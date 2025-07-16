I am generally pleased about this development, however, I should point out that this is not really a repeal of the PREP Act, but only the sections that deal with victim compensation. I am glad that there is at least some sign that somebody in Congress understands that PREP Act has harmed millions of people and provided no recourse for the injured. I am also glad Thomas Massie called out the “medical martial law” on X.

Press release from Congressman Massie’s office:

Washington, D.C.- Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announces introduction of the PREP Repeal Act (HR 4388) to repeal sections 319F–3 and 319F–4 of the Public Health Service Act. These targeted sections are commonly referred to as the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act and currently provide sweeping liability protections to pharmaceutical companies for pandemic-related products. “The PREP Act is medical malpractice martial law,” said Rep. Massie. “The 2005 PREP Act prevents people from holding corporations accountable for the pain and suffering they cause during Presidentially declared emergencies. Americans deserve the right to seek justice when injured by government-mandated products. The PREP Repeal Act will restore that right.” Rep. Massie's legislation: Fully repeals the liability shields and compensation fund provisions under the PREP Act.

Restores civil remedy rights under federal and state law for those harmed by pandemic products.

Ensures applicability to current and future lawsuits, including pending appeals.

Rescinds unused federal funds set aside for PREP Act-related injury claims. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is an original cosponsor of the legislation. The text of Rep. Massie's PREP Repeal Act can be found at this link.

Here is the text of the bill:

Art for today: Danielle Alvarez, victim of the medical murder team shielded by the PREP Act. Please support her mother

who is fighting for justice (the case is proceeding in court with an outstanding legal team).