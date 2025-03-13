This is a short post, reporting on this late-breaking development. The mainstream cites Weldon’s anti-vax stance as the reason for cancellation of his nomination.

As reported by Axios:

The White House is withdrawing the nomination of Dave Weldon to be the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), per a source close to Senate health committee and another source familiar.

Why it matters: The former Florida congressman was scheduled to appear before the committee this morning for a since-cancelled confirmation hearing. But his views questioning certain vaccines have garnered attention since he was nominated months ago and were sure to play a prominent role in questioning.