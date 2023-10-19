Please excuse typos, this is a very quick post with not much time for editing…

Robin Monotti posted on Twitter based on the Epoch Times article:

EXCLUSIVE: Health Canada Confirms Undisclosed Presence of DNA Sequence in Pfizer Shot "Health Canada has confirmed the presence of a Simian Virus 40 (SV40) DNA sequence in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which the manufacturer had not previously disclosed. There is debate among scientists with regards to the significance of the finding, with some saying it has the potential to cause cancer, and others saying it poses little to no threat. "Health Canada expects sponsors to identify any biologically functional DNA sequences within a plasmid (such as an SV40 enhancer) at the time of submission," the agency said in an email to The Epoch Times. "Although the full DNA sequence of the Pfizer plasmid was provided at the time of initial filing, the sponsor did not specifically identify the SV40 sequence." The regulator said that after scientists Kevin McKernan and Dr. Phillip J. Buckhaults publicly raised the presence of SV40 enhancers in the vaccines earlier this year, “it was possible for Health Canada to confirm the presence of the enhancer based on the plasmid DNA sequence submitted by Pfizer against the published SV40 enhancer sequence." Both scientists have made waves after discovering plasmid DNA in the mRNA COVID-19 injections, warning it could potentially alter the human genome. However, the two share different degrees of concern about the significance of an SV40 sequence—which is used as an enhancer to drive gene transcription during the vaccine manufacturing process—being present in the shots. Mr. McKernan, a former researcher and team leader for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Human Genome Project, told The Epoch Times he suspects Pfizer didn’t disclose the presence of the DNA sequence due to the association of SV40 with polio vaccines. He said while there is no evidence the sequence is carcinogenic, he has concerns about its integration into the human genome. The polyomavirus Simian Virus 40, an oncogenic DNA virus, was previously removed from polio vaccines due to concerns about a link to cancers. Polio vaccines used in the late 1950s and early 1960s were found to be contaminated with SV40 as the virus was present in monkey kidney cells that were used to grow the vaccine. Mr. McKernan said while the full 5kb SV40 virus was present in the polio vaccines, the presence of SV40 promoters was still concerning due to the risk of them integrating into the human genomes near oncogenes, which are genes that have the potential to cause cancer Angus Dalgleish, professor of oncology at St. George's Hospital Medical School in London, recently wrote in The Conservative Woman about a higher incidence of cancers following COVID-19 vaccination seen by himself and his colleagues, including an “epidemic of explosive cancers” with multiple metastatic spread. He noted the potential “DNA plasmid and SV40 integration in promoting cancer development.” Dr. Lindsay questioned why Pfizer failed to disclose the SV40 promoter to regulators like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and Health Canada. "They hid them. So it's not just the fact that they're there, it's the fact that they were purposefully hidden from the regulators," she said. Pfizer did not respond to The Epoch Times' request for comment."

This is after many have pointed out the Pfizer’s stock is heading into the toilet:

And employees being told that they are getting laid off in a weird session with a giggling Albert Bourla and bizarre video clips of “This Girrrrl is on Pfizerrrr!” playing for the morale boost:

What does this all mean? Have we won? Justice finally here? Bad bad Pfizer who lied and bought politicians is finally going to jail and we can get out of the “toxic quagmire of blame and retribution” and move on with our lives voting harder for the political candidates and sending money to Ukraine, Israel and WHO?

A much better explanation of what is ongoing IMO is this:

As part of “covid live military exercise” it was always planned that when deaths and injuries become so undeniable, that 98%+ Americans refuse the boosters (and technically become anti-vaxxers), and the truth about DOD deploying bioweapons on Americans with intent to kill and harm becomes sort of known, Pfizer will be “prosecuted” with much great publicity (to drown out the truth). Just like all previous “prosecutions”, there will be some sort of government investigation, millions spent on lawyers (gov and Pfizer), billions-trillions-gazzillions paid in fines TO THE GOVERNMENT, and maybe a few bucks will go to the victims, but don’t hold your breath. Pfizer will probably declare bankruptcy which will protect its shareholders. Criminals investigating themselves, when find themselves guilty, pay themselves. The end.

