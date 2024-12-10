Thanks to

of CHD for forwarding this information.

Link to declaration document.

The HHS Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F–3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029:

Both

and I have written about this numerous times. Here is a recent post describing what the incoming HHS Scy should do immediately - terminate the PREP Act protections to the crime cartel and start nullifying the atrocious laws that enable the pandemic preparedness enterprise:

Art for today: watercolor from my sketchbook.