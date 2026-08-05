In late 2021, several legal and former police professionals were involved in organizing a mass effort to report covid crimes to the police in the United Kingdom. I helped this effort as much as I could pulling together early data evidence on deaths and injuries from mRNA injections and lot-to-lot variability. The main complaint was filed with the Metropolitan Police on 20th December 2021 by the group including Mark Sexton, Philip Hyland, Lois Bayliss (solicitor) and other legal professionals. The Met police issued a crime investigation number, pretended to investigate for two months, and then stated that there was no investigation. Not that they didn’t find any crime, but that the lied to us and other plaintiffs by pretending to take in the evidence documents in December 2021. This was a loud and clear answer from the criminal cartel masquerading as the British government that it was not going to prosecute itself for covid crimes.

Recently, there has been a new development in this case. Mr. Sexton has been pursuing the investigation of that fake show by the Met Police in 2021, and he has made some progress. Here is his report on X, please watch his video for the explanation. I have been in touch with Mr. Sexton, and expressed my willingness to come back to this effort, now with more evidence of wrongdoing by the British government that has accumulated since 2021. I also reached out to the Met Police investigator as an interested party. I am posting the previous articles I have written about this case below after Mr. Sexton’s announcement.

Mark Sexton’s post on X:

M. Sexton @XPCBirmingham 31st of July 2026, important update and developments regarding covid, vaccine and Government related crimes. Please watch the below video [link to video is above, view on X] it explains it all. We do understand it’s all part of the same system, however, if everyone gets on board that genuinely feels they are a victim, the Police will have no choice but to act and those responsible must be held to account. It’s all being exposed in the US, it needs to be exposed here too.

Share this with everyone you know, millions will have been affected.



It is my summation this will apply worldwide where the Covid 19 vaccines were and continue to be administered.



Be mindful Scotland and Northern Ireland police might have different crime recording procedures to that of England and Wales.



Some forces may re-direct you to the Counter Terrorism Police. All forces do collaborate with this specialist police force.



Documents I refer to attached as follows.



1, Terrorism act 2000/2006.



https://legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2000/11/section/1



2, Dr Francis Boyle affidavit confirming Covid 19 vaccinations are a biological weapon of mass destruction. This has also recently been submitted to The Metropolitan Police by South Wales Police on behalf of Dale Vincent



https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/francis_boyle_affidavit.pdf



3, The Biological weapons anti terrorism act of 1989. Drafted by Dr Professor Francis Boyle and signed into law in May 1990 by President George H.W. Bush.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biological_Weapons_Anti-Terrorism_Act_of_1989



4, my complaint submission March 2026 with some of the supporting evidence, this is now being actively investigated by The Metropolitan Police Professional Standards Directorate. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) were consulted and they have directed The Met’s PSD to carry out the investigation into the closure and handling of crime reference number 6029679/21.



A number of the high profile experts, professionals, witnesses and victims involved in the original crime report, at my request, have made contact with The Met PSD.

They have been acknowledged and in some cases identified as complainants.



https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/FormSubmission_complaint_formcom_redacted_redacted.pdf



5, the home office crime recording rules 2026/2027. These are specific to England and Wales, for Scotland and Northern Ireland be guided by those forces.



Page 6,

The Standard directs a victim focused approach to crime recording. The intention is that victims are believed and benefit from statutory entitlements under the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime (CPVC).

This seeks to ensure that those reporting crimes will be treated with empathy and their allegations will be taken seriously. Any investigation which follows is then taken forward with an open mind to establish the

truth.



https://govukdiff.njk.onl/update/2026-04-02T10:35:00+01:00/www.gov.uk/government/publications/counting-rules-for-recorded-crime



THE POLICE CANNOT IGNORE YOUR COMPLAINT BY SAYING THE GOVERNMENT APPROVAL AND ROLL OUT OF THE VACCINE IS LAWFUL.



THE ALLEGATIONS BEING MADE ARE AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT WITH SUPPORTING DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE.



OPERATION TALLA STYLE DIRECTIVES ARE UNLAWFUL AND CURRENTLY UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE SCOTTISH POLICE AUTHORITY AND FORMS PART OF THE METROPOLITAN POLICE PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS DIRECTORATE REGISTERED COMPLAINT.



THE POLICE HAVE STATUTORY DUTIES AND OBLIGATIONS TO INVESTIGATE THE CRIMES REPORTED AND MUST REMAIN IMPARTIAL, INDEPENDENT, DISPLAY PROFESSIONAL CURIOSITY AND TO KEEP AN OPEN MIND.



THE CRIMINAL PROCEDURE AND INVESTIGATIONS ACT 1996 (CPIA 1996) ALL POLICE FORCES MUST ADHERE TO;



An investigation conducted by police officers with a view to it being ascertained whether a person should be charged with an offence, or whether a person charged with an offence is guilty of it.” It outlines the codes of practice for any investigation set out by the Secretary of State.



All investigators have a responsibility for carrying out the duties imposed on them under this code including and in particular recording information and retaining records of information and material.



Watch the video, read the documents and then action if this applies to you.

Below, I am republishing my post from 2025: “Operation Talla - Scotland’s Police Force were used to enforce and track the democide, aka “covid response”, to provide the background and history on this effort to compel the police in the UK to perform their duties and investigate assault, battery, poisoning and many other crimes transpired “during covid”.

This post is a follow on to my previous articles about police enforcement ops during the “covid response” in the UK:

Operation Talla was Police Scotland’s national command/operational structure for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police Scotland stood the Op down in mid-2022 and carried out a formal, organization-wide debrief (March–June 2022) that collected staff input and produced a Formal Debrief Report (the “Op Talla Formal Debrief”) containing 15+ recommendations and 6 practice observations and an action plan for implementing learning.

“Operation Talla” was activated in March 2020 as its pandemic response and command architecture; the name was later used by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) for the UK national operation. The operation covered pandemic planning, PPE and testing provision, governance and the policing of COVID regulations.

The CVI recording system and enforcement data (what was recorded)

Police Scotland created a specialized Coronavirus Intervention (CVI) recording system to log every COVID-related police encounter. The CVI dataset records interventions (engage/explain/encourage/enforce) and was the basis for analyses of policing activity during the pandemic. Aggregate enforcement figures across Scotland show over 20,000 COVID-related Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued (March 2020–mid-2021), and enforcement (FPN/arrest) represented a minority of recorded interventions — enforcement accounted for roughly ~11–12% of CVI interventions and arrests about 0.7% of interventions in published breakdowns. (Different public summaries use slightly different date windows but this scale and profile are consistent.)

The Debrief

Method and scale: the Op Talla debrief was led by Police Scotland’s SMARTEU unit; it used a short questionnaire and invited contributions from all staff. It received 294 online responses representing the views of >5,300 people (individual and team submissions were consolidated), which were analyzed into findings, 15 recommendations and 6 practice observations.

Below are the most operationally important themes and sample recommendations:

• Operational planning & governance: create an overarching governance structure early in future major events; keep planning-team size under regular review; define job descriptions/role responsibilities for Silver/Gold roles and planners.

• Mass mobilization & logistics: develop a formal mass mobilization plan, identify logistic support and staging, create a dedicated C3 mass-mobilization cell, and future-proof Police estate for multi-agency operations.

• Communications & ICT: continue to use and harden MS Teams (or an equivalent multi-agency accessible platform), review/upgrade text alert systems, co-locate partner comms functions with Police Scotland comms where possible.

• People & welfare: retain enhanced cleaning regimes and PPE provision as appropriate; review business-continuity for staff welfare and absence management; put workforce agreements / overtime guidance in place for major mobilizations.

• Training & accreditation: build national training pathways so Inspectors/Chief Inspectors gain experience across events; manage “loggist” roles/cohorts centrally to retain competence and CPD.

I listed these just so you can see that none of these debriefings and discussions touched on anything other administrative processes around enforcing nonsensical, deliberately harmful policies that violated human rights, law and resulted in severe harm to communities, children, the elderly, leading to deaths and injury. No one in Police Scotland bat an eye or gave any of this even a brief consideration. All they were concerned with is how to commit the next militarized op better.

There were some external analyses published, such as a report by the Law School of the University of Edinburgh. This report pointed out that there was no impact identifiable from the police wielding extraordinary powers and issuing fines to those who violated the nonsensical pandemic “rules” (not law).

Trends in enforcement during the pandemic demonstrate surges during periods when death rates were particularly high or increasing. Nevertheless, it would be very difficult to tease out the effect, if any, that enforcement had on preventing the spread of the disease or saving lives. As a principal reason for introducing new policing powers during the pandemic[1], this does raise questions about testing the efficacy of an enforcement-based model to reduce the spread and impact of contagion. Footnote 1: According to the Home Office and The Rt Hon Priti Patel MP (26 March 2020), police enforcement powers were strengthened by the government in order to ‘reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect the NHS and save lives’: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/police-given-new-powers-and-support-to-respond-to-coronavirus.

In other words, it is clear that the “measures” did not slow or prevent the spread of disease, i.e. failed at what they were justified with, but Scotland Police fully intends to continue using their newly obtained extra powers to do the same non-sensical enforcement of another psyop, whenever the PTB announce it. I am quite certain that the same activities have gone on in all police organizations world wide.

Sources of data:

Police Scotland / SPA — Organisational Learning: Operation Unicorn & Operation Talla (Formal Debrief PDF, presented 21 June 2023). This is the primary source for the debrief, recommendations, practices and next steps. Spa Police

Public Health Scotland / Journal summary (linked study): “Investigating the association between health vulnerabilities and police enforcement…” — includes discussion of the CVI dataset and notes >20,000 COVID FPNs in Scotland. Public Health Scotland

University of Edinburgh / Independent data report on Police Use of FPNs (data reports used by the Independent Advisory Group). Edinburgh Law School

HMICS thematic inspection of organisational culture (Dec 2023) — references Op Talla as an example and discusses organisational learning gaps. HMICS

NPCC / Operation Talla publication strategy (Mar 2020) — explains national coordination, the “4Es” approach, and guidance to forces on COVID response. NPCC

Police Scotland disclosure / FOI pages (FPN stats, disclosure logs). Scotland Police

Art for today: Early Harvest, watercolor, 12x16 in.