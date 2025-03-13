Breaking: the White House pulls Dave Weldon's nomination to head CDC
Confirmation hearings cancelled at the last minute
This is a short post, reporting on this late-breaking development. The mainstream cites Weldon’s anti-vax stance as the reason for cancellation of his nomination.
The White House is withdrawing the nomination of Dave Weldon to be the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), per a source close to Senate health committee and another source familiar.
Why it matters: The former Florida congressman was scheduled to appear before the committee this morning for a since-cancelled confirmation hearing. But his views questioning certain vaccines have garnered attention since he was nominated months ago and were sure to play a prominent role in questioning.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. himself said Weldon wasn't ready, per one of the sources.
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said Weldon repeated debunked claims about vaccines in a meeting they had last month. She called on the administration to pick a nominee "who at bare minimum believes in basic science and will help lead CDC's important work to monitor and prevent deadly outbreaks."
I too would certainly not be considered a viable candidate. After all, I too am aware that vaccines have caused much more harm than good.
Easy to do, seeing how they've caused no good at all.
"Believes" in basic science. So it IS a religion.