Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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JohnSmith's avatar
JohnSmith
2h

It's an illusion that increased public awareness has halted or slowed down the 2030 Agenda.

In Poland, for example, with the Lex Szarlatan they want to block and destroy all alternative medicines; only Big Pharma should remain.

In all European countries (and I believe even in the US), behaviors that disregard the Constitution are normal and don't spark any protests.

Do we have to wait for the new world order?

Oh no! We're already in it.

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tRuth's avatar
tRuth
2hEdited

Thanks for this and a huge thanks to Mark Sexton for not backing down.

England is an alien planet in 6yrs; worlds apart from the homeland, I am born and raised in. Having said that, early exposure and a blessed inner feeling, revealed many corruptions over the years. It is my belief, the never ending war predates my great grandparents, so back to 1880s. Likely under estimated too.

Stay strong out there!

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