Breaking: Outgoing HHS Scy extends Covid PREP Act liability shield to the end of 2029!
As expected. The crime cartel needs its protections, desperately.
The HHS Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F–3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029:
Bothand I have written about this numerous times. Here is a recent post describing what the incoming HHS Scy should do immediately - terminate the PREP Act protections to the crime cartel and start nullifying the atrocious laws that enable the pandemic preparedness enterprise:
Outrageous, but not unbelievable. Time to fight back was yesterday!
Again thank you! That is all we can say is thank God for that He has put you where you are in such a time as this! May the God Lord give you protection and health & happiness to you and your family.
