the above list.

GPT response:

The list is dominated by flammables, corrosives/bases, oxidizers, peroxide formers, halogenated solvents, and chaotropes. Chronic hazard “standouts” in this list: dichloromethane (IARC 2A), N,N‑dimethylformamide (IARC 2A), acrylamide (IARC 2A), and phenol‑containing mixtures (systemic toxicity). INCHEM ETT, BTT, DCI; N‑methylimidazole; pyridines. Hazards: irritant/alkaline bases. β‑cyanoethyl protecting groups are volatile, toxic, polymerizable. Glen Research PMC Dimethoxytrityl, benzoyl/isobutyryl/acetyl, dimethylformamidine: nuisance organics; mainly drive solvent use and capping. Iodine in alcohol/water/pyridine (moderate oxidizer; mixture can be flammable due to alcohol). t‑Butyl hydroperoxide (TBHP): organic peroxide class – explosive, shock/heat sensitive oxidizer CAMEO Chemicals Acetic anhydride + N‑methylimidazole, pyridines: corrosive. Ammonium hydroxide, methylamine (or AMA): caustic, high vapor pressure. Flammable: acetonitrile, THF, ethanol, isopropanol; THF is an aggressive peroxide former. UW Environmental Health & Safety Halogenated: dichloromethane (DCM), phenol–chloroform mixtures; DCM is IARC 2A and penetrates common nitrile gloves. IARC Monographs DMF: powerful polar amide; IARC 2A; reprotoxic; chronic liver risk → minimize skin contact and aerosols, keep in hood; prefer closed transfers. IARC Publications Dichloromethane vs carbon tetrachloride: both are lipophilic CNS depressants/hepatotoxins; DCM now Group 2A; CCl₄ Group 2B and an ozone‑depleting substance largely phased out—if retained for legacy work, treat as a red‑flag solvent with extra restrictions. IARC Monographs Chaotropes / detergents / buffers: Guanidinium salts (GdnCl, GdnSCN), SDS, Triton X‑100/NP‑40, Tris, EDTA, salts/buffers: low volatility but high corrosivity/irritancy potential. CDC A chaotrope is a chemical that disrupts the structure of water and weakens the non-covalent interactions that hold biomolecules together Acrylamide (monomer): neurotoxic and IARC 2A; handle monomer and unpolymerized solutions in a hood with double gloves; cured polyacrylamide is far lower hazard. INCHEM

Right-o! Let’s also remember that these chemicals were used to make the alleged SARS-Cov2 pandemic virus, which walked out of the Wuhan lab, rode a plane, and targeted African Americans while keeping the Ashkenazis safe. Pinky swear.

I think it’s time to wrap this up. We have more than enough evidence in this article to answer Denis Rancourt’s question about cancer causation by mRNA in LNP. Injecting highly toxic, corrosive and explosive chemicals intramuscularly for “health” might just be enough to do that, and there is no need for stories about “changing human genome”. Hopefully this article helped you understand that ALL of this is simply massive CHEMICAL POISONING and has NOTHING to do with any alleged “building blocks of life”.

Art for today: Driving in Sonoma, watercolor, 11x14 in.